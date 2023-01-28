Read full article on original website
The Shenandoah Sentinel
West Mahanoy Police investigating burglary at Heights cell tower
SHENANDOAH HEIGHTS – Township Police are investigating a burglary at the cell tower near Odd Fellows Cemetery. Police said they were called to the site at 30 Cemetery Road around 2pm. Sometime overnight, someone cut the locks off the gates into the secured area of the cell tower site. Inside, they cut the door handle on the work trailer, causing significant damage to the side entrance door.
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
7 charged with theft at a Luzerne County Walmart
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are charging seven people who allegedly committed separate thefts at a Walmart in Luzerne County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called for reports of thefts happening at Walmart in Hazle Township on five separate occasions. Police say on January 17 around 9:00 p.m. two women […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Authorities ID woman, 71, killed in Alsace Township fire
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Authorities have released the name of the woman found dead after an early-morning house fire in Berks County last week. Dana Oakes, 71, died after flames broke out at her Alsace Township home early Wednesday morning, state police said Monday. She was pronounced dead at the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
sanatogapost.com
Reward Offered in Upper Perkiomen Motorcycle Thefts
HARRISBURG PA – The burglary-related thefts of two motorcycles, a cargo van, and a rifle, with a combined value of tens of thousands of dollars, attracted the attention this week of the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers organization. It offered a cash reward Tuesday (Jan. 24, 2023) for information that leads to the arrest of actors being sought by Pennsylvania State Police.
Shots fired from a vehicle in Schuylkill County
NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Police say they are searching for a male who fired shots at another vehicle in Schuylkill County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, two people got in a confrontation on Route 61 near The Freeze and South Greenview Road, in North Manheim Township, around 6:00 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said […]
Police: Man attacks mother, spat on officer
PLYMOUTH — A Plymouth man with a criminal history of spitting on police officers did so once again when he was arrested on allegations he assaulted his mother Friday. Frank William Shoppel, 43, of Willow Street, spat numerous times striking an officer in the face and shoulder, according to court records.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill Haven Man Wanted by Schuylkill County Detectives
Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate a Schuylkill Haven man. Ronald G. Sticker, 42, with a last known address of 208 Dock Street, in Schuylkill Haven, is wanted for two active bench warrants. Sticker is also declared...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Mahanoy crash
MAHANOY CITY – No one was hurt when a sedan struck two parked cars on Railroad Street here early Saturday morning. The crash happened around 2am Saturday in the 300 block of West Railroad Street. Mahanoy City Police said a Chevrolet Malibu, headed west on Railroad Street, struck a...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 killed in crash between tractor-trailer, car in Upper Macungie Township
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people were killed in a crash in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County on Sunday. A tractor-trailer and car collided on Hamilton Boulevard around 4 p.m. Police said the car was traveling south on Folk Road and trying to cross Hamilton Boulevard. That's when a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shots fired at car on Rt. 61, Schuylkill Haven
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, Pa. - Shots were fired at a vehicle on Rt. 61, in the area of S. Greenview Road, Schuylkill County, on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to police, at around 6 p.m., an unknown white male, possibly in his 40s, fired several rounds from his car, striking the victim's vehicle while traveling southbound on Rt. 61. The shooter sped off and entered the jug handle at Brick Hill Road.
skooknews.com
Shenandoah Man Charged for Trespassing on Several Properties Around Borough
A Shenandoah man remains locked up in Schuylkill County Prison after numerous reports of him trespassing on various properties around the borough since November. According to court documents filed by the Shenandoah Police Department, Joseph Velousky, 36, of Shenandoah is facing 16 counts of criminal trespass after trespassing onto property he was not permitted to be on, which included Ateeco/Mrs. T's Pierogies, the borough Post Office, and the Shenandoah Valley School District.
Two Dead In Upper Macungie Tractor Trailer Crash
Two people in a crash involving a tractor trailer in Upper Macungie Township Sunday, Jan. 29, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio tells Daily Voice.A vehicle heading south on Folk Road was struck by an eastbound tractor collided when it tried to cross Hamilton Boulevard around 4:30 p.m…
abc27.com
Fire damages Dollar General distribution center in Berks County
BETHEL, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dollar General distribution center suffered at least $250,000 in damages after a fire late Friday night. According to Pennsylvania State Police, multiple 911 calls were made for a fire in the 930,000-square-foot building in Bethel Township. Crews located a fire in the middle of...
wesb.com
Two Fugitives Arrested for Bethlehem Manslaughter
A Bethlehem, Pa woman and a Friendship man were arrested as fugitives in connection with a Bethlehem involuntary manslaughter case Thursday. Deputies of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Nicole Ann Stauffer and 25-year-old Christian R. Brewster on a fugitive of justice warrant issued out of Pennsylvania after a felony traffic stop in Ellicottville.
FireRescue1
Former Pa. fire chief pleads guilty to assaulting 14-year-old junior firefighter
SUNBURY, Pa. — A former fire chief from Mount Carmel will spend the next 12 to 48 months in state prison after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old junior firefighter. On Friday, Northumberland County Judge Hugh Jones sentenced former Strong Fire Company Chief Kevin Mains Jr., 45, of...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
No injuries in Gold Star crash
WEST MAHANOY TWP. – No one was hurt when two vehicles collided on a snow-covered Gold Star Highway Friday morning. State Police at Frackville said the crash happened around 4:30am about a quarter mile north of the Gilberton ramp. Troopers said Gene Allvord, 59, of Gilberton, was headed south...
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
Teenager was DUI when he crashed into vehicle carrying four elderly people: Police
A Reading teenager driving under the influence sent four elderly people into the hospital when he crashed his car into theirs’ Jan. 22, according to state police in Lancaster County. The 18-year-old was driving north on Brenneman Road in Strasburg Township when his car drifted into the southbound lane,...
