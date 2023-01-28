Read full article on original website
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Man who disarmed Monterey Park shooter honored
Brandon Tsay, the dance studio manager who bravely disarmed the Monterey Park gunman before he could take more lives, was awarded the Medal of Courage at Alhambra’s Lunar New Year festival Sunday. “This year started off as extremely difficult,” told the crowd. “But we’ve got the rest of the year to spread compassion and build […]
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
1 arrested for felony vandalism during LA protest of death of Tyre Nicholas
About 50 demonstrators protesting the death of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police left some eight businesses vandalized across Los Angeles Sunday evening, says Los Angeles police. One person was arrested for suspicion of felony vandalism and was in possession of spray paint and a glass-breaking tool.Demonstrators have been out in Los Angeles all weekend. Demonstrators began to gather about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Vine Street, near Sunset Boulevard, walking in the street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.About 8:15 p.m. Ezequiel Riesgo, 22, dressed in all-black clothing with a gray backpack, allegedly used a...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
2urbangirls.com
Teen shot while walking in LA area
LOS ANGELES – An 18-year-old man was in the hospital with stable vital signs after he was shot in the North Hills area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting occurred about 10:15 p.m. Sunday at Roscoe and Sepulveda boulevards, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Burglar Breaks Into Drake’s $75,000,000 L.A. Mansion
An intruder broke into Drake’s $75,000,000 Los Angeles residence on January 26th. Things got hectic at Drake’s 75-million-dollar Los Angeles home on Thursday, January 26th when a burglar was found on the premises. The rapper’s security team discovered the unidentified individual after receiving an alert, and proceeded to notify the police. The LAPD subsequently searched […]
Former Pasadena Symphony Music Director Sues for Religious Discrimination
A former music director for the Pasadena Symphony Association who is member of Church of Christ, Scientist, is suing the association, alleging he was wrongfully stripped of his job in 2021 for seeking a religious and medical exemption to its mandatory coronavirus vaccination policy
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.
The fourth mass shooting to occur in Los Angeles this week resulted in three fatalities and four injuries on Saturday when a shooter opened fire at an Airbnb in a posh area. At 2:30 a.m., police responded to reports of a gunshot in the Beverly Crest area and discovered seven victims, according to the LAPD.
Southern California hospital shows how to use a tourniquet to save lives in a shooting
Following the mass shooting that killed 11 people in Monterey Park, a local hospital is hoping to save lives by teaching people how to help those with traumatic injuries. In a demonstration called, “Stop the Bleed,” lessons are taught on how to use a tourniquet to stop life-threatening blood loss. “Every time you hear something […]
Suspected Tesla driver behind SoCal road-rage attacks arrested
The Tesla driver allegedly involved in a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California has been arrested