Glendale, CA

FOX 5 San Diego

Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored

Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
ALHAMBRA, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas

About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Teen shot while walking in LA area

LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
LOS ANGELES, CA
K97.5

Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion

An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th. Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police. The LAPD subsequently searched […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA

POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
POMONA, CA
oakparktalon.org

4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
MALIBU, CA

