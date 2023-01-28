Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Oscar De La Hoya says Crawford & Spence are “waiting too long” to make fight
By Chris Williams: Oscar De La Hoya is worried that with the way Terence Crawford & Errol Spence Jr are waiting so long to fight finally, one of them could get beaten. De La Hoya says he’d prefer to see the Spence-Crawford fight happen “sooner rather than later,” but unfortunately, he’s not in control of either to negotiate.
calfkicker.com
(Video) Alexis Rocha secures jaw-dropping KO over Ashie
Boxing welterweight Alexis Rocha successfully knocked out George Ashie. His eyes are now locked on Terence Crawford for the WBO welterweight belt. Alexis Rocha and George Ashie exchanged blows within Golden Boy Promotions. The event took place in California on Saturday. Ashie stepped in on short notice to replace Anthony Young. The pair headlined the event, resulting in another win for Alexis Rocha.
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury
Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
FOX Sports
Beterbiev stops Yarde to retain world light-heavy belts
LONDON (AP) — Artur Beterbiev successfully held his WBC, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight belts when he stopped English challenger Anthony Yarde in the eighth round on Saturday. Beterbiev improved his record to 19-0 with his 19th knockout after taking charge from the seventh round at Wembley Arena. The Montreal-based...
Artur Beterbiev stops Anthony Yarde for 19th straight knockout
Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev stopped Anthony Yarde in the eighth round Saturday night to remain improve to 19-0 with 19 straight knockouts.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua Wants To Fight Fury Or Wilder – Or Both – In 2023
At the age of 33, Anthony Joshua is in the rebuilding phase of his career. The former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world has lost three out of his last five fights, including two to Oleksandr Usyk, and he’s contemplating a change in coaching yet again. The British boxer is also considering a training camp move to the United States for a change of scenery.
Why we might have to wait until 2024 to see Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol in a must-see matchup
Artur Beterbiev needs to fight Dmitry Bivol to crown the undisputed light heavyweight champion. Anthony Yarde showed he is just behind the two best with his performance on Saturday.
Boxing Scene
Eimantas Stanionis On Spence vs. Thurman: "I Think Spence Is Going To Beat Him Down"
It wasn’t a complete shock to Eimantas Stanionis when the news officially broke. After hoping and praying that a showdown between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford would finally come to fruition, Stanionis incredulously rolled his eyes as reports surfaced of Spence moving up to 154 pounds to take on Keith Thurman.
BoxingNews24.com
Golden Boy signing Terence Crawford, could face Rocha & Ortiz Jr
By Chris Williams: Oscar La Hoya revealed tonight that he’s looking to sign WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford to Golden Boy Promotions and then match him up against Alexis Rocha, Vergil Ortiz Jr, then possibly PBC fighter Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he had...
Vergil Ortiz Jr., Eimantas Stanionis Reschedule Welterweight Showdown
Vergil Ortiz Jr. will reportedly fight welterweight contender Eimantas Stanionis at an undetermined venue in Texas on April 29, 2023. Ortiz Jr. was originally scheduled to fight Stanionis on March 18, 2023 in Texas, but Stanionis underwent an emergency appendectomy in early January. As a result, the fight has been delayed approximately six weeks.
Boxing Scene
Rocha: Amazing To Be Fighting Near Home Once Again, Nothing Like Fighting In Front Of All My Fans
Alexis Rocha has lofty goals of conquering the world in 2023 and beyond. But not before making one more pit stop back home. Rocha headlines the first U.S.-based DAZN show of the year, facing Ghana’s George Ashie (33-5-1, 25KOs) this Saturday at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. It is his fifth straight appearance within driving distance of the Santa Ana community he proudly represents, coming at a time when he is on the cusp of title contention.
