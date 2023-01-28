Look: Notre Dame 66, Sierra Canyon 62 game highlights from Pauley Pavilion

A big new venue often intimates high school players. Even the best of them.

But Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) put on a super show in front of more than 8,000 fans at legendary Pauley Pavilion Friday and a national ESPNU television audience.

In the end, six 3-pointers and a game-high 22 points from Gonzaga-signee Dusty Stromer proved the difference, leading Notre Dame to a 66-62 victory.

Sierra Canyon, without McDonald's All-American Bronny James (bad knee), put up a great fight, right to the end, but the Knights held them off.