This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. Personas, College of the Redwoods’ literary journal with a multilingual focus, is currently accepting submissions for its inaugural issue of original poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, essay, and art that, in a way determined by the author, consider the experience of multilingualism. Writers need not be multilingual to contribute, and writings may be multilingual, bilingual, or monolingual. Submissions are accepted from all community members, as well as staff, faculty, and students of the College of the Redwoods. The submission period is currently open and will be through midnight on March 16, 2023.

EUREKA, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO