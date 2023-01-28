Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular local restaurant chain opening new location in Oregon this monthKristen WaltersEugene, OR
Oregon witness says triangle-shaped craft was 100 feet longRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kezi.com
Oregon State woman defeated by Cal in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. – Cal outscored Oregon State 18-9 in the fourth quarter to defeat the Beavers 64-62. Bendu Yeaney led the way for OSU with 16 points. Talia von Oelhoffen scored 12 points with six assists, six rebound and two blocked shots. Jelena Mitrovic added eight points with 10...
kezi.com
OSU Women nearly upset No. 3 Stanford, fall 63-60
STANFORD, Cal--- The Oregon State women nearly took down No. 3 Stanford on Friday, but ultimately suffered a 63-60 loss. The Beavs were led by Bendu Yeaney who finished with 15 points and five rebounds. Oregon State's Timea Gardiner had 16 points off the bench. The Cardinal was led by...
kezi.com
Roundball Wrap: January 27, 2023
EUGENE, Ore. – Episode 4 of Roundball Wrap is complete. Here are scores from around the area:
thatoregonlife.com
The Food At This Chill Oregon Grill Will Make Your Taste Buds Explode
Brix Grill and Chill is a popular restaurant located in Roseburg, Oregon known for delicious food and a chill atmosphere. Brix is a local favorite and well worth a visit when passing through Roseburg. Brix Grill And Chill In Roseburg, Oregon. The menu at Brix Grill and Chill features a...
hh-today.com
On passing P&W trains, watch for city names
Here’s the thing about Albany: It’s a railroad town, and cruising around town on a bike inevitably means you’re going to see trains. First, of course, you hear them. And being a railroad nut, when I hear the horn of an approaching train, I usually stop to watch it go by. Which is what happened, again, on Friday afternoon:
Knowing hydrangea type helps with pruning advice: Ask Extension
Even in winter gardeners take time to think about their plans and you may have questions. To ask one, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. A photo is very helpful. Q: What is the best time to prune hydrangeas?...
KDRV
323 year anniversary of last major earthquake and tsunami
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The 323-year anniversary of the last major earthquake and tsunami that hit Oregon was Thursday, January 26, 1700. Experts say it will happen again, with a 10-15% chance of a mega earthquake in the next 50 years. Oregon State University Marine Geologist Chris Goldfinger says on a...
kezi.com
Chintimini Wildlife Center offers sweet Valentine's Day fundraiser
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Chintimini Wildlife Center has come up with a unique way for you to give a Valentine’s Day gift to your loved ones – or not-so-special someone. It’s called the “Bugs and Hisses Fundraiser.” A donor can name an insect, veggie or rodent after an ex, best friend or loved one for a donation of $5 to $25. Then the treat gets fed to a wildlife patient or ambassador animal at the Chintimini Wildlife Center. After that, the donor’s loved one, star-crossed lover or scorned ex will get a digital certificate of what they were named after – which can be kept anonymous for secrecy.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
kezi.com
Vandalism over the weekend in South Eugene neighborhood shocks residents
EUGENE, Ore. - Residents of a South Eugene neighborhood have more questions than answers after they an alleged run-in with vandals over the weekend. Reports of vandalism on cars came out of Baker Boulevard, and some neighbors said they even heard loud and laughing voices. Neighbors told KEZI 9 News...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
kezi.com
Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany
ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers. OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
kezi.com
Coos County deputies searching for missing woman
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. According to the CCSO, family members said Tate might have been with two men by the names of Brandon Burman and Mason Henderson. Tate's family also believes the three might be using a newer-model silver van.
kezi.com
Grilled Cheese Experience returns to raise funds for local food bank
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Local restaurants are gearing up for the annual Grilled Cheese Experience, a fundraiser to hep support Food for Lane County. The ninth annual event kicks off Wednesday, February 1, and runs through the end of the month. 27 restaurants from all over Lane County are taking part, including ones in Eugene, Springfield, Pleasant Hill, Cottage Grove and Harrisburg. For every grilled cheese they sell, $2 goes to Food for Lane County. Organizers like Dawn-Marie Woodward with Food for Lane County say that $2 provides six meals for those who are struggling, so it’s a great way to get a great lunch, help support local restaurants, and help those who are in need.
wholecommunity.news
Springfield Police tell the homeless: Go to Eugene or Lane County
Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert from KEPW are interviewing a homeless woman when a Springfield police officer arrives to issue a verbal warning: Move out of our city. Springfield tells the homeless: Move out of the city. KEPW’s Jana Thrift and Julie Lambert recorded this encounter with Springfield Police live on their show, Legalize Survival.
kezi.com
E-bikes, scooters and boards banned on certain paths in Alton Baker Park
EUGENE, Ore. -- Certain paths in the eastern part of Alton baker Park will no longer allow most personal electric transportation devices, according to the city of Eugene. The use of personal electric transportation such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-boards is prohibited on certain paths in Alton Baker Park, according to signs on certain paths in the park. Officials admitted that lots of folks like to use electric transportation, and that Alton Baker Park serves as the main connection between Eugene and Springfield. However, they also said the main route through the park will remain open for those riding e-bikes and similar devices.
kezi.com
Eugene woman warns parents after encounters in which random man touched her baby
EUGENE, Ore. -- A disturbing encounter with a man at a park in Eugene has one woman concerned for other parents. The woman took to social media after a man touched her baby and was lurking around watching kids play at Amazon Park. The woman said she was on the...
focushillsboro.com
Real Estate Scam: Former Fugitive Wanted In Oregon Pleads Guilty
A California man who had been convicted at trial and was wanted in the District of Oregon for real estate fraud while on the run pled guilty in San Diego on January 26, 2023. Former San Diego resident Robin James McPherson resolved three distinct criminal matters by pleading guilty to failing to appear, deliberately attempting to dodge income taxes, and wire fraud.
kykn.com
Police Chiefs and Sheriff Issue a Statement to the Residents of Marion County Regarding the Death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee
We, as a law enforcement community in Marion County, find the actions of the police officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols to be unconscionable. Collectively, we commend Memphis Police Chief Davis for acting quickly to hold those involved accountable. We hold a deep respect for the sanctity of...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
Comments / 0