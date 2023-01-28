Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular housewares retailer announces the closure of North Texas distribution centerAsh JurbergDallas, TX
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Frisco Residents Debate Pros and Cons of Universal Studios Theme ParkSilence DoGoodFrisco, TX
inforney.com
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
inforney.com
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
inforney.com
North Texas Sunday running recruiting updates
10:10 -- UNT has picked up its first commitment of what is expected to be a busy Sunday in Lucas Lovejoy tight end/defensive end West Wilson. Wilson was a first-team All-District selection last season. 10:30 -- UNT's second commitment of the weekend is from Killeen Ellison linebacker Matthew Moore. Moore...
inforney.com
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit
North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
semoball.com
Sikeston hot shooting takes down state-ranked Borgia to win Union tourney
UNION, Mo. – When the bracket for the 61st Annual Union Invitational Tournament was released, it just seemed inevitable that Sikeston would meet up with its old nemesis, St. Francis Borgia, in the championship game. The game did not disappoint on Saturday night as second-seeded Sikeston upset top-seeded and...
mymoinfo.com
Southeast Missouri Wakes Up To Icy Roads
(Farmington) Southeast Missouri residents woke up this morning to sleet covered roads. Alan Wells is the 911 director for St. Francois and Ste. Genevieve Counties. He says they are addressing the situation. Wells says it’s best to avoid driving if possible with weather like this. The entire area was...
inforney.com
Girls Soccer: Lily Beckham's hat trick sparks Lady Raiders by North Forney
FORNEY — Lily Beckham had a hat trick and goalkeepers Chloe Murlin and Mia Rios combined for the shutout as the Tyler Legacy Lady Raiders defeated North Forney 7-0 on Friday in a District 10-6A girls soccer match. Along with Beckham's three goals, Ella Rose Embry had two goals....
kzimksim.com
Win Car Payments for a Year!
In a world where you have to create a budget line item for eggs, every penny counts. KZIM KSIM wants to take a little of the weight off the budget this year by giving you a chance to win car payments for a year! Call it a nest egg or a golden egg, but $5,000 sounds pretty egg-citing, right? Enough egg jokes; there’s $5 Grand on the line! Get entered below for your chance to win.
westkentuckystar.com
Another winter weather advisory in effect after 3PM
This morning's winter weather advisory has expired, but a fresh one is set to go into effect again this afternoon through Tuesday morning. This morning, ice accumulations formed a light glaze up to one tenth of an inch in southeast Missouri and southern Illinois that caused several slide-offs and accidents in Scott County on I-55. The Ohio River counties of western Kentucky were the southern fringe of the first advisory, and they will be a part of the northern half of this afternoon's version that will include a mix of sleet and snow, along with eventually more freezing rain.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau officers recognized for work in finding missing man
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three Cape Girardeau police officers were recognized for their work in helping to find a missing Illinois man. On January 27, Corporal Will Rogers, Patrolman Brian McCain and Patrolman Joel Koesterer were dispatched to investigate a vehicle that was sitting in a field next to I-55 near Wolverine Lane.
mymoinfo.com
Most of Area Back In Winter Storm Warning or Winter Weather Advisory For Second Round
(Farmington) Unfortunately, the winter weather is not quite done just yet. Iron, Madison, Reynolds and Shannon counties have a new Winter Storm Warning in effect. Also, all other counties in the listening area are under a Winter Weather Advisory, except for Jefferson County. Alex Elmore is a meteorologist with the...
kbsi23.com
Crews respond to crashes on I-55 early Monday morning
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KBSI) – Slick conditions Monday morning led to several crashes. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to multiple crashes on Interstate 55. Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol urges drivers to to slow down and do not set their cruise control while driving in slick conditions.
KFVS12
Hamburger Express closing in February
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hamburger Express will close in early February. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, it will close its doors Saturday, Feb. 4 after 35 years. They said they will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday, up until they close. Hamburger Express...
