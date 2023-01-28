ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson, WI

Girls basketball: East Troy uses fullcourt pressure to stymie Jefferson, 49-33

By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Watertown Daily Times
Watertown Daily Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gg7hR_0kUJNjla00

JEFFERSON — The Eagles entered Friday having won consecutive games and four of their last five.

Jefferson had the looks of a group rounding into form as the home stretch of the regular season approached. The Trojans threw a wrench in those aspirations.

East Troy used fullcourt pressure to hold Jefferson’s girls basketball team to 10 second-half points in a 49-33 victory at JHS in RVC action.

“Give East Troy credit, they played tough defense and we could not break the press,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said.

The Eagles (8-10, 6-7 in conference) scored eight of the game’s first 10 points and led 13-6 on a 3 from the top by senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson. At the seven-minute mark of the first half, Johnson drew a triple team and calmly passed out of it to a wide open Allie Hesse, a junior wing who nailed a 3 to give Jefferson a 17-13 lead.

East Troy’s Aubrey Vinney hit a 3 before the Eagles’ Ashlyn Enke, a sophomore wing who scored a team-high 11 points, scored inside at the buzzer to make it 23-all at the break.

The Eagles had just three second-half field goals. Johnson scored 10 points and sophomore forward Bre Mengel added seven.

“We’ve struggled with ball pressure the entire season and with Jena Lenz sick tonight that put a couple of our other players in a position they had to step up and handle the ball,” Smith said. “They struggled a little bit and East Troy took advantage of that. We couldn’t get into an offense in the halfcourt for much of the second half and just didn’t execute.

“As a team we didn’t play up to our potential. That’s on me, I need to make sure they’re more ready to play and we need to play better. We had a setback and now we have to do a better job of not having such a letdown.”

Amya Pluess scored 10 of her game-high 14 points after halftime for East Troy (8-10, 6-7), which avenged a 31-30 loss from Dec. 6.

The Eagles play at Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday.

EAST TROY 49, JEFFERSON 33

East Troy 23 26 — 49

Jefferson 23 10 — 33

East Troy (fg fta-ftm pts) — Vinney 4 0-0 9, L. Aleckson 1 0-0 3, Lindow 0 3-4 3, Fitch 3 0-2 6, Au. Cherek 1 1-5 4, An. Cherek 0 1-2 1, Pluess 6 2-3 14, J. Aleckson 4 1-3 9. Totals 19 8-19 49.

Jefferson — Mengel 3 1-2 7, Johnson 3 3-4 10, Dobson 0 2-3 2, Hesse 1 0-0 3, Enke 4 3-4 11. Totals 11 9-13 33.

3-point goals — ET (Vinney 1, L. Aleckson 1, Au. Cherek 1) 3; JE (Johnson 1, Hesse 1) 2.

Total fouls — ET 11, JE 17.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teams take part in International Snow Sculpture Championships

MILWAUKEE — Two Wisconsin teams are taking part in the 2023 International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge. Team USA Wisconsin Tomczak titled their sculpture, “The Complexities of Life” and Team USA Wisconsin Snowblind titled their sculpture, “Forest Jam.” Team members are from around the Milwaukee area.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com

Steady snow, hazardous travel lasts into the night

10PM UPDATE: A patch of freezing rain has been moving across Northern Illinois just South of the Stateline. Reports of accumulating ice has been reported closer to Chicago. There is a chance for some slick spots from freezing rain later tonight on top of the snow we got earlier today.
ILLINOIS STATE
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Snowfall totals across Washington Co., WI

Washington Co., WI – Mother Nature let go a blanket of winter white Saturday night across Washington Co., WI. Snow started initially Saturday morning in Germantown and by 1:30 p.m. started creeping further north into West Bend and Kewaskum. According to the Kennedy Space Center, Florida ruler the snowfall...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Snow leads to massive pileup in Wisconsin, dozens injured

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Dozens of people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday, which blocked Interstate 39/90 for hours, authorities said. Beloit Memorial Hospital said at least 27 people were treated for injuries sustained in the crash, WIFR-TV reported. The...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Bitter cold headed for Wisconsin; winter snowstorm totals add up

MILWAUKEE - The snow from a winter storm has moved out, and now southeast Wisconsin needs to brace for bitter cold. Several inches of snow were reported across the entire FOX6 News viewing area. Most spots were between 5 inches and 8 inches – with some spots exceeding that total. Monitor the latest snowfall totals.
MILWAUKEE, WI
101 WIXX

