Kansas State

ESPN's Computer Releases New College Basketball Top 25

January is almost over, and the 2022-23 men's college basketball regular season is about to enter the home stretch. After a busy Saturday on the hardwood. ESPN's Basketball Power Index has updated its top 25 teams. The official AP and Coaches polls won't be out until tomorrow, but the ESPN computer ...
College basketball rankings: Kansas surges in AP Top 25 after popping Kentucky; Alabama, UCLA slide

For the first time in weeks, there is no controversy for No. 1 in the AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll. Then-No. 3 Houston went down to the wire, yet again, and then-No. 2 Alabama walked into Oklahoma and got stomped by the unranked Sooners. Meanwhile, No. 1 Purdue looked as good as it has all season long in Sunday’s 77-61 win over a tough Michigan State team.
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message

After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ACC men's basketball leaders as of Jan. 29

We are prepared to leave January behind and enter February, the final full month of college basketball’s regular season. This is when we’ll really get to see whether the teams that have made noise to this point are legitimate or whether any struggling teams are just lying in the weeds. In the meantime, here are some of the players most making noise, specifically those in the ACC:
Broncos all but concede DeMeco Ryans defeat with latest coaching rumor

The Denver Broncos are in search of a new head coach and they reportedly tried to return to a candidate who removed themselves from the sweepstakes. The Denver Broncos are in desperate need of a head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett 15 games into the season. The team drastically fell short of expectations of making the playoffs, finishing the year with a 5-12 record.
Ole Miss football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023

Ole Miss football had a relatively successful 2022 season but it wasn’t quite as memorable as 2021 in Matt Corral’s last year with the program. The Rebels finished the regular season with an 8-4 record and while they didn’t contend for an SEC title, they still showed promise. They gained ground, talent-wise, in the SEC and the 2023 season could be a special season for Lane Kiffin.
