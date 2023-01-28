ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Pauley Pavilion Player Introductions — Sierra Canyon vs. Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks

By Mitch Stephens, SBLive
 2 days ago

Pregame introductions have got busier and more detailed as years pass. Creative too.

The handshakes are nonstop, intricate and fun.

The introductions Friday night at Pauley Pavilion before more than 8,000 fans and a national ESPNU audience were unforgettable for the 10 players on Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks).

Get a good glance of it all from SBLive correspondent Brian Kimoto.

The game lived up to the introductions with Notre Dame holding on for a 66-62 victory in a well-played, down-to-the-wire Southern Section contest.

