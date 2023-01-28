Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
MOVED ON! Kim Kardashian Rumoured to Be Dating Meek Mill Merely Days After Kanye West’s Secret Marriage
Are Meek Mill and Kim Kardashian dating secretly? After the public split between Kardashian and Kanye West, the socialite has been busy with her children. However, both she and Ye moved on to dating other people soon after their separation. While she went on to date Pete Davidson, West was seeing Italian model Julia Fox.
TMZ.com
Paris Hilton is a New Mom, Posts First Image of Baby
Paris Hilton's wish to become a mother is now a reality ... she and her husband Carter Reum just announced they have a brand new baby. Paris isn't revealing their bundle's name or gender yet, but she did post an adorable pic of the infant's hand gripping hers. The proud mom says, "You are already loved beyond words."
Paris Hilton hit back at mum's comments on her ‘heartbreaking’ struggle to conceive
Paris Hilton's mum Kathy Hilton once opened up on her daughter's apparent struggle to conceive, but the star has now hit back at the claims after welcoming her first child. Only a few hours ago, Paris announced she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed a child via surrogate, leaving the social media world in shock.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?
It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
Sasha Obama is back in college following her holidays in Hawaii
Sasha Obama is back in school. The 21-year-old was spotted at the campus of the University of Southern California after spending some of her holidays with her family in Hawaii. RELATED: Michelle Obama talks about being a role model for her daughters Sasha and Malia ...
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘So Many Emotions’ Following the Death of Tristan Thompson’s Mom: ‘I Love You’
A heartfelt tribute. Khloe Kardashian remembered ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson's late mother, Andrea, in an Instagram post from Tuesday, January 24 — weeks after her sudden death on January 5. Sharing various photos of herself and Andrea, the Good American founder, 38, admitted she has been "avoiding" posting anything about the Canada native's passing. "I have...
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
netflixjunkie.com
North West is now Kanye West! The Internet Loses it as the 9-year-old slays in a cosplay
The absence of Kanye West on social media is still the talk of the town and a major worry to his fans. However, his daughter North West is making sure that her daddy stays in the news despite his absence. Although that is unnecessary, Kanye remains relevant despite maintaining complete radio silence for days!
People Are Calling Out Gwen Stefani After She Repeatedly Said She's Japanese In An Interview
"Gwen Stefani telling an Asian American interviewer that she identifies as Japanese is the kind of oblivion i'm trying to channel in this dark, cruel world."
Kanye West’s New Bride’s Family Break Their Silence About Bianca Censori’s Marriage To The Rapper
Kanye West‘s new in-laws broke their silence after the controversial rapper reportedly secretly wed Bianca Censori. One of Bianca’s sisters, Angelina Censori, asked for “privacy” at this time but admitted that there was some “excitement” about the marriage reveal. “It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” she told the Herald Sun on Saturday, January 14. Alyssia Censori, one of Bianca’s other relatives, added that she is “super happy for them both.”
Kanye West Brings North West, 9, On Dinner Date With New Wife Bianca Censori: Photos
Kanye West, 45, was photographed arriving at Nobu Malibu with wife, Bianca Censori, 28, on the evening of Jan. 22. Shortly after Kanye and Bianca arrived, the rapper’s daughter, North West, 9, was dropped off with a friend by her security team. North appeared to be joining her dad and new stepmom for dinner at the celeb hotspot, in photos you can see here. She wore a pair of ripped black pants and a black hoodie for the outing, pairing her look with her hair styled in long braids, colored pink and white.
Lori Harvey Holds Hands with Boyfriend Damson Idris After Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Lori Harvey went Instagram official with boyfriend Damson Idris on Friday Lori Harvey stepped out to celebrate her birthday in style with her man by her side. The model and daughter of Steve Harvey was spotted arriving at the Lavo Ristorante in West Hollywood, California for her star-studded 26th birthday bash over the weekend with boyfriend Damson Idris. Harvey was photographed in The Attico"Sam" Black Midi Dress ($1,250), which featured two slanted peekaboo slashes. She paired the dress with Saint Laurent Gloria Sandals that had a rhinestone strap detail...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
News Talk 1490
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
netflixjunkie.com
Kanye West Claimed “They” Were Behind His Mother’s Death and Meek Mill and Lil Boosie Killing People – Who Are They?
Kanye West has a magnetic personality, and sometimes this magnet attracts tons of controversies. Ye wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt at the Paris Fashion Week and what emerged after peeling off the racist layer was one that was antisemitic. Call it a breakdown of just the College Dropout rapper being vocal about his unpopular opinions, almost every brand deal that earned him a billionaire spot on the Forbes list decided to cut ties with him.
netflixjunkie.com
North West Proves to Be Daddy’s Little Girl, Throws Shade at Mother Kim Kardashian in New Video
The 9-year daughter of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is already famous. Thanks to her last name and stellar outfits, she is a social media star. But the Kardashian and West genes are very apparent not in her features alone but in her antics too. While it’s usual for a...
Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife
Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian. Keep reading...
sportszion.com
WWE legend The Rock admitted to ‘falling in love’ with his Baywatch co-star Priyanka Chopra
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is a huge deal in the world of professional wrestling as well as in the movie industry. Recently, Rock divulged the story of how he almost fell in love with his co-star in Baywatch, Priyanka Chopra. The Rock kicked off his acting career in...
People Are Still Shocked by Kim Kardashian's Real Hair Length
When it comes to hair, Kim Kardashian is a chameleon. In recent years, she's tried everything from her signature dark waves to a more controversial platinum blond (à la Marilyn Monroe) at the Met Gala and everything in between. In a Dec. 24 video posted on Kardashian and daughter North West's joint TikTok account, fans got a look at what the Skims founder's real hair looks like now. And more recently, fans are expressing their surprise, taken aback by her shorter length.
Paris Hilton ‘Spent a Fortune’ on Son’s ‘Over-the-Top’ Nursery: Details on Her Baby Boy’s ‘$1 Million’ Room
Fit for a king! Paris Hilton has spent "at least $1 million" on her infant son's nursery which includes "his own walk-in closet full of hundreds of designer clothes, just like his mom," an insider tells Life and Style exclusively. "It’s typical Paris style — expensive and over-the-top with touches of gold — but she has kept...
E! News
