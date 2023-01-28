ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Californian

JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting

GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
GOSHEN, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Mission CEO says politics has crippled the fight against homelessness, ‘The California system is completely broken’

Later this year the City Center on Dakota is expected to partially open its services for homeless families. The CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, Matthew Dildine joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive look inside of the center and why he believes the California system in battling homelessness needs to completely bulldozed.
FRESNO, CA
cmac.tv

We Work For You: Lanny Logue

DescriptionChandler Executive Airport is one of the oldest operational airports in the state and was the first public airport in Fresno. Now, Lanny Logue is tasked with keeping the historic facility in good shape. He oversees daily operations and ensures the runway is safe for pilots!. Length0:02:21. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Saturday,...
FRESNO, CA
cmac.tv

We Work For You: Jose Cazares

DescriptionAs someone who's worked for the City of Fresno for over 29 years, Jose Cazares has become a master of concrete finishing. He's responsible for ensuring that sidewalks and other concrete projects are done well, are slip-resistant, and are ADA-compliant. Thank you, Jose!. Length0:01:41. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Tuesday, January 31 -...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Huron suspect described as ‘armed and dangerous’ found by police

HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers have located the suspect in the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in Huron on Friday morning, according to the Huron Police Department. Officers say 22-year-old Rosita Yvette Bobadilla Huron was located following an anonymous tip and taken into custody. She was previously described as “armed and dangerous.” Police say […]
HURON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
CORCORAN, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy