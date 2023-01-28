Read full article on original website
Andros, John
Andros John Andros John Andros, age 69, passed peacefully on January 23rd. John was born in Pocatello, Idaho where he lived most of his life, along with his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho. John was a very charismatic human being with a magnetic personality. He quickly developed friendships with those he encountered throughout the years, many of them becoming lifelong friends. John seemed to know everyone in town, always stopping to have a conversation, and greeting everyone with a friendly smile. He always treated everyone with love and respect regardless of where they came from. John, at a very young age, found a passion and love for skiing. With his natural athletic ability and graceful approach, he quickly became a very talented and expert skier competing in many events throughout the years. He continued his love for skiing by working as a master ski tuner and boot fitter at Scott's Ski Shop, Barrie's Ski and Sport, and later at Pete Lane's in Sun Valley Idaho. He enjoyed providing expert advice to all the skiers he helped throughout the years. John's ultimate pleasure in life was living and skiing at his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho, often taking the slopes with many of his friends and skiing gracefully down the hill. John also worked as a grounds manager at the golf courses in Pocatello for many years, taking care of the fairways and greens, then always finding time to play a round of golf with his buddies. John will be truly missed by his family, so many friends, and the individuals that he touched over the years, EVERYONE LOVED HIM.... He is preceded in death by his father John Andros and mother Maria Adamakis. John is survived by his 2 sisters, Sophie (Dave) Huddleston, Anastasia (Earl) Swanson, 2 brothers, Sam Adamakis, and Pete (Chris) Adamakis, 8 nieces and nephews, and 6 grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer with details provided at a later date.
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week including First Friday Art Walk on Friday. Take a look and join us!. If you’re looking for a way to contribute to our community The United Way of Southeastern Idaho...
Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends set Feb. 17
POCATELLO — Please join us for breakfast with Fosbury and Friends to celebrate the Simplot Games. The breakfast will be 7 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. Building B in Fort Hall. Olympian Ryan Crouser will be speaking about his growth into becoming the...
Holt Arena seat sale rescheduled for Feb. 24
POCATELLO — The Holt Arena seat sale scheduled for Jan. 30 has been rescheduled due to cold temperatures. Community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each on Feb. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served and chairs are sold as-is.
Black Rock Gold Prospectors to meet Feb. 13
POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on Feb. 13 (meetings are the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6...
Local and nationwide events marked the second anniversary of nuclear ban treaty
POCATELLO — On Jan. 21, members and friends of the Snake River Alliance in Pocatello gathered in Caldwell Park and then at the EBR-1 site at Idaho National Laboratory to celebrate the second anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This treaty, which entered into force on Jan. 21, 2021, calls for nuclear weapons to be outlawed and represents the will of 122 nations of the world. Organizations and individuals across the country and around the globe marked the day to spread support for nuclear abolition and lift the nuclear shadow that looms over the planet. Members were wearing red jumpsuits and hardhats, held colorful “no nukes” banners and displayed flags symbolizing the 68 TPNW ratifying countries.
Southeast Idaho Retired Educators to hold meeting Wednesday
POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be having its monthly luncheon meeting at noon, Wednesday at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing...
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Camouflaged critters class for kids offered in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game are co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife uses color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive. This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project.
HS scores 1/27: Poky boys fall to Madison, Preston boys top Highland
BOYS BASKETBALLMadison 61, Pocatello 58 Julian Bowie posted 22 points for the Thunder, whose undefeated season has now ended. Preston 49, Highland 37 Indians improve to 14-5, while the Rams drop to 10-7. Grace 51, Butte County 39 ...
Behind clutch shot-making, ISU clips Idaho in overtime, 95-91
Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock. “Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Happy Hands Quilt Club to hold meeting Feb. 8
POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for its February meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8. The business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. There will be show and tell, quilting tips and much more.
Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello. ...
Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer
POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall. The incident...
Making memories: When ISU basketball was must-see entertainment
Editor’s note: Idaho State announced recently that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney through the 2026-27 season. This has prompted Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger to look at the state of Bengal men’s basketball: Where it has been, where it is today and what the future holds. This is the first of a three-part series. Today: making memories. Cameron Hicks came of age as a Bengal fan during the “Herb Ball” era of Idaho State men’s basketball. It was...
Here's what ails ISU men's basketball — and how to cure it
Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series by Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger on the state of the Idaho State men’s basketball program. Today: How did we get here? In 2019, when Ryan Looney was hired as the men’s basketball coach at Idaho State, he knew there were challenges: The Bengals hadn’t won a Big Sky regular season championship since 1994, and they hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1987. ...
Half-price pet adoptions extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter through Saturday
POCATELLO — Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. During the initial half-priced adoption event, a total of 48 animals were adopted — 27 cats and 21 dogs. Currently, there are 129 animals looking for their forever homes — 56 cats and 73 dogs.
Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific's Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Clean up of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
