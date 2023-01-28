Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An 8-year-old boy hasn't been seen for 7 months and his grandparents refused to reveal his location. Where is Breadson?Fatim HemrajVancouver, WA
Monday in Portland: Protesters march following release of Tyre Nichols' police beating footageEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Anarchic wonderland: Understanding the unique chaos of PortlandEdy ZooPortland, OR
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in PortlandTed RiversPortland, OR
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
Related
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
The Historic Downtown Pocatello merchants have a fantastic line up of fun things to see, do and enjoy this week including First Friday Art Walk on Friday. Take a look and join us!. If you’re looking for a way to contribute to our community The United Way of Southeastern Idaho...
Idaho State Journal
Andros, John
Andros John Andros John Andros, age 69, passed peacefully on January 23rd. John was born in Pocatello, Idaho where he lived most of his life, along with his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho. John was a very charismatic human being with a magnetic personality. He quickly developed friendships with those he encountered throughout the years, many of them becoming lifelong friends. John seemed to know everyone in town, always stopping to have a conversation, and greeting everyone with a friendly smile. He always treated everyone with love and respect regardless of where they came from. John, at a very young age, found a passion and love for skiing. With his natural athletic ability and graceful approach, he quickly became a very talented and expert skier competing in many events throughout the years. He continued his love for skiing by working as a master ski tuner and boot fitter at Scott's Ski Shop, Barrie's Ski and Sport, and later at Pete Lane's in Sun Valley Idaho. He enjoyed providing expert advice to all the skiers he helped throughout the years. John's ultimate pleasure in life was living and skiing at his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho, often taking the slopes with many of his friends and skiing gracefully down the hill. John also worked as a grounds manager at the golf courses in Pocatello for many years, taking care of the fairways and greens, then always finding time to play a round of golf with his buddies. John will be truly missed by his family, so many friends, and the individuals that he touched over the years, EVERYONE LOVED HIM.... He is preceded in death by his father John Andros and mother Maria Adamakis. John is survived by his 2 sisters, Sophie (Dave) Huddleston, Anastasia (Earl) Swanson, 2 brothers, Sam Adamakis, and Pete (Chris) Adamakis, 8 nieces and nephews, and 6 grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer with details provided at a later date.
Idaho State Journal
Breakfast with Fosbury and Friends set Feb. 17
POCATELLO — Please join us for breakfast with Fosbury and Friends to celebrate the Simplot Games. The breakfast will be 7 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Shoshone-Bannock Casino Hotel, 777 Bannock Ave. Building B in Fort Hall. Olympian Ryan Crouser will be speaking about his growth into becoming the...
Idaho State Journal
Southeast Idaho Retired Educators to hold meeting Wednesday
POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho Retired Educators will be having its monthly luncheon meeting at noon, Wednesday at the Juniper Hills Country Club, 6600 Bannock Highway in Pocatello. All retired educators, retired employees of education, their spouses and friends of education are invited to attend. The group will be hearing...
Idaho State Journal
Camouflaged critters class for kids offered in Pocatello
POCATELLO — The Idaho Museum of Natural History and the Idaho Fish and Game are co-hosting a fun, educational class to teach young learners the ways wildlife uses color to communicate or hide in plain sight in order to survive. This camouflaged critters class will feature hands-on activities, games and even an edible camouflage-inspired art project.
Idaho State Journal
Holt Arena seat sale rescheduled for Feb. 24
POCATELLO — The Holt Arena seat sale scheduled for Jan. 30 has been rescheduled due to cold temperatures. Community members will have the opportunity to purchase old Holt Arena seats for $10 each on Feb. 24 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the north Holt Arena parking lot. Availability is first-come, first-served and chairs are sold as-is.
Idaho State Journal
Kolbet, Patricia Irene
Kolbet Patricia Irene Kolbet Patricia Irene Carlock Kolbet, 88, passed away on January 21, 2023. She was born on August 10, 1934 in Brush, Colorado to Oakley and Wilma Carlock. She was the oldest of 9 children. Patty married DeWayne Johnson and they had two daughters, Pamela (deceased) and Diane (Mike) Hilliard. They divorced. She married John Ward and they had two daughters, Melody Ward and Melani Whiting. They divorced. She then married Robert Kolbet and they had a son, Lance (Lara) Kolbet. Patty loved to sew and she loved her family. She was the glue that kept her siblings together and kept the family link going with her calls to check in on them. Patty is survived by her children; her brothers, Ray Carlock, Richard (Vicki) Carlock, Dean (Peggy) Hohnstein, Alan Hohnstein; her sister, Rita Carlock; her brother-in-law, Thomas Stevenson; her sister-in-law, Barbara Carlock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Pamela; sister, Glenda Stevenson; brother, James (Arlene) Carlock; brother, Dennis Carlock; and her sister-in-law, Nancy Carlock. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 11 am at Colonial Chapel, 2005 S. 4th Ave. Pocatello, ID with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Condolences can be made at www.wilkscolonialchapel.com.
