kezi.com
Oregon Football spring game set for April 29
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon football team’s annual Spring Game will kick off at 1 PM at Autzen Stadium on Saturday, April 29. Admission to the Spring Game is free, fans are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to Food For Lane County. The Oregon baseball...
kezi.com
Grilled Cheese Experience returns to raise funds for local food bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local restaurants are gearing up for the annual Grilled Cheese Experience, a fundraiser to hep support Food for Lane County. The ninth annual event kicks off Wednesday, February 1, and runs through the end of the month. 27 restaurants from all over Lane County are taking part, including ones in Eugene, Springfield, Pleasant Hill, Cottage Grove and Harrisburg. For every grilled cheese they sell, $2 goes to Food for Lane County. Organizers like Dawn-Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County say that $2 provides six meals for those who are struggling, so it’s a great way to get a great lunch, help support local restaurants, and help those who are in need.
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
kezi.com
Oregon State woman defeated by Cal in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal outscored Oregon State 18-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Beavers 64-62. Bendu Yeaney led the way for OSU with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with six assists, six rebound and two blocked shots. Jelena Mitrovic added eight points with 10...
kezi.com
Oregon State gets back on track, beats Colorado 60-52
CORVALLIS, Ore -- Freshman Jordon Pope scored 19 points leading the Oregon State Beavers (9-13, 3-8 PAC-12) to a 60-52 victory over Colorado (12-11, 4-8 PAC-12) Saturday night at Gill Coliseum. Glenn Taylor Jr. scored 14 points. The Beavers held a one-point lead at halftime and outscored the Buffaloes 35-26...
kezi.com
E-bikes, scooters and boards banned on certain paths in Alton Baker Park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Certain paths in the eastern part of Alton baker Park will no longer allow most personal electric transportation devices, according to the city of Eugene. The use of personal electric transportation such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-boards is prohibited on certain paths in Alton Baker Park, according to signs on certain paths in the park. Officials admitted that lots of folks like to use electric transportation, and that Alton Baker Park serves as the main connection between Eugene and Springfield. However, they also said the main route through the park will remain open for those riding e-bikes and similar devices.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
kezi.com
Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
kezi.com
Linn County deputies investigating deadly crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a car crash that left one person dead Monday morning. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a call reporting a crash on Scravel Hill Road near the intersection of Grenz Lane at about 9:22 a.m. on January 30. The LCSO said the caller told them a vehicle had struck a power pole, and power lines were down throughout the area. Deputies said they responded to find the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, Bradley Freeman, 34, of Lebanon, had suffered fatal injuries in the crash and was deceased.
kezi.com
Local law enforcement emphasize seat belt usage for "Click It or Ticket" campaign
EUGENE, Ore. -- Law enforcement agencies including the Eugene Police Department, Lane County Sheriff’s Office, Benton County Sheriff’s Office and others will be policing seat belt usage more tightly for the next few weeks as part of a national program. As part of the U.S. Department of Transportation’s...
kezi.com
Lane County deputies searching for robbery suspect
SAGINAW, Ore. -- After a woman allegedly robbed a store on Highway 99, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find the suspect. According to the LCSO, at about 11:29 a.m. on January 28, deputies responded to a report of a robbery at a business on Highway 99 across from east Saginaw Road. When they arrived, investigators said they learned the suspect had taken an unknown amount of cash and a blue cash drop bag and headed south on foot.
kezi.com
Eugene woman warns parents after encounters in which random man touched her baby
EUGENE, Ore. -- A disturbing encounter with a man at a park in Eugene has one woman concerned for other parents. The woman took to social media after a man touched her baby and was lurking around watching kids play at Amazon Park. The woman said she was on the...
kezi.com
Woman accused of manslaughter in Highway 58 crash out on bail
EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman accused of causing the death of a child in a fatal crash back in November is out on bail as of Monday morning. According to Oregon State Police, in the evening of November 20, Amber Gonzalez-Riddle was headed west on Highway 58 when she crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with another car. Troopers said that car caught fire and, shortly after, was completely engulfed in flames after the occupants were removed. Troopers said Riddle had three passengers in her car, including an adult and two children in the back seat. According to OSP officials, a five-year-old passenger died in the crash, and her two other passengers plus the two occupants of the other vehicle were taken to a nearby hospital with injuries.
kezi.com
Family displaced, two dogs dead after residential structure fire; space heater a possible cause
ROSEBURG, Ore.- Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Douglas County, after it left two dogs dead and a family displaced. At 6:01 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, officials with the Roseburg Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire in the 2000 block of NE Stephens Street.
