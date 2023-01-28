ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 28 Community News

By Bobby Burns
 2 days ago

Froggs Friendraiser

The Friends of Greenville Greenways will hold its annual Friendraiser from 4-6 p.m. today at Pitt Street Brewing Company, 630 S. Pitt St. The event will include chili and cornbread and music by Nu Clear Twins.

Volunteer expo

The Junior League of Greenville will hold its annual volunteer expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at the Greenville Convention Center, 303 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Connect with 30-plus community organizations offering volunteer opportunities.

VFW Bingo

Charles Gray Morgan VFW Post 7032 holds its Bingo night every Saturday at 1108 Mumford Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. and games start at 7:30 p.m.

Parkinson’s support

The Eastern NC Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 3-4:30 p.m. on Sunday at the Greenville North Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4658 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Patients and caregivers are invited to talk about their experiences during small group discussions. The meeting is open to anyone living with Parkinson’s, caring for somebody with the disease or who wants to learn more.

Ayden Founders Day

The Town of Ayden will celebrate its 132nd Founders Day Feb. 3-4 with an art show, golf and disc golf tournaments, car show, music and storytelling. Events begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 3 with the Winter Classic Golf Tournament at the Ayden Golf and Country Club and continue at 5 p.m. at the Ayden Museum and the Ayden Community Building, with a sharing of stories of the town’s history and a birthday cake. On Feb. 4, entertainment on West Avenue Stage begins at 11 a.m. and continues through 5:30 p.m. There will be self-guided walking tours of downtown. Visit downtownayden.org.

Family Fun Day

Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host Super Family Fun Day from 1-4 p.m. on Feb. 4. The museum will be transformed into a day full of video games, arcade games, board games from Blue Ox Games, and interactive games with activities from Nu-Look Bounce-n-Party and Level Up Gaming Theater. Tickets are $5 for individuals and $15 for families. The event is free to museum members. Visit gmoa.org.

GMoArcade

Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., will host GMoArcade from 6-9 p.m. on Feb. 4 for ages 21 and older. The event will provide an open bar, along with board games from Blue Ox Games as well as video games, arcade games, interactive games and trivia. Tickets are $20 for members and $25 for others. Visit gmoa.org.

NAMI meetings

The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Pitt County holds family support group meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesday of the month in Room 208 at Covenant Church, 4015 Corey Road. The group welcomes anyone age 18 or older who has a family member with a mental illness. Email namipittco@gmail.com or call 902-6264.

Indoor RC Racing

The First Indoor Rally Race to Beat ALS will begin at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Pitt Community College Goess Student Center, 169 Bulldog Run. Drivers will race identically prepared remote-controlled cars, eight cars at a time inside the student center. Eight races will be held. Each driver will have five minutes to practice and five minutes to race. Gold sponsorships are available for $500 and silver sponsorships are available for $250 for 24 of 32 racing slots. The remaining slots for the public are $35. For more information contact Kip Sloan at afsjr1@gmail.com and 355-3180.

Geektackular

The Geektackular 2023 Comic Book and Toy Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 18 at American Legion Post 39, 403 Saint Andrews Drive. Free admission. Visit facebook.com/g3ektacular or call 565-2352.

