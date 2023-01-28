WSU clears lot for new ag science building

Washington State University is in the midst of its largest demolition in the institution’s history, tearing down its fourth-largest building.

Johnson Hall, once home to U.S. Department of Agriculture research offices, is coming down to its footings. The hall’s $8 million demolition, funded by the state, is scheduled to last until March. Its exit will make way for a new federally funded agriculture research building.

The USDA will fund the new building, said Tim Murray, chair of the Department of Plant Pathology. It will house research programs for the Agricultural Research Service, including plant introduction, the WSU Departments of Crop and Soil Sciences, horticulture and plant pathology. Murray said the new building will be about half the size of Johnson Hall.