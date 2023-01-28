This morning's winter weather advisory has expired, but a fresh one is set to go into effect again this afternoon through Tuesday morning. This morning, ice accumulations formed a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois that caused several slide-offs and accidents in Scott County on I-55. The Ohio River counties of western Kentucky were the southern fringe of the first advisory, and they will be a part of the northern half of this afternoon's version that will include a mix of sleet and snow, along with eventually more freezing rain.

