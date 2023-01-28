ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Humboldt County, CA

Sydney is ‘Playful and Full of Energy’

This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sydney. I am a female, blue merle and tan Catahoula Leopard...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay

Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
EUREKA, CA
Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary

Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
GARBERVILLE, CA
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages

“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
CR Accepting Submissions for ‘Personas’ Literary Journal

This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. Personas, College of the Redwoods’ literary journal with a multilingual focus, is currently accepting submissions for its inaugural issue of original poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, essay, and art that, in a way determined by the author, consider the experience of multilingualism. Writers need not be multilingual to contribute, and writings may be multilingual, bilingual, or monolingual. Submissions are accepted from all community members, as well as staff, faculty, and students of the College of the Redwoods. The submission period is currently open and will be through midnight on March 16, 2023.
EUREKA, CA
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata

Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
ARCATA, CA
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed

An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
ARCATA, CA
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon

A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
EUREKA, CA
First 5 Humboldt Accepting Playgroup Grant Applications

First 5 Humboldt is accepting grant applications from local organizations interested in partnering with us to operate a First 5 Humboldt Playgroup over the next two years (July 2023 to June 2025). Playgroups provide safe, fun environments for families with young children to connect with one another, learn about and support their children’s development, and get access and referrals to other important services. First 5 Humboldt is especially interested in applications for Playgroups that serve families for whom English is not a first language, and in achieving broad geographic coverage across our large County.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests

This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
FORTUNA, CA
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police

Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
ARCATA, CA
Cal Poly Humboldt Native Forum: Conversation on Altruism with Loren Me’-lash-ne Bommelyn

The Altruistic Behavior Institute’s 40th Anniversary Conversations on Altruism series recognizes that 2022-23 is the 40th Anniversary of the Altruistic Personality and Prosocial Behavior Institute’s founding at Humboldt State University (now the Altruistic Behavior Institute at Cal Poly Humboldt). These public conversations will join seasoned academics, researchers, practitioners, and educators with a new generation of those interested in possibilities for doing good. Held on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt, the multidisciplinary dialogues will honor the work of Sam and Pearl Oliner and raise awareness about the Oliner Altruism Research Archive.
ARCATA, CA
OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023

Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
EUREKA, CA

