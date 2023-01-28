Read full article on original website
Sydney is ‘Playful and Full of Energy’
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Sydney. I am a female, blue merle and tan Catahoula Leopard...
A Fishy Find: Father and Son Discover Pistol Weighed Down in Humboldt Bay
Today, a father and son trying out magnet fishing for only the second time drug in a 9mm pistol wrapped in plastic and weighed down. Jason Kraft told us that his son Jubilee was interested in Magnet fishing. “You attach a magnet to a rope, throw it in water,..and pull up what you find,” he explained. “For Christmas, I bought him a pretty expensive one.”
Measure U: Birth of a new fire district boundary
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Girl Reports Suspicious Circumstances in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. On Jan. 29, 2023, at about 3:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on Nelson Way in McKinleyville for the report of a suspicious circumstance involving a juvenile. The residents told deputies that...
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: Marco Alvarez, ‘El Hombre Torcido,’ Will Break Your Heart for Tips in Two Languages
“I am the Crooked Man,” says Marco Alvarez, full-time line cook and part-time busker. Busking, otherwise known as street performance, is Alvarez’ outlet for expression and his survival skill. Dressed in an outfit that cost him $29 dollars at our local thrift stores, you would not be able to tell that he recently came out of homelessness.
CR Accepting Submissions for ‘Personas’ Literary Journal
This is a press release from College of the Redwoods:. Personas, College of the Redwoods’ literary journal with a multilingual focus, is currently accepting submissions for its inaugural issue of original poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction, essay, and art that, in a way determined by the author, consider the experience of multilingualism. Writers need not be multilingual to contribute, and writings may be multilingual, bilingual, or monolingual. Submissions are accepted from all community members, as well as staff, faculty, and students of the College of the Redwoods. The submission period is currently open and will be through midnight on March 16, 2023.
Two Juveniles Injured During Last Night’s Stabbings in Arcata
Just before midnight on Saturday, two juveniles were stabbed on G Street in Arcata. According to Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, one was stabbed in the facial area. Both juveniles were stable and taken to the hospital, Hoffman said. Their parents were notified. Hoffman said that the...
[UPDATE 12:06 a.m.] Fight in Arcata, Two Reportedly Stabbed
An officer requested two ambulances for two separate victims near the 1000 block of G Street in Arcata a few minutes before midnight after a fight was reported. According to the first reports from the scene, at least one person has a head injury. And first reports indicate that both were stabbed.
One Taken to the Hospital After Fight in Eureka This Afternoon
A fight this afternoon in an apartment in the 1100 block of Searles Street in Eureka sent one to the hospital. At least five police vehicles, the fire department and an ambulance responded. A sergeant with the Eureka Police Department told our reporter, Ryan Hutson, that dispute occurred between two...
First 5 Humboldt Accepting Playgroup Grant Applications
First 5 Humboldt is accepting grant applications from local organizations interested in partnering with us to operate a First 5 Humboldt Playgroup over the next two years (July 2023 to June 2025). Playgroups provide safe, fun environments for families with young children to connect with one another, learn about and support their children’s development, and get access and referrals to other important services. First 5 Humboldt is especially interested in applications for Playgroups that serve families for whom English is not a first language, and in achieving broad geographic coverage across our large County.
Home Invasion in Burnt Ranch Last Night Leaves One With a Head Injury
Last night, a man was injured and his home was robbed in the northwestern edge of Trinity County. According to Sheriff Tim Saxon, “Dispatch received a 911 call about 8pm last night reporting a home invasion in the area of Burnt Ranch.”. The three suspects, Saxon explained had “tied...
Fortuna Police Release Details of a Number of Recent Arrests
This is a press release from the Fortuna Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our community for the support of our K9 Program...
Man Stabbed and Taken to the Hospital, Say Arcata Police
Yesterday evening about 6:50 p.m., law enforcement learned that a man had been stabbed in the Giuntoli Lane area by an unknown suspect and made it to an Arcata restaurant, Toni’s. From there, explained Sgt. Brian Hoffman of the Arcata Police Department, “[The victim] was transported to the hospital...
Extrication Needed After a Vehicle Crashed Into a Building on Harris in Eureka
At about 11: 15 p.m., a Mini Cooper crashed into a building in the 2200 block of Harris near W Street in Eureka. One person, the driver, is unconscious and the passenger reports they are struggling to breath. Emergency personnel reported that a power line is down and extrication was...
Cal Poly Humboldt Native Forum: Conversation on Altruism with Loren Me’-lash-ne Bommelyn
The Altruistic Behavior Institute’s 40th Anniversary Conversations on Altruism series recognizes that 2022-23 is the 40th Anniversary of the Altruistic Personality and Prosocial Behavior Institute’s founding at Humboldt State University (now the Altruistic Behavior Institute at Cal Poly Humboldt). These public conversations will join seasoned academics, researchers, practitioners, and educators with a new generation of those interested in possibilities for doing good. Held on campus at Cal Poly Humboldt, the multidisciplinary dialogues will honor the work of Sam and Pearl Oliner and raise awareness about the Oliner Altruism Research Archive.
Man Wanted for Robbery, False Imprisonment Arrested in McKinleyville
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Jan. 28, 2023, at about 12:50 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
OBITUARY: Shawn Kristopher Schlegel, 1975-2023
Shawn was released from his pain after a long fight with Cholangiocarcinoma (liver cancer) on Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. Shawn passed surrounded by the love and support of family and friends with special words from his beloved daughter Sierra, who meant the world to him. Shawn was born in...
HUMBOLDT TODAY with John Kennedy O’Connor | Jan. 27, 2023
HUMBOLDT TODAY: Another earthquake — which reminds us that Humboldt has been declared a disaster and you may be entitled to benefits. Also, the latest on Redway residents water woes, weekend happenings and more on today’s newscast with John Kennedy O’Connor.
Facing a Collapsed Economy and a Wave of Nonpayment, Redway Community Services District Starts Shutting Off Water to Customers
Enduring economic struggles in Southern Humboldt forced the Redway Community Services District (RCSD) to shut off water and wastewater services for 16 customers on Thursday. Another 126 customers – more than 20 percent of the district’s service area – are expected to receive shut-off notices next month.
Road to Humboldt Redwoods State Park closed after landslide, earthquakes
Park officials describe the situation as "active," warning of an ongoing landslide risk.
