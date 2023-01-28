ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
inforney.com

TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas Sunday running recruiting updates

10:10 -- UNT has picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy Sunday in Lucas Lovejoy tight end/defensive end West Wilson. Wilson was a first-team All-District selection last season. 10:30 -- UNT's second commitment of the weekend is from Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore. Moore...
DENTON, TX
inforney.com

North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit

North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
DENTON, TX
semoball.com

Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney

UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
SIKESTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads

(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
kzimksim.com

Win Car Payments for a Year!

In a world where you have to create a budget line item for eggs, every penny counts. KZIM KSIM wants to take a little of the weight off the budget this year by giving you a chance to win car payments for a year! Call it a nest egg or a golden egg, but $5,000 sounds pretty egg-citing, right? Enough egg jokes; there’s $5 Grand on the line! Get entered below for your chance to win.
SIKESTON, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Another winter weather advisory in effect after 3PM

This morning's winter weather advisory has expired, but a fresh one is set to go into effect again this afternoon through Tuesday morning. This morning, ice accumulations formed a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois that caused several slide-offs and accidents in Scott County on I-55. The Ohio River counties of western Kentucky were the southern fringe of the first advisory, and they will be a part of the northern half of this afternoon's version that will include a mix of sleet and snow, along with eventually more freezing rain.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
SCOTT CITY, MO
KFVS12

Hamburger Express closing in February

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years. They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close. Hamburger Express...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy