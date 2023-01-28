Read full article on original website
Crash knocks power out for residents in Fresno's Tower District
A single car crash into a power pole is to blame for a power outage affecting some Tower District residents.
Bakersfield Californian
JOSE GASPAR: Goshen, so much like rural Kern, feels impact of mass shooting
GOSHEN — She was walking slowly down Kame Drive using a walker. I approached her, introduced myself and struck up a conversation with Maria Linares. What's Goshen like, I wanted to know. The 75-year-old was quick to respond and said, "Goshen isn't what it used to be." This small rural enclave in Tulare County is just a little more than an hour's drive north of Bakersfield, but to be honest, I had never heard of it before it was thrust into the national spotlight.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno Mission CEO says politics has crippled the fight against homelessness, ‘The California system is completely broken’
Later this year the City Center on Dakota is expected to partially open its services for homeless families. The CEO of the Fresno Rescue Mission, Matthew Dildine joins Alexan Balekian in an exclusive look inside of the center and why he believes the California system in battling homelessness needs to completely bulldozed.
yourcentralvalley.com
EXCLUSIVE: Fresno mayor tabbed to chair Biden’s new national task force on homelessness, ‘It’s much needed and will be very active’
Fresh off his first visit to the White House for the U.S. conference of mayors, Fresno mayor Jerry Dyer makes an exclusive announcement with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Dyer says he has accepted a request to chair President Biden’s national task force on homelessness.
Vacant central Fresno event venue destroyed by fire, cause under investigation
The fire broke out just before midnight at the Fagbule Glass House on Shields between Blackstone and Highway 41.
cmac.tv
We Work For You: Lanny Logue
DescriptionChandler Executive Airport is one of the oldest operational airports in the state and was the first public airport in Fresno. Now, Lanny Logue is tasked with keeping the historic facility in good shape. He oversees daily operations and ensures the runway is safe for pilots!. Length0:02:21. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Saturday,...
cmac.tv
We Work For You: Jose Cazares
DescriptionAs someone who's worked for the City of Fresno for over 29 years, Jose Cazares has become a master of concrete finishing. He's responsible for ensuring that sidewalks and other concrete projects are done well, are slip-resistant, and are ADA-compliant. Thank you, Jose!. Length0:01:41. CategoryCommunity. Airing. Tuesday, January 31 -...
Hanford Sentinel
As high speed rail moves in, neighborhood near Hanford becomes mix of empty homes, rentals
The towering pilings of the California High Speed Rail project that have been constructed within a stone's throw of a rural neighborhood east of Hanford are the hallmark of change, here and in similar areas across the San Joaquin Valley. The neighborhood, which consisted of Ponderosa Road, Mountain View Avenue...
Heating bills on the rise due to increasing natural gas prices
Utility companies across California have a warning for customers: your bills will be noticeably high.
Three California Cities Rank Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
DA: No charges for former Fresno federal judge
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare District Attorney’s Office says they are unable to file a charge of domestic violence against the former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno. Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday, Dec. 17, 2020, for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police […]
DUI driver in Visalia sent multiple to hospital, CHP says
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A DUI driver caused two separate crashes Saturday evening, sending at least five people to the hospital, including a pregnant woman and a three-month-old, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP says at about 6:00 p.m., they responded to a multi-car crash on Road 108 near Avenue 264. When they arrived they […]
Fresno PD Chief condemns actions of former Memphis officers
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderamma released a statement condemning the “unprofessional, inexcusable, and reprehensible,” actions of Memphis police officers who contributed to Tyre Nichols’ death. In the chief’s statement, he reiterates that the acts of the five former Memphis police officers do not reflect those who serve the community. Chief Balderama […]
One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran
One of the longest serving condemned people in California, Malcolm Robbins, died on Jan. 27 while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. The post One of the longest-serving condemned inmates, Malcolm Robbins, dies at California State Prison Corcoran appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after caught with loaded Glock in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — A driver was arrested Saturday night following a traffic stop in Madera. The Madera Police Department says the driver, identified as Alfonso Rodriguez, was pulled over near Gateway Dr. and Yosemite Ave. Following an investigation, officers say they found a loaded Glock 26 tucked in...
DA: Fresno man who dismembered girlfriend pleads not guilty
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 22-year-old Cameron Tyler Wright who was charged with the murder of 24-year-old Samantha Sharp pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday, according to the Fresno County District Attorney. Court records state Wright stabbed Sharp multiple times, killing her, then dismembered her body in an attempt to hide her remains. The […]
5 car crash in Fresno sends 7 people to hospital, CHP says
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A five car crash in Fresno sent seven people to the hospital Saturday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its officers were notified of a collision in the area of State Route 41, north of American Avenue, just before 1:00 p.m. Investigators say a vehicle was driving […]
Fresno leaders react to body cam footage of Tyre Nichols' arrest
Pastors, Faith leaders and Community Leaders will be hosting a news conference following the release of the Tyre Nichols video.
Huron suspect described as ‘armed and dangerous’ found by police
HURON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police officers have located the suspect in the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in Huron on Friday morning, according to the Huron Police Department. Officers say 22-year-old Rosita Yvette Bobadilla Huron was located following an anonymous tip and taken into custody. She was previously described as “armed and dangerous.” Police say […]
CDCR: Condemned inmate dies in Corcoran Jail
CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One of the longest-serving condemned people in California has died, officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) announced on Friday. State officials say Malcolm Robbins died on Jan. 27, 2023, while incarcerated at California State Prison, Corcoran. According to authorities Robbins was found unresponsive in his cell and […]
