Walmart has announced that it will now offer drone deliveries to select shoppers in four cities in the US. The new service, which is being rolled out in seven stores in Tampa and Orlando in Florida, four stores in Phoenix, Arizona, and 11 stores in the Dallas, Texas area, will allow customers who live within a mile of stores set up with a DroneUp hub to place orders online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 20 DAYS AGO