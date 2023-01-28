Read full article on original website
AEW Stars And Others React To Cody Rhodes Winning WWE Royal Rumble
We are now officially on the Rhodes to WrestleMania!. Cody Rhodes realized a lifelong dream Saturday night by winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match in front of nearly 52,000 live fans at Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. "The American Nightmare" entered the battle royal at the coveted #30 spot and last eliminated GUNTHER, punching his ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 39.
Cody Rhodes Apologizes For Throwing A Bottle At The Rock's Face
Brandi Rhodes recently tweeted a semi-cryptic reminiscence about a conversation she had with her now-husband Cody Rhodes 11 years ago, before they both left WWE. Brandi didn't expand on her memory but Cody Rhodes did in a new interview with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani. "For whatever reason, I was drinking...
Sami Zayn Reflects on Terrifying WWE Moment
WWE star Sami Zayn recently spoke with The Detroit News for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Zayn revealed he was scared when he had to pull Owens off the announce table at the same time that Shane McMahon jumped off the roof of the Hell in a Cell.
Backstage Update On WWE Royal Rumble Status Of The Rock And Steve Austin
With the 2023 Royal Rumble only a couple of hours away, Fightful Select has shared an update about Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's status. According to the report, Fightful was asking around about The Rock and Austin and the talent that they've spoken with haven't been told anything, but said it's "well known that WWE wants them." One talent revealed that the money increase between the pitches to Austin for Brock Lesnar in the fall and Reigns in January were "significant" and it was obvious that WWE "wanted him for something."
Becky Lynch Hugged WOW Star After WWE Match
"Big Time Bex" offered up some support to a WWE hopeful following their company debut last summer. On July 11, current WOW Superhero Jazmin Allure received a huge opportunity to perform on the grand stage of WWE. Initially expecting simple extra work, Allure soon learned that she'd not only be wrestling in front of the San Antonio crowd but she'd also compete on "Main Event" against veteran Tamina.
Chris Jericho Tips Sami Zayn To Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania
In a recent interview with the Daily Star, All Elite Wrestling’s Chris Jericho heaped praise Sami Zayn’s recent work with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. The Bloodline saga has been regarded as one of the most compelling stories in professional wrestling over the past several years, and it has only gotten better with the addition of Sami Zayn.
LA Knight Talks About Returning To The Company After 10 Years Away
Approaching his 20-year anniversary in professional wrestling, WWE star L.A. Knight – real name Shaun Ricker – finds himself on the verge of a breakout year in WWE, the same company he was released from in August 2014. At the time, Ricker was a development talent on "NXT" under the name Slate Randall and clashed with the then-head trainer, Bill DeMott.
Sami Zayn Turns on Roman Reigns at WWE Royal Rumble, Gets Laid Out by The Bloodline (Video)
At this year’s Royal Rumble, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns faced off against Kevin Owens in a grudge match. To begin the match, they traded blows, with Owens landing a cannonball in the corner. Owens threw him into the barricade before hitting a floor backsplash. Back in the ring, Reigns took command and slowed things down. Owens fought back before landing a frog splash to the floor off the apron.
WWE Royal Rumble Results 1/28/2023
– The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show opens live from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas as Kayla Braxton welcomes us. A rabid crowd is behind her, chanting “Kayla!” now. Braxton is joined by WWE Hall of Famers Booker T and Jerry Lawler, along with Kevin Patrick and Peter Rosenberg. The crowd chants for each man. The panel goes over tonight’s matches and a “Cody!” chant breaks out when the Men’s Royal Rumble graphic is shown. They also chant for LA Knight over Bray Wyatt. We get the By The Numbers video for the Royal Rumble. We see footage of Zelina Vega and Lacey Evans picking their numbers off the lottery wall earlier. Lawler predicts a surprise entrant will win, while Rosenberg goes with Rhea Ripley, Patrick goes with Raquel Rodriguez. Matt Camp is now in the Cricket Fan Zone outside of the arena, where WWE memorabilia and trivia is on display.
AEW Personality Comments On The Career Progression Of Danhausen
One AEW personality recently reflected on seeing Danhausen evolve in the wrestling industry. RJ Skinner, known to wrestling fans as "RJ City," knew Danhausen before he slapped on the face paint and became a popular star. During an interview with Stephanie Chase, Skinner discussed sharing the ring with Danhausen before his career truly took off.
