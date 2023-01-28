Broncos get back on track versus Ryan; Aubrey takes district lead

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Outside Dallas police headquarters, there were calls for justice for Tyre Nichols Friday night. "It's pretty disgusting to see what they did to that man," Shenita Cleveland said. "For a whole 30 minutes you hear them say put your hands behind your back, give me your hands, give me your hands." Dallas residents are reacting to newly released body cam video that shows a Jan. 7 Memphis traffic stop that eventually leads to five officers beating Nichols relentlessly. The 29-year-old father was hospitalized and died three days later. "Why is it in 2023 something like that is still happening?" Christina...

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO