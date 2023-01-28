Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
You Can Take A 7-Day Alaska Cruise From Vancouver For $870 & Sail Past Glaciers (PHOTOS)
This Alaska cruise from Vancouver will take you through Glacier Bay National Park, College Fjord, and into Anchorage. Between the views, wildlife spottings, and on-board activities you won't be bored, and it's only $872 — and that's with food included. There are a ton of cruises from Vancouver, and...
cruisefever.net
Best All-Inclusive Cruises in 2023: Top 5 Cruise Lines
Once you go all-inclusive it’s hard to go back. The world of all-inclusive cruises could be just what you need if you’re tired of those pesky incidental charges adding up. We’re going to look at the very best options for cruises that offer almost everything at one up-front cost.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Expands Casinos with Non-Smoking Sections
A cruise line has expanded the casino on five different cruise ships and added a non-smoking section on three others. Holland America Line has announced the expansion of the casinos on Pinnacle and Signature class cruise ships by adding more than 140 of the newest and most popular slot and video poker machines in the gaming industry.
TravelPulse
American Cruise Lines Offers Free Airfare as Part of Wave Season Deals
American Cruise Lines announced new Wave Season deals for the spring. During the upcoming 2023 season, American will operate a fleet of 17 small ships, with the newest riverboat, American Serenade, scheduled to debut on the Mississippi River in April. To celebrate the new vessel’s introduction, the cruise line is...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Offering Cruises From $129, Kids Sail Free, and $200 in Spending Money
The world’s fastest growing cruise line, MSC Cruises, launched their latest cruise deals today that has cruises as low as $129 per person and up to $200 in spending money once you are on the ship. MSC Cruises sails from several homeports in the U.S. including Port Canaveral, New...
Why Carnival and Royal Caribbean Outlaw This Popular Vice
Both cruise lines encourage a lot of excess, but they do draw a particular line. And some passengers think that's a mistake.
Cruise Line Makes Smoking Change. Could Royal Caribbean Follow?
Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Lines still allow smoking in their casinos and in select areas onboard. Here's what could change.
A luxury cruise took passengers somewhere they never expected to be: face to face with the migrant crisis
A series of recent cruise ship rescues of Cuban migrants in the Straits of Florida -- and social media posts about them -- have brought a fresh wave of attention to these dramatic moments at sea and the migration crisis behind them.
I've sailed on 5 different cruise lines, and Norwegian became my favorite after just one voyage. Here's why.
After cruising with Disney, Princess, and Royal Caribbean, I thought Norwegian had the best food, entertainment, and accommodations.
Albany Herald
Royal Caribbean Reveals New Main Dining Room Menus
Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Free Report has officially fixed a problem that some passengers did not think actually needed fixing, The cruise line has revealed new dinner menus for its main dining rooms (MDR). The reveal follows a test period that took place on Symphony of the Seas toward the end of 2022 and it's a major change that's not likely to be universally loved.
cruisefever.net
Celebrity Cruises Offering Their Steepest Discounts, Luxury Cruises from $239
Celebrity Cruises, an award winning luxury cruise line, is offering their steepest discounts on cruises that is part of their Semi-Annual Sale. From now through March 1, Celebrity Cruises is offering luxury cruises from $239 per person. In addition to discounted cruise fares, the cruise line is offering up to $800 in credit to spend once you are on the cruise ship.
Win An 8-Day Viking Cruise for Two Including Airfare!
Viking Cruises is running a sweepstakes where one lucky winner will win a cruise for two!. The prize includes an 8 day Viking Cruise of your choice from a variety options. The prize also comes with coach airfare. While I’m not a fan of cruises, I’d still love to win...
Carnival Cruise Line Raising Two Key Prices (You Won't Like It)
The major cruise lines that operate out of the United States flag their ships in foreign countries. That allows them to avoid American labor laws, including paying a minimum wage. Cruise ship workers are not protected by U.S. laws that govern how many hours they can work or what they...
cruisefever.net
6 Weeks of Cruises Cancelled for Norwegian Cruise Ship
Norwegian Cruise Line has just sent out an email to inform guests of some cruise cancellations on one of their Breakaway-Plus class ships. Guests were told that Norwegian Joy will undergo a dry dock revitalization, and several cruises in the early part of 2024 will be impacted. The revitalization project...
cruisefever.net
New Cruise Ship Cancels Port Stop Due to Technical Issue
One of the world’s newest cruise ships that was christened just last month has canceled a port stop due to a technical issue with the vessel. MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship based in Miami, arrived at one port late and canceled another port visit on the ship’s current cruise. There is a technical issue that affects the ship’s maximum speed. Hotel operations on board and the safety of the ship are not affected by this issue.
cruisefever.net
Royal Caribbean Rolling Out New Menus to All Cruise Ships
Royal Caribbean, the world’s largest cruise line, has new menus for the main dining room on their cruise ships. The new menus will be rolling out to all of their cruise ships over the next few weeks. Highlights of the new menus include themed nights that feature different types of cuisine from all around the world.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds Longer Cruises to Alaska in 2024
Holland America Line, a premium award winning cruise line, has added longer cruises to Alaska in 2024 including a new four week cruise that visits the Arctic Circle. In addition to the longer cruises to Alaska, Holland America Line offers more sailings to Glacier Bay than anyone else. The new cruises offered by the cruise line include more longer two week voyages and 117 seven night cruises to Alaska.
What to pack for a cruise
Disclaimer: Some of the links contained in this post are affiliate links, meaning that at no cost to you, I will earn a small commission if you click through and make a purchase.
cruisefever.net
Benefits of Owning Cruise Stock: Perks of 3 Cruise Companies Compared
Did you know there are perks for owning stock in a publicly traded cruise line? How does some onboard credit sound?. With 3 cruise companies to choose from you can lock in some onboard credit just for owning a certain amount of shares in one of these companies. In this...
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Reveals First Sailings to Asia on Refurbished Ship
Oceania Cruises, the cruise line known for its culinary and destination-focused voyages, has just announced that the newly refurbished Riviera will embark on a journey to Asia for the first time in the 2023-2024 season. The company attributes this historic voyage to the overwhelming demand from guests. The Riviera, which...
Comments / 0