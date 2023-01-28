Andros John Andros John Andros, age 69, passed peacefully on January 23rd. John was born in Pocatello, Idaho where he lived most of his life, along with his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho. John was a very charismatic human being with a magnetic personality. He quickly developed friendships with those he encountered throughout the years, many of them becoming lifelong friends. John seemed to know everyone in town, always stopping to have a conversation, and greeting everyone with a friendly smile. He always treated everyone with love and respect regardless of where they came from. John, at a very young age, found a passion and love for skiing. With his natural athletic ability and graceful approach, he quickly became a very talented and expert skier competing in many events throughout the years. He continued his love for skiing by working as a master ski tuner and boot fitter at Scott's Ski Shop, Barrie's Ski and Sport, and later at Pete Lane's in Sun Valley Idaho. He enjoyed providing expert advice to all the skiers he helped throughout the years. John's ultimate pleasure in life was living and skiing at his favorite place, Sun Valley Idaho, often taking the slopes with many of his friends and skiing gracefully down the hill. John also worked as a grounds manager at the golf courses in Pocatello for many years, taking care of the fairways and greens, then always finding time to play a round of golf with his buddies. John will be truly missed by his family, so many friends, and the individuals that he touched over the years, EVERYONE LOVED HIM.... He is preceded in death by his father John Andros and mother Maria Adamakis. John is survived by his 2 sisters, Sophie (Dave) Huddleston, Anastasia (Earl) Swanson, 2 brothers, Sam Adamakis, and Pete (Chris) Adamakis, 8 nieces and nephews, and 6 grand nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer with details provided at a later date.

