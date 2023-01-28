Girls basketball: East Troy uses fullcourt pressure to stymie Jefferson, 49-33

JEFFERSON — The Eagles entered Friday having won consecutive games and four of their last five.

Jefferson had the looks of a group rounding into form as the home stretch of the regular season approached. The Trojans threw a wrench in those aspirations.

East Troy used fullcourt pressure to hold Jefferson’s girls basketball team to 10 second-half points in a 49-33 victory at JHS in RVC action.

“Give East Troy credit, they played tough defense and we could not break the press,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said.

The Eagles (8-10, 6-7 in conference) scored eight of the game’s first 10 points and led 13-6 on a 3 from the top by senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson. At the seven-minute mark of the first half, Johnson drew a triple team and calmly passed out of it to a wide open Allie Hesse, a junior wing who nailed a 3 to give Jefferson a 17-13 lead.

East Troy’s Aubrey Vinney hit a 3 before the Eagles’ Ashlyn Enke, a sophomore wing who scored a team-high 11 points, scored inside at the buzzer to make it 23-all at the break.

The Eagles had just three second-half field goals. Johnson scored 10 points and sophomore forward Bre Mengel added seven.

“We’ve struggled with ball pressure the entire season and with Jena Lenz sick tonight that put a couple of our other players in a position they had to step up and handle the ball,” Smith said. “They struggled a little bit and East Troy took advantage of that. We couldn’t get into an offense in the halfcourt for much of the second half and just didn’t execute.

“As a team we didn’t play up to our potential. That’s on me, I need to make sure they’re more ready to play and we need to play better. We had a setback and now we have to do a better job of not having such a letdown.”

Amya Pluess scored 10 of her game-high 14 points after halftime for East Troy (8-10, 6-7), which avenged a 31-30 loss from Dec. 6.

The Eagles play at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.

EAST TROY 49, JEFFERSON 33

East Troy 23 26 — 49

Jefferson 23 10 — 33

East Troy (fg fta-ftm pts) — Vinney 4 0-0 9, L. Aleckson 1 0-0 3, Lindow 0 3-4 3, Fitch 3 0-2 6, Au. Cherek 1 1-5 4, An. Cherek 0 1-2 1, Pluess 6 2-3 14, J. Aleckson 4 1-3 9. Totals 19 8-19 49.

Jefferson — Mengel 3 1-2 7, Johnson 3 3-4 10, Dobson 0 2-3 2, Hesse 1 0-0 3, Enke 4 3-4 11. Totals 11 9-13 33.

3-point goals — ET (Vinney 1, L. Aleckson 1, Au. Cherek 1) 3; JE (Johnson 1, Hesse 1) 2.

Total fouls — ET 11, JE 17.