Boxing Insider
Oscar De La Hoya Looks To Sign Terence Crawford With Golden Boy Promotions
Golden Boy Promotions honcho, and Hall of Fame fighter, Oscar De La Hoya is working to sign WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford onto the roster. De La Hoya posted a pic of himself and Crawford, along with fellow Golden Boy Promotions honcho (and fellow Hall of Famer) Bernard Hopkins on Saturday night. De La Hoya then told Chris Mannix he’d like to see Crawford face Alexis Rocha. What’s more, De La Hoya made it clear he liked the idea of Crawford facing Virgil Ortiz after that. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, De La Hoya said that he could make a much hoped for fight between Crawford and fellow welterweight titlist Errol Spence become a reality.
msn.com
Which retired boxers are in Undisputed boxing game? Muhammad Ali, Roy Jones Jr., Sugar Ray Leonard, & more headline list
Boxing’s past, present, and future will collide when the Undisputed boxing video game is released. For the first time since 2011, fight fans can play with or against their favorite boxer. Undisputed, the first boxing video game since Fight Night Champion, has an Early Access date of January 31...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: If Yarde Fights Beterbiev Like Joe Smith Did, Then The Fight Will End Early
Bob Arum acknowledged Thursday that Anthony Yarde is a big puncher. The 91-year-old promoter still cannot envision Yarde avoiding a knockout defeat Saturday night against the man Arum considers the most dangerous puncher in boxing. However Yarde approaches Artur Beterbiev in their 12-round light heavyweight title fight, Arum believes Beterbiev, who is co-promoted by Arum’s Top Rank Inc., will keep his perfect knockout record intact in their main event at OVO Arena Wembley in London.
Francis Ngannou reveals he could be fighting Tyson Fury in mid-2023
Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou isn’t jumping the gun on a Tyson Fury fight in 2023, but he’d like to get a deal in writing before “The Gypsy King” battles Oleksandr Usyk. Ngannou and Fury have expressed interest in throwing down at some point. Fury...
Israel Adesanya releases SAW promo for upcoming rematch with Alex Pereira at UFC 287
Israel Adesanya has posted a SAW promo for his second MMA clash and fourth combat sports bout with Alex Pereira. Adesanya will receive another chance to get past the Pereira hurdle. The two will clash again at UFC 287 on April 8 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. Pereira is 3-0...
Boxing Scene
Melvin Jerusalem-Oscar Collazo Mandatory Strawweight Title Fight Ordered By WBO
Melvin Jerusalem and Oscar Collazo will have to cut short their respective victory laps and begin talks for a head-on collision. The WBO has formally ordered a mandatory strawweight title fight between the Philippines’ Jerusalem as its newly crowned champ and Puerto Rico’s Collazo who just became the top contender over the weekend. The two camps have until February 14 to reach teams and avoid a purse bid hearing.
bvmsports.com
De La Hoya admits to making pitch to Crawford, believes he can deliver big fights
The Golden Boy promoter says he can deliver the fights that Terence Crawford wants. There was some buzz yesterday, after Terence Crawford was spotted in a photo with Golden Boy promoters Oscar De La Hoya and Bernard Hopkins. The natural inclination was to assume that Crawford could potentially be making a move to Golden Boy, and in this conversation with…
Boxing Scene
Nacho: Tank-Garcia is a Very Attractive Fight - It Should End By Knockout
Ignacio "Nacho" Beristain, the legendary Mexican trainer believes in undefeated junior welterweight contender Ryan Garcia, even if others don’t, because he's followed his career and watched him fight since Ryan was a kid. “I saw him fight when he was a kid, two or three little fights," Beristain told...
Boxing Scene
Rocha On Crawford Fight: It's The Fight I Want Next, Let's Go
The writing was on the wall even before Alexis Rocha stepped into the ring for his latest bout. A win would leave the streaking contender on the short list of realistic—read: available—options for three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford. Rocha did his part with a highlight-reel, seventh-round knockout of late replacement George Ashie (33-6-2, 25KOs) atop a DAZN show this past Saturday from YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California.
