Spring enrollment up

The University of Idaho is reporting growth in its spring semester enrollment numbers compared to this time last year.

A statement from President Scott Green said the numbers show students still want to continue studying at the UI even in the wake of the Nov. 13 murders of four UI students.

“Despite early media narratives to the contrary, the vast majority of our students recognize the work we have done to keep our community safe,” Green said. “They also appreciate the tremendous support and unmatched learning environment for which the university is known.”