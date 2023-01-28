Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Marqeta buys fintech Power Finance in $275M all-cash deal, its first acquisition
About one-third of the purchase price is payable over a two-year period, subject to certain undisclosed conditions. And, if one undisclosed milestone in particular is met within the next 12 months, Marqeta said it will pay an additional $52 million for the startup, bringing the total acquisition price to $275 million.
crowdfundinsider.com
LendInvest, British Business Bank Partner on Building More Homes, Financed by HSBC
LendInvest (LSE:LINV) has announced a partnership with the British Business Bank to aid in the building of more homes, financed by HSBC, according to a note from the Fintech. LendInvest states that HSBC will provide £100 million for LendInvest’s development finance program. The project is supported by theBritish Business Bank’s ENABLE Guarantee program. This will increase LendInvest’s total Funds under Management to more than £3.6 billion.
crowdfundinsider.com
Dubai Investments Acquires Equity Stake in Monument Bank, a Regulated Digital Bank
Dubai Investments PJSC, listed on the Dubai Financial Market [DFM], has acquired a 9% equity stake in Monument Bank Limited, a UK Based Digital Bank regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (UK) and the Prudential Regulation Authority (UK). The terms of the deal were not disclosed. Monument is a digital...
bankautomationnews.com
Upstart launches digital finance, online sales
Artificial intelligence-based lending platform Upstart is adding new digital financing and online sales applications to its auto retail platform to improve loan approval rates and expand credit access. Digital financing gives dealers access to Upstart’s AI-powered financing and allows consumers to visit a dealer’s site for loan approval before stepping into the dealership, Alex Rouse, vice president […]
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
The FTC Says Some AT&T Customers Are Still Due a Direct Refund Who Were Misled By AT&T's Unlimited Data Plans
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced today that it is still trying to reach some AT&T customers who are due a direct refund as a result of the company's data throttling.
Revolutionary New Service: Walmart Now Delivering Orders Straight To Your Door By Drone!
Walmart has announced that it will now offer drone deliveries to select shoppers in four cities in the US. The new service, which is being rolled out in seven stores in Tampa and Orlando in Florida, four stores in Phoenix, Arizona, and 11 stores in the Dallas, Texas area, will allow customers who live within a mile of stores set up with a DroneUp hub to place orders online from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day.
Customers Slam Walmart's Drone Delivery Service For Violating Privacy
Walmart, the popular retail giant, has been receiving backlash from customers over its new delivery service that uses drones. Customers in Glendale, Arizona, who live near a Walmart store that hosts a DroneUp hub, have complained that the drones are creating a nuisance and raising privacy concerns. The company has been testing the service in 2020 to deliver COVID-19 testing kits in select markets and has since expanded the offering to select stores in multiple cities across seven states. The service charges customers $3.99 and promises delivery within 30 minutes.
Half of Grocers Are Boosting Their Omnichannel Data Capabilities
As grocers invest in their omnichannel offerings, PYMNTS research shows data analytics are a priority. Grocers are looking to unify their capabilities across digital and in-store experiences, and to do this, they need a clear picture of how shoppers behave across different channels. Take, for instance, Walmart, the world’s largest...
BMW of North America Taps Stripe to Power Online Payments
BMW of North America has selected Stripe as its primary payments infrastructure. The financial infrastructure platform will facilitate the automaker’s U.S. vehicle preorders and online purchases of extended warranties, maintenance and digital services, Stripe said in a Friday (Jan. 27) press release. “Our primary focus at BMW is to...
Phys.org
Relying on customer surveys alone may mask poor service
Customer satisfaction surveys are ubiquitous. They blip into our daily lives after dental appointments, haircuts and calls with IT. For businesses, these short questionnaires are intended to provide feedback and make improvements. But new research demonstrates perceptions of customer service do not always align with the actual service provided. Results...
Why SoFi Technologies Stock Is Surging Today
SoFi Technologies Inc SOFI shares are trading higher Monday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter results that topped analyst expectations and issued strong guidance. What Happened: SoFi reported fourth-quarter revenue of $443 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $425.88 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Fourth-quarter adjusted net revenue was...
5 Sales and Marketing Trends for 2023 You Must Know
It's essential to stay on top of the latest trends in sales and marketing. You should know five sales and marketing trends for 2023 that could benefit your business.
zycrypto.com
Bunzz To Expand Its Smart Contract Hub Following Its $4.5 Million Seed Round
Bunzz, a Web3 development platform for decentralized applications, is excited to announce the completion of its Seed round, raising $ 4.5 million. Many investors participated in the Seed round, including DG Daiwa Ventures, gjmp, Ceres, and Coincheck. According to the Bunzz team, this new funding will go into helping build Bunzz’s Smart Contract Hub, which is already being used by more than 8000 dApp developers.
Zillennials Want In-Store Access to Online Payment Methods
Go figure: One of the most digitally connected demographics also prefers in-store retail purchases. Per PYMNTS’ “ConnectedEconomy™ Report: Meet the Zillennials,” this bridge generation is, on average, over twice as digitally connected as baby boomers and 36% more than Gen X. Which is why it may...
fintechmagazine.com
Four major digital banking trends to watch out for in 2023
Alessandro Hatami, founder of strategic consultancy Pacemakers, believes that a crypto bounceback and continued fintech blues are on the cards this year. What goes up must come down – an adage fintechs know only too well right now, as startups across the sector grapple with funding following breakneck growth. Like any economic crisis, however, the global headwinds bearing down on 2023 will herald in both winners and losers.
gamblingnews.com
888 Suspends VIP for Some Markets and Sees CEO Step Down
The company revealed that Itai Pazner, who held the position of chief executive officer and executive director, is stepping down from his positions with the company. 888 revealed that the change is effective immediately and that the company’s non-executive chair, Lord Mendelsohn, is taking over the position of executive chair on an interim basis. This will be a temporary measure, as 888 said that its Board will start searching for a CEO that will assume the position on a permanent basis.
salestechstar.com
Compass UOL: Retailers Look to Data to Dunk Inventory and Lift Profits
A play to engineer years of customer data into quick decisions. Retail executives are willing to change years of industry practice to adapt to emerging digital ways, and that is why they are listening to Brooklyn Nets player development coach and NBA champion Tiago Splitter talk about using data for faster decisions.
Banks Want to Prove They Can Innovate Digital Wallets, But Can They?
One of the worst-kept secrets in payments was finally confirmed last week. That’s when Early Warning Services (EWS) announced its plans to launch a digital bank wallet in the second half of 2023 to challenge PayPal and named a former Mastercard exec as the CEO to lead the initiative. EWS is the digital payments platform owned by Bank of America, Capital One, J.P. Morgan, PNC, Truist, U.S. Bank and Wells Fargo. EWS operates the Zelle P2P network.