Titus O'Neil Gives Advice To WWE Stars Who May Mess Up Royal Rumble Entrance
With the 2023 Royal Rumble at the center of many fans' minds, it's a fitting time to look back at some of the more memorable moments in the history of the Royal Rumble match. From "Stone Cold" Steve Austin winning the match a record three times, to Brock Lesnar entering the 2020 Royal Rumble match as WWE Champion and eliminating 13 participants in a row, there are plenty of moments to look back on.
Elon Musk Reacts To Logan Paul - Ricochet Spot At WWE Royal Rumble
Saturday night's Royal Rumble event caught the attention of several people even Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in the past Triple H joked about wanting to have a match with him on Mars. Musk had reacted to the spot between Logan Paul and Ricochet. The spot was when...
Another Former WWE Star Rumored to Make a Comeback at the Royal Rumble
As PWMania.com previously reported, there are a lot of big names in San Antonio this weekend. Some are there for non-WWE appearances, while others are there in preparation for tonight’s Royal Rumble PLE. Nia Jax has been mentioned as a possible surprise entrant for tonight. According to PWInsider, several...
'Only 29' Trends As Fans React To WWE Royal Rumble Angle
For fans keeping count, only 29 superstars actually entered the 30-man Royal Rumble Match on Saturday. Rey Mysterio was initially revealed to be the #17 entrant after his music played at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. However, the legendary luchador never actually stepped out of the curtain, as cameras cut back to the ring where Seth Rollins tossed Bobby Lashley over the top rope to eliminate The All Mighty. It's worth noting that the announcers never made a mention of Rey not entering the match.
Roxanne Perez Is Inspired By This Former WWE Star
Over the course of nine months, "The Prodigy" Roxanne Perez leveled up to the master of the inaugural women's Iron Survivor Challenge. Shortly after, she claimed the title of WWE "NXT" Women's Champion. With her victory, Perez fulfilled a lifelong prophecy — one she had seen accomplished nearly a decade before in the same hallowed halls of "NXT."
Cody Rhodes Hints At Resurrecting Classic WWE World Title Design
Cody Rhodes returned to WWE this weekend at the Royal Rumble, entering the famed match at No. 30 and winning the whole thing by sending GUNTHER over the top rope and to the floor as the final elimination. In doing so, he punched his ticket to WrestleMania where the main event and a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship currently held by Roman Reigns awaits. While it'd arguably be the biggest match of Rhodes' career, "The American Nightmare" might be looking past the champion toward the spoils that come if he was to win with an eye on potentially bringing back a classic title belt from WWE's history books.
WWE Hall Of Famer Threatens To Drag Rhea Ripley To Hell
Rhea Ripley might already be looking ahead to WrestleMania 39 after winning the women's Royal Rumble match, but she needs to keep one eye over her shoulder after WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix sent her a warning on social media. "Congratulations @RheaRipley_WWE," Phoenix tweeted after the Rumble. "Now I'm...
The Rock Reveals What He Was Doing During WWE Royal Rumble
Leading up to last Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble, there were rumors going around for months that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would make his return to WWE in a surprise confrontation with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Though fans have praised the actual finale of the show, others were likely questioning why "The Great One" hadn't shown up to kickoff the road to WrestleMania. In a recent Instagram post, The Rock revealed that he was working on other sorts of business when the Rumble was taking place on Saturday night.
Kevin Nash Remembers Exchanging Broken Noses With Top WWE Star
Kevin Nash has recalled the time he and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer exchanged broken noses. Nash is known for keeping things easygoing, but he has had his moments of physicality when his buttons were pushed. In this case, however, it was simply a matter of two friends just going to work.
Seth Rollins Gives His Thoughts On FTR Possibly Returning To WWE
While Seth Rollins recently made his feelings crystal clear about CM Punk possibly returning to WWE, the four-time world champion said he'd be eager to see another pair of old friends back in the locker room. Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman at the Royal Rumble press junket this past weekend, Rollins said he'd "love" to see FTR come back to WWE once they become free agents.