Idaho State Journal
Black Rock Gold Prospectors to meet Feb. 13
POCATELLO — The Black Rock Gold Prospectors are scheduled to meet on Feb. 13 (meetings are the second Monday of each month) at 6:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. in Pocatello. The meeting will be downstairs. The back door will be open at 6...
Behind clutch shot-making, ISU clips Idaho in overtime, 95-91
Four years ago, Ryan Looney felt like a lucky guy. Then Point Loma’s head coach, he had landed Brock Mackenzie, an electric guard from a small town just outside Seattle. In Mackenzie’s freshman campaign, back in 2018, he became an efficient long-range shooter. He played a key role for the Sea Lions, who reached the Division II national title game. Before long, he earned a nickname from coaches and teammates: Big Shot Brock. “Brock was someone we thought should have probably always been playing Division...
Idaho State Journal
Local and nationwide events marked the second anniversary of nuclear ban treaty
POCATELLO — On Jan. 21, members and friends of the Snake River Alliance in Pocatello gathered in Caldwell Park and then at the EBR-1 site at Idaho National Laboratory to celebrate the second anniversary of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. This treaty, which entered into force on Jan. 21, 2021, calls for nuclear weapons to be outlawed and represents the will of 122 nations of the world. Organizations and individuals across the country and around the globe marked the day to spread support for nuclear abolition and lift the nuclear shadow that looms over the planet. Members were wearing red jumpsuits and hardhats, held colorful “no nukes” banners and displayed flags symbolizing the 68 TPNW ratifying countries.
Idaho State Journal
Oregon pins hopes on mass timber to boost housing, jobs
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Inside a warehouse at the industrial Port of Portland lies what some believe could be the answer to Oregon's housing crisis — a prototype of an affordable housing unit made from mass timber. Once mass-produced at the factory being planned at the port, the...
Most local school districts cancel all Monday classes due to expected minus 45 degree wind chill
The dangerously cold wind chill currently gripping East Idaho has prompted numerous local school districts to cancel all Monday classes. Throughout Sunday afternoon and evening, district after district took the unusual step of announcing a day ahead that there would be no school on Monday. They were prompted by the National Weather Service's wind chill warnings for East Idaho calling for conditions Sunday through Monday morning that will feel as...
Here's what ails ISU men's basketball — and how to cure it
Editor’s note: This is the second in a three-part series by Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger on the state of the Idaho State men’s basketball program. Today: How did we get here? In 2019, when Ryan Looney was hired as the men’s basketball coach at Idaho State, he knew there were challenges: The Bengals hadn’t won a Big Sky regular season championship since 1994, and they hadn’t been to the NCAA tournament since 1987. ...
Pedestrian critically injured when struck by car near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT—An adult male pedestrian was critically injured Saturday night when he was struck by a car just north of Blackfoot. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. when the man was struck by a car driven by a teenage boy on Rose Road less than a mile outside of the city, the Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office received reports shortly before the collision that the adult male pedestrian...
Union Pacific investigating after 25 rail cars derail in Pocatello
POCATELLO—Over two dozen rail cars derailed in Union Pacific's Pocatello rail yard late Sunday night. Union Pacific said 25 rail cars left the tracks around 11 p.m. There were no injuries and the main line was not impacted, the railroad said. Union Pacific said the cars were carrying a mix of different commodities. No hazardous materials were released during the derailment, Union Pacific said. Clean up of the derailment was in full swing on Monday with construction equipment being used to put the rail cars back on the tracks. Union Pacific said the incident remains under investigation.
Pickup truck driver airlifted to PMC after collision with freight train near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS — An elderly man was airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center Monday afternoon after the pickup he was driving collided with a Union Pacific freight train north of Lava Hot Springs. The 3:45 p.m. collision occurred at the railroad crossing on Symons Road near Blaser Highway. The elderly driver suffered serious injuries in the collision and was airlifted from the scene via emergency helicopter to PMC in Pocatello. ...
Idaho State Journal
Happy Hands Quilt Club to hold meeting Feb. 8
POCATELLO — Please join the Happy Hands Quilt Club members for its February meeting to be held in the basement of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, located at 215 N. 18th Ave. in Pocatello. Members and guests will gather at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 8. The business meeting will begin at 10 a.m. There will be show and tell, quilting tips and much more.
Pocatello police release name of knife-wielding man fatally shot by officer
POCATELLO — Police have identified the knife-wielding man fatally shot by an officer during a Friday afternoon disturbance near downtown Pocatello. Matthew Planer, 52, of Pocatello, died at the apartment building where he resided in the 700 block of West Center Street after being shot once in the chest by a Pocatello police officer, Police Chief Roger Schei said during a Sunday afternoon press conference at City Hall. The incident...
Idaho State Journal
Half-price pet adoptions extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter through Saturday
POCATELLO — Half-priced pet adoptions have been extended at the Pocatello Animal Shelter thanks to Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter. During the initial half-priced adoption event, a total of 48 animals were adopted — 27 cats and 21 dogs. Currently, there are 129 animals looking for their forever homes — 56 cats and 73 dogs.
Comments / 0