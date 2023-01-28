Golden Boy Promotions honcho, and Hall of Fame fighter, Oscar De La Hoya is working to sign WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford onto the roster. De La Hoya posted a pic of himself and Crawford, along with fellow Golden Boy Promotions honcho (and fellow Hall of Famer) Bernard Hopkins on Saturday night. De La Hoya then told Chris Mannix he’d like to see Crawford face Alexis Rocha. What’s more, De La Hoya made it clear he liked the idea of Crawford facing Virgil Ortiz after that. Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, De La Hoya said that he could make a much hoped for fight between Crawford and fellow welterweight titlist Errol Spence become a reality.

