Greenville, NC

DWI Roundup: Man tased, arrested for DWI after throwing suspected narcotics out car window

By The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

A Greenville man police believe threw drugs out of his car window was arrested for driving while impaired after being tased.

A spokesperson for the Greenville Police Department said officers initiated a traffic stop at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Howell Street after they observed Michael Twann Harris, 39, of 1006 Hooker Road, fail to maintain lane control while not wearing a seat belt. A specific location where he was stopped was not provided.

The spokesperson said Harris was observed throwing what is suspected to be narcotics out of his car window. Once stopped, he did not comply with officer instructions, hiding his hands and attempting to step out of the officers’ view.

Officers deployed a taser to take him into custody and noted an odor of alcohol coming from his person. His blood alcohol content was 0.15.

Harris was observed by medical personnel at the scene and did not require further treatment, the spokesperson said.

Harris’ arrest was one of eight recorded in Pitt County court documents between Jan. 20-25. Court documents on the other arrests contain the following details and allegations:

Eric Matthew Amato, 32, of 1105 N. Overlook St., Greenville, was stopped by East Carolina University Police at 1:51 a.m. on Jan. 21 for speeding on Fifth Street at Maple Street near campus. His blood alcohol content was 0.12.Zachary Paul Gibbs, 27, of 1808 Sulgrave Road, Greenville, was stopped by Greenville police about 2 a.m. on Jan. 25 on Berkshire Road. Records did not include a reason Gibbs was stopped or a location on Berkshire where the stop occurred. According to a report, he had red, glassy eyes and he told officers he had been drinking. His blood alcohol content was 0.11.Jermaine Madel Hall, 45, of 3211 Summer Place, Greenville, was stopped for reckless driving and failure to stop at a steady red light by the State Highway Patrol on Jan. 20 on U.S. 264 at Old Creek Road. His blood alcohol content was 0.17.Hall has two prior DWI arrests from Feb. 8, 2009, and Sept. 11 of that same year.William Edward Heath, 57, of 9580 County Home Road, Ayden, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 4:59 a.m. on Jan. 20 on County Home Road for reckless driving. A specific location was not listed in court documents. Blood alcohol test results were unavailable at press time. Heath has a prior DWI arrest from February 2020.Sherri Monique Hinnant, 52, of 1728 Deerwalk Drive, Rocky Mount, was stopped by the State Highway Patrol at 7:23 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Julia Lane near U.S. 13 for failure to maintain lane control. A report said she had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on her person. She refused a blood alcohol test.Carlos Luciano Manzanera, 35, of 5186 U.S. 13, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:35 a.m. Jan. 22 on Cooper Street for failure to maintain lane control. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol. Manzanera refused a breath test and a blood test was unavailable.Tracy Andre Wade, 48, of 506 River Hill Road, Greenville, was stopped by Winterville police at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 21 on Old Tar Road near Main Street for failure to maintain lane control. A report said he had red, glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath. He refused a blood alcohol test.

