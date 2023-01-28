One of the world’s newest cruise ships that was christened just last month has canceled a port stop due to a technical issue with the vessel. MSC Seascape, MSC Cruises’ newest mega ship based in Miami, arrived at one port late and canceled another port visit on the ship’s current cruise. There is a technical issue that affects the ship’s maximum speed. Hotel operations on board and the safety of the ship are not affected by this issue.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO