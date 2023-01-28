Natural complexions are the new staple in the makeup world. Ever since the pandemic changed our world and created an innovative social environment, more beauty lovers embraced the “I woke up like this” motto. In current fashion shows, designers are taking a refreshing new take on their models’ representation. Now skincare is a trending makeup hack to maintain the natural look while adding flair to the face. For some of you, this may not seem new or even a trend, but the industry of beauty is putting skincare forward and enhancement last. This year, there are thousands of new skincare products making their debut, while some tried and true products are becoming elevated to exclusive status.

13 DAYS AGO