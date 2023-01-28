Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
NBC Sports
Ref has straightforward response to LeBron no-call vs. Celtics
Referees have to call games like they see them. Unfortunately for the Los Angeles Lakers, the officials didn't see Jayson Tatum foul LeBron James on a layup attempt in the final seconds of regulation Saturday night at TD Garden. Tatum clearly hit James' left arm as James went up for...
RUMOR: Kawhi Leonard sends message to Clippers ahead of trade deadline
The Los Angeles Clippers have been highly aggressive in their pursuit of point guard help and star forward Kawhi Leonard has plenty to do with that. “Leonard has made it clear to the Clippers front office that he would welcome a point guard addition,” Action Network’s Matt Moore relays. “It’s no surprise that two of his former teammates on his championship [Toronto] Raptors team, [Kyle] Lowry and [Fred] VanVleet, are on their short list of targets.”
"LeBron James And Anthony Davis Should Not Play Until The NBA Fixes Its Rigged Games Against The Lakers," NBA Fan Made An Unrealistic Suggestion About The Lakers Stars
NBA fan's unrealistic suggestion for LeBron James and Anthony Davis gets shot down.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Destroys Kevin Durant For Saying He Doesn't Know Basketball: "I Know How To Brush My Hair..."
Kevin Durant is a player that is often spotted on social media, commenting on happenings around the NBA world. We often see him opine on Twitter on basketball topics. Recently, we saw Kevin Durant call out Shaquille O'Neal on Twitter for not knowing who Lakers forward Rui Hachimura was. Durant clearly was in a joking mood, and hilariously claimed that O'Neal "doesn't know ball".
Did former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall end up out of the NBA due to a lack of opportunity?
Did former Boston Celtics big man Tacko Fall end up out of the NBA due to a lack of opportunity? Other players like Romeo Langford and Aaron Nesmith also saw their careers at the NBA level fizzle a bit while playing with the Celtics due to a lack of playing time to develop on a squad with designs on contending.
sportszion.com
LeBron James’ outburst compels NBA refs Union to issue unusual statement after ‘gut-wrenching’ mistake in Lakers vs Celtics game
The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, suffered a double upset from the loss against the Boston Celtics and an unacceptable mistake from the referees on Saturday night. The Lakers fought tooth and nail with the mighty Celtics and took the game to overtime, but eventually bit the dust. Due...
The richest basketball players in the world
You might be curious to learn about the net worth of your favorite basketball players around the globe. This Tik Tok video went viral revealing the richest basketball players in the world. It amassed over 560,000 views, more than 1,800 likes, and dozens of comments.
Knicks, Warriors Planning Trade For Bulls’ Alex Caruso
The Chicago Bulls went all-in to build a title-contending team around NBA All-Star Zach LaVine. While the team had some feel-good moments last season, with DeMar DeRozan often pulling through with clutch heroics, they are nowhere near their intended goal. With a 22-26 record and the need to make a...
James Wade’s message to Candace Parker leaving Chicago for Aces
Chicago Sky coach James Wade shared a heartfelt message to two-time WNBA champion and MVP Candace Parker after she announced her intention to sign with the Las Vegas Aces as an unrestricted free agent on Saturday. “Candace has done so much for our franchise in her time here,” Wade said...
Anna Horford Tweeted And Deleted "The Oscar Goes To LeBron James" Because Of His Reaction And Some Lakers Fans Sent Her Unacceptable Threats
Al Horford's sister Anna posted a tweet making fun of LeBron James' reaction to the missed call against the Celtics, and got horrific threats from some fans.
Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was knocked out of the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on the team’s very first drive. While he later returned after backup Josh Johnson left the game, he did not appear capable of doing much more than handing the ball off. Purdy confirmed after the 49ers’ 31-7... The post Brock Purdy reveals extent of his arm injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Sounds Off On Referees After Loss To Celtics
On Saturday night, the Los Angeles Lakers played a thriller with the Boston Celtics in Massachusetts. The Celtics won the contest 125-121 in overtime, and there was a lot of drama at the end of regulation. As four-time NBA Champion LeBron James drove to the basket, he appeared to get...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Brad Stevens drops major hint on Celtics’ trade plans ahead of deadline
At the moment, the Boston Celtics are still sitting on the best record in the entire league with 35 wins against just 15 losses. Despite their supremacy, however, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens refuses to rest on his laurels. The 46-year-old remains optimistic that this is going to be Boston’s year, and he’s willing to do all that he can to make this dream a reality.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly targeting one-time All-Star ahead of trade deadline
After swinging a trade for Rui Hachimura this week, the Los Angeles Lakers may still not be done wheeling and
CBS Sports
Former NBA star Robert Horry thrown out of son's basketball game after heckling referee
Robert Horry was ejected from his son's high school basketball game on Friday night, receiving a police escort out of the bleachers at St. Francis High School in Los Angeles after repeatedly heckling a referee. According to a report by NBC Los Angeles, Horry's son Christian is a player at Harvard Westlake, who had been visiting St. Francis.
Candace Parker's move to Las Vegas Aces stuns WNBA Twitter
Parker is taking her talents to Vegas to join the 2022 WNBA champions. Her new teammates and more stars reacted to the news.
