klcc.org
City Club of Eugene: Update on Downtown Planning
Less than 20 years ago, two large, rubble-floored pits within two blocks of each other in Eugene’s city center signaled stalled dreams of downtown development. The distinctive arched windows of the Center Court building were boarded up and the inside of the building had been destroyed by a leaking roof. What should have been the civic, cultural, and commercial heart of our city was showing signs of defeat by changing times and design experiments that looked promising—but didn’t deliver.
klcc.org
At wild and wooly truffle dog competition, victors always win...by a nose
Jarrod Holmes congratulates his Spinone, Bruno, after finding a truffle-scented decoy in the Truffle Odor Recognition Trial. The Pacific Northwest’s premier truffle festival opened this weekend in Eugene, with a flurry of four-legged fungi foragers fighting for the coveted spot of top dog. KLCC was on-scene at the Oregon Truffle Festival’s big kickoff event: The Joriad North American Truffle Dog Championship…and has this report.
yachatsnews.com
New owner of Yachats’ largest motel has big plans for upgrades and creating more rooms, shops and housing
YACHATS – The new owner of the Adobe motel has big plans. A full remodel of 110 rooms. A full remodel of the lobby. Sprucing up the exterior with new landscaping. And that’s just this year. After the motel is remodeled, Fushion Lodging owner and chief executive Sazzadur...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kezi.com
Warming centers opening to provide shelter during freezing weekend
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- With below-freezing nighttime temperatures arriving Saturday, heating centers will be available throughout Springfield and Eugene to help those without shelter stay warm. St. Vincent de Paul has four Egan Warming Centers in Eugene and one in Springfield. The centers offer beds, dry clothing and heating to those...
kezi.com
Local food banks preparing for increased demand as pandemic-era benefits end
EUGENE, Ore. -- Lane County food banks are anticipating more people will need their help as COVID-19 pandemic-related food assistance benefits expire at the end of February. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits have been increased since April of 2020 to address challenges arising from the pandemic. However, those enhanced benefits will end after February, leaving beneficiaries with a level of assistance similar to that of pre-pandemic levels.
klcc.org
OSU wave power testing facility overcomes many “firsts”
After many years of preliminary work, a wave energy testing facility led by Oregon State University is nearing the final stages. It’s called PacWave South and it’s being installed south of Newport. Lead engineer Burke Hales told KLCC the U.S. Department of Energy was interested in grid-scale production....
yachatsnews.com
After 7 years, Lincoln County commissioners approve new limits on vacation rental licenses that drastically lowers number from 500 to 181
After seven years of workshops, public comment, deliberations, ballot measures and lawsuits, Lincoln County commissioners Wednesday established drastically lower limits for the number of vacation rentals allowed in unincorporated areas. Commissioners voted unanimously for a license cap that would drop the number of vacation rental licenses from 500 to 181...
kezi.com
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
hh-today.com
Street appeal denied: Checking the scene
Last week I wanted to see if anything had changed since the Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals rejected an Albany homeowner’s appeal from a city decision to abandon a short section of public street so the Helping Hands homeless shelter can expand. On the bike I went by...
klcc.org
Lincoln County could finalize short-term rental ordinance this week
Lincoln County commissioners are expected to vote this week to finalize details of a new ordinance governing short-term vacation rentals. The new regulations would significantly reduce the number of licenses permitted in unincorporated parts of the county, lowering it from 500 to 181. Some residents said even a lower cap...
Multiple Agencies Respond To House Fire
Friday morning January 27th 2023 at approx 7:30 am a call was placed to the emergency dispatch center in Salem for a house fire in Eddyville. Pacific West Ambulance was dispatched along with Toledo Fire Department. Toledo Fire immediately requested Tenders from Siletz and Newport Fire Departments due to the rural location of this fire. Newport Fire's Chief Sakaris along with Toledo Engine 43 arrived on scene to a fully engulfed house fire. Crews pulled hose lines and began a defensive attack and exposure protection. Toledo Tender 41 arrived shortly there after and started supplying water.
klcc.org
Oregon State University gets nearly $5 million to boost cybersecurity workforce
Government agencies are having trouble filling open cybersecurity positions, which can leave them vulnerable to attacks. Oregon State University has received $4.8 million from the National Science Foundation to help boost and train workers to shore up cybersecurity at some of our most vulnerable federal agencies. To learn more, Think...
KVAL
Police: Third arrest made in shooting deaths on W.18th Avenue
Eugene — A third arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. Previous Coverage| Police investigating deadly shooting on W. 18th Avenue. The Eugene Police Department arrested Mridul Raghav, 21, Friday in Eugene. Raghav is being charged with two counts of Murder...
kezi.com
Corvallis Fire Department extinguishes blazing vehicle on highway
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A car whose engine burst into flames as it traveled down the highway Friday morning was put out by firefighters while bystanders helped the driver, the Corvallis Fire Department reported. According to the Corvallis Fire Department, firefighters were called out to Highway 34 near Terra Drive at...
750thegame.com
Listen: Dennis Erickson Joins The BFT
In this Wednesday, Aug. 18, 1999 file photo, Oregon State head football coach Dennis Erickson talks strategy with quarterback Jonathan Smith during practice in Corvallis, Ore. A person with direct knowledge of the decision says Oregon State has hired Washington co-offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith to be its new head coach. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 on condition of anonymity because an official announcement was being finalized. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)
kpic
Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program hopes to help veterans
The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
attorneyatlawmagazine.com
Who Is Liable for an Accident on Private Property in Eugene, OR?
When you accidentally get injured away from home, there are many questions about who is liable for it, especially if you suffer serious injuries requiring medical treatment and a recovery period. The main concern is always who will pay for the unexpected medical expenses and the lost wages during the...
