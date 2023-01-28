Read full article on original website
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week including First Friday Art Walk on Friday. Take a look and join us!. If you’re looking for a way to contribute to our community The United Way of Southeastern Idaho...
Mesirow, Margaret Faye
Margaret Mesirow Faye Mesirow Margaret Faye Mesirow, age 82, passed away Dec. 5, 2022 at her beloved home in Portland, Ore., surrounded by her family. Margaret was born June 8, 1940 in Pocatello, Idaho to her loving parents Donald and Mary Strawn. She graduated from Pocatello High School in 1958 as one of four Valedictorians. She relocated to Portland, Ore., and attended Reed College graduating in 1962 with a double major in Russian and Russian Literature. She went on to receive her Masters of Arts in Teaching from Reed College in 1964. While attending Reed College she met David S. Mesirow, whom she married in June 1962 and would remain married for 52 years until his passing in 2014. From 1964-1968 and again from 1971-1972, Margaret taught Language Arts and Russian at Cleveland High School in Portland, Ore. After leaving Cleveland High School in 1972, Margaret began working for the Kobos Company eventually becoming its Human Resources Manager before her retirement in 1998. Her passion for education inspired her to volunteer at Beech Elementary School for 14 years after her retirement. Margaret had a sharp wit, possessed a keen intellect, was an excellent listener and had a strong moral compass. She was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to "West Coast" jazz, gardening whenever possible and kept meticulous records of everything. She was generous, thoughtful and was always armed with a cheerful smile and ready laugh. She held close her long standing relationships yet delighted in meeting new people. Margaret never forgot where she came from and lived her life in accordance with the strong values and sense of self she learned while growing up in Pocatello. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Catherine Mesirow; son, Nicholas Mesirow; daughter-in-law, Sharnel Mesirow; grandsons, Navin and Suren; along with her sister-in-law, Louise Mesirow. No services will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests remembrances in Margaret's name to the Oregon Cultural Trust, KMHD (the Portland jazz station) or Planned Parenthood of Columbia/Willamette in keeping with her history of philanthropy. Margaret will be greatly missed by her family and wide circle of friends.
Kolbet, Patricia Irene
Kolbet Patricia Irene Kolbet Patricia Irene Carlock Kolbet, 88, passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on August 10, 1934 in Brush, Colorado to Oakley and Wilma Carlock. She was the oldest of 9 children. Patty married DeWayne Johnson and they had two daughters, Pamela (deceased) and Diane (Mike) Hilliard. They divorced. She married John Ward and they had two daughters, Melody Ward and Melani Whiting. They divorced. She then married Robert Kolbet and they had a son, Lance (Lara) Kolbet. Patty loved to sew and she loved her family. She was the glue that kept her siblings together and kept the family link going with her calls to check in on them. Patty is survived by her children; her brothers, Ray Carlock, Richard (Vicki) Carlock, Dean (Peggy) Hohnstein, Alan Hohnstein; her sister, Rita Carlock; her brother-in-law, Thomas Stevenson; her sister-in-law, Barbara Carlock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela; sister, Glenda Stevenson; brother, James (Arlene) Carlock; brother, Dennis Carlock; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Carlock. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 am at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Condolences can be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends set Feb. 17
POCATELLO — Please join us for breakfast with Fosbury and Friends to celebrate the Simplot Games. The breakfast will be 7 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. Building B in Fort Hall. Olympian Ryan Crouser will be speaking about his growth into becoming the...
Some Idaho Cities Have Suddenly Gone Whole Arctic
Boise and Pocatello have zoos but Idaho Falls has the brass monkey. When I came into work Monday morning I checked temperatures across the state. Idaho Falls was at 23 below zero at 3:00 o’clock. That wasn’t the wind chill. That was standing air temperature. Later in the morning, a friend from Pocatello wrote me and said he had 13 below. They can keep it!
Holt Arena seat sale rescheduled for Feb. 24
POCATELLO — The Holt Arena seat sale scheduled for Jan. 30 has been rescheduled due to cold temperatures. Community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each on Feb. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served and chairs are sold as-is.
Camouflaged critters class for kids offered in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game are co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife uses color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive. This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Cool Idaho Town is One of the Best in America (2 Years in a Row)
I mean, pretty much ALL of Idaho is cool, and some common favorites include Coeur d'Alene, Sun Valley, Boise, Stanley etc. But, if you had to pick just one place in Idaho and give it the name, "coolest town in Idaho," what would you pick?. We found a list from...
Black Rock Gold Prospectors to meet Feb. 13
POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on Feb. 13 (meetings are the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6...
Southeast Idaho Retired Educators to hold meeting Wednesday
POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be having its monthly luncheon meeting at noon, Wednesday at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing...
Three moose relocated for safety reasons, another dies after eating toxic plant
Moose, when facing multiple winter stressors can be unpredictable and react aggressively. Idaho Fish and Game staff recently moved three moose when they became a public safety hazard in Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey. Moose can become a threat to public safety, particularly if they become stressed by human activity such as people getting too close, or the presence of dogs, both leashed and unleashed. On Saturday, January 14, 2023,...
Behind clutch shot-making, ISU clips Idaho in overtime, 95-91
Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock. “Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division...
Extreme freezing temperatures break records in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS – Extreme cold weather shattered records across eastern Idaho Monday, with bone-chilling temperatures reported in Rexburg, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Stanley and Challis. While many places were dozens of degrees below zero, just wait a few days and you’ll see quite a warm-up. The National Weather Service is...
Men's Tennis Falls To Idaho State
BOISE, Idaho – The Blues nearly grabbed a doubles result and battled well in singles but eventually fell to Idaho State 7-0 in a neutral site match played Sunday on the Boise State campus. The match concludes the opening weekend of spring play for the Blues (0-3). ISU won...
Basement fire reported in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Idaho Falls Paramedics and Fire Engines were dispatched on Sunday night after reports of a basement fire.
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
School closures for Monday, Jan. 30
IDAHO FALLS — A number of schools in eastern Idaho have announced closures on Monday, Jan. 30 due to cold temperatures and other winter weather conditions. The following charter or private schools are closed:. Alturas International Academy in Idaho Falls. Alturas Preparatory Academy in Idaho Falls. Hope Lutheran School...
Local and nationwide events marked the second anniversary of nuclear ban treaty
POCATELLO — On Jan. 21, members and friends of the Snake River Alliance in Pocatello gathered in Caldwell Park and then at the EBR-1 site at Idaho National Laboratory to celebrate the second anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This treaty, which entered into force on Jan. 21, 2021, calls for nuclear weapons to be outlawed and represents the will of 122 nations of the world. Organizations and individuals across the country and around the globe marked the day to spread support for nuclear abolition and lift the nuclear shadow that looms over the planet. Members were wearing red jumpsuits and hardhats, held colorful “no nukes” banners and displayed flags symbolizing the 68 TPNW ratifying countries.
