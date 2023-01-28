Read full article on original website
ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25
January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
Jay Bilas names 11 college basketball teams as championship contenders
ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas named 11 teams he sees as legitimate national championship contenders. Texas was mentioned among Bilas’ list of national title hopefuls. The Longhorns currently sit ranked at No. 10 in the nation at 17-3, tied on top of the Big 12 Conference standings. There...
Men's college basketball Power Rankings: New week, new No. 1 (again)
A Zach Edey-led Purdue remains dominant, while the rest of the Top 16 shuffles around and mid-majors take over the waiting room.
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide
For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
ESPN updates BPI Top 25 rankings after upset-filled Saturday of college basketball
Saturday featured quite a few exciting games across college basketball, including a pair of matchups between AP-ranked teams. Following all of the action, ESPN has again updated their BPI Top 25 rankings with some big changes. The Big 12/SEC Challenge dominated Saturday’s action, featuring some phenomenal showdowns and shocking results...
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Paul Finebaum gives telling update on Alabama defensive coordinator search
Paul Finebaum provided some clarity on the ongoing Alabama defensive coordinator search. When it comes to the Alabama defensive coordinator search, Paul Finebaum notices how deliberate and calculated Nick Saban is being when it comes to replacing Pete Golding. With Golding leaving for Ole Miss, Saban has a pair of...
ACC men's basketball leaders as of Jan. 29
We are prepared to leave January behind and enter February, the final full month of college basketball’s regular season. This is when we’ll really get to see whether the teams that have made noise to this point are legitimate or whether any struggling teams are just lying in the weeds. In the meantime, here are some of the players most making noise, specifically those in the ACC:
Where Auburn stands in KenPom rankings following loss to West Virginia
It was a week to forget for the No. 16 Auburn Tigers. The week began with a 16-point loss to Texas A&M, which snapped their 28-game home winning streak, the nation’s longest at the time. Then, followed that with a three-point loss to West Virginia in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge.
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor
The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
NC Central vs. Norfolk State prediction and odds for Monday, January 30 (Expect a close game)
Norfolk State will host NC Central in a Mid-Eastern Conference showdown on Monday night. It’s a slim college basketball slate, so if you’re looking for some action, this game will provide as much as any game that’s scheduled for tonight. Both teams are looking to take a...
Georgia now has another threat to potentially steal Todd Monken
Another NFL team has entered the fray to potentially steal Todd Monken away from Georgia. Georgia has an elite offensive coordinator in Todd Monken, so it comes as no surprise he is getting looks from a few NFL teams this offseason. Although Georgia can afford to give him a hefty...
Ole Miss football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Ole Miss football had a relatively successful 2022 season but it wasn’t quite as memorable as 2021 in Matt Corral’s last year with the program. The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and while they didn’t contend for an SEC title, they still showed promise. They gained ground, talent-wise, in the SEC and the 2023 season could be a special season for Lane Kiffin.
