Union City, MI

Union City boys drop exciting matchup with Concord; Tekonsha falls to Burr Oak

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npJbs_0kUJNwzn00

CONCORD, MI. — The Union City boys basketball team dug themselves into a deep hole Friday night, one they could not overcome as the Chargers fell to the Concord Yellow Jackets by the score of 70-59.

Concord controlled the early going, outscoring Union City 17-3 in the first quarter, with the Chargers only points coming via the free throw line.

Concord continued to build on their lead, thanks to five triples, as the Yellow Jackets outscored the Chargers to the tune of 21-12 in the second, extending their lead to 38-15 at the half.

Union City finally found their offensive footing in the third quarter, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 21-20 to find the score of 58-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Union City made things very interesting with a big fourth quarter, outscoring Concord 23-12 to make things very exciting, although it was too little too late as the Chargers fell to Concord by the score of 70-59.

Union City was led on the night by Landon Galvin who had 18 points, the lone Charger in double figures. Also adding to the Union City effort was Riley Laird with four points; Jeremy Zehr with nine points; Aidan Decker with three points; Alex Hull with three points; Rick Austin with six points; Owen Jackson with three points; Eli Payne with nine points; and Phoenix Elkins with four points.

Concord was led on the night by Mekki Wingfield who had 20 points while Isaac Waldron added 16 points.

“We started out a little slow, dug ourselves a hole, but this team made it an entertaining game,” exclaimed Union City head coach Ben Chard. “Concord is a talented team, but we talked about our adjustments and challenged each other to win the half, and this team did not disappoint. We are getting closer to putting a full defensive game together, I am so proud of this team!”

With the win Concord improves to 10-4 overall while Union City falls to 5-8 overall on the year and 1-6 in the Big 8 conference. Union City will next see action Tuesday when they host Maple Valley in non-conference action.

Tekonsha boys fall to Burr Oak

TEKONSHA, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians struggled offensively Friday night, only shooting 10 of 41 from the field as they fell to Burr Oak by the score of 42-35.

“It was a very disappointing night, we really struggled offensively,” said Tekonsha head coach Tim Jenkins. “We had 19 turnovers and we missed 18 point blank shots, we never got into any kind of flow offensively.”

Leading the way for Tekonsha was Wyatt Blashfield with 12 points and three assists; Jake Boring with 11 points; Isaac Henry with seven points, six assists, two steals and five rebounds; Claude Wart with two points, three assists, three steals; and Blake Griffith wth three points and seven rebounds.

Burr Oak was led on the night by Aiden Calvert with 12 points.

With the loss Tekonsha falls to 4-5 overall and 3-4 in the SCAA with their next contest coming at Athens on Monday.

Union City JV takes down Concord

CONCORD, MI. — The Union City JV Chargers defeated Concord Friday night, winning by the score of 51-32.

Union City opened up an early advantage, outscoring Concord 15-6 in the first quarter and 15-8 in the second quarter, building a 30-14 lead at the half.

The JV Chargers held on to the victory with a 9-8 third quarter and a 12-10 fourth quarter to find the final score of 51-32.

Union City was led on the night by Jason Shoop who had 22 points while Brendan Snyder added 11 points. Also adding to the JV Charger effort was Kent Robbins with two points; J. Smith with three points; Zane Coppock with one point; Jordan Payne with three points; Brendan Labar with one point; Caden Hughes with two points; and Reed Goodwin with four points.

Concord was led on the night by Tyreke Brown with 17 points.