A Deadly January On Wisconsin Snowmobile Trails

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WRN) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources urges safe snowmobiling. The DNR reports six snowmobile fatalities so far this month and urges all snowmobile operators to make safety the top priority for every ride. The six fatalities involved single adult operators, ranging from 41 to 68...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Following a mild winter, Wisconsinites embrace winter weather conditions

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - From sledding, to skiing and even ice sculpting, there’s something for everyone this winter in Wisconsin, and after a mild start, people are taking full advantage of this weekend’s winter weather. But before families can enjoy the winter activities, city workers are putting in the hours to ensure the snow doesn’t get in the way.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Southeast Wisconsin accumulating snow Saturday, Jan. 28

MILWAUKEE - A more organized storm system eyes southeast Wisconsin for several inches of snow on Saturday, Jan. 28. This will be a fairly narrow area of snow, setting up over southern Wisconsin and parts of northern Illinois. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 3 a.m. Sunday for...
WISCONSIN STATE
leisuregrouptravel.com

Southeastern Wisconsin Offers An Overload of Itinerary Gold

From the Gilded Age mansions of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin to the big-city pleasures of Milwaukee, the region brims with group-friendly opportunities for every interest. Learn about auto manufacturing history, get immersed in motorcycle culture and connect with nature at America’s largest freshwater cattail marsh. You’ll experience these great attractions...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Man’s body pulled from Lake Waubesa

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man’s body was found submerged in the water of Lake Waubesa early Sunday morning after search and rescue teams indicated an ATV may have fallen through the ice. On Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s office were notified that a 45-year-old fisherman did not...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hooray for Hartford!

HARTFORD — More than 200 members and supporters of the Hartford Chamber of Commerce gathered Thursday evening at the Chandelier Ballroom to celebrate 50 years of commitment and involvement to the city. The evening’s theme was “Hollywood Walk of Fame” and included a red carpet into the room....
HARTFORD, WI
koamnewsnow.com

WI: ICE CASTLES BEING REBUILT AFTER WARM JANUARY

The Ice Castles in Lake Geneva are going back up after warmer than typical temps in January melted the work first done by crews. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WISCONSIN STATE
wtaq.com

Ice fishing season shrinking

Maybe you have or haven’t noticed, but the ice fishing season in Wisconsin is shorter than it used to be – about 24 days shorter than it was in the 1970s. While the DNR does not monitor ice conditions or ice thickness, numerous other groups around the state do and have been for more than a century. Records for ice cover on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona in Madison, for example, are some of the oldest in the country, dating back to the 1850s. The data shows how ice coverage continues to decrease.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS News

More than 2 dozen hurt in pileup on Wisconsin highway

More than 2 dozen people were injured in a massive traffic pileup amid snowy conditions in southern Wisconsin on Friday that left Interstate 39/90 blocked for hours, authorities said.The crash occurred around 12:30 p.m. local time in Rock County between Janesville and Beloit, the Wisconsin State Patrol said in a statement posted on its Facebook page. Troopers arrived to find the interstate blocked in both directions. Beloit Health System, a medical center located in Beloit, Wisconsin, confirmed in an email to CBS News that it was treating approximately 27 patients from the accident. No details were provided on the patients'...
BELOIT, WI
fox32chicago.com

Wintry conditions cause major crashes, messy roads in Wisconsin

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wisco. - Wintry conditions in Wisconsin caused messy roads and two major accidents Friday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., several cars that were heading northbound on I-41 near Kenosha collided, causing backups for several miles. Drivers were asked to avoid the area until the crash site was cleared. Northbound...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin leaders, organizations react to release of Tyre Nichols video

WISCONSIN — Several Wisconsin leaders and organizations are speaking out following the release of police bodycam footage of Memphis police officers’ confrontation with Tyre Nichols Friday. Five Memphis police officers are seen beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later due...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Dancer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society introduced Milwaukee to Dancer, a four-month-old puppy who is the CBS 58 Pet of the Week. Julia Johns from WHS joined us on Friday, Jan. 27 to show off Dancer. This little guy is available to adopt right now at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
PEWAUKEE, WI
Watertown Daily Times

Watertown Daily Times

Watertown, WI
222
Followers
237
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Watertown Daily Times has been serving the Waterown and surrounding comminutes since 1896. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.wdtimes.com

 https://www.wdtimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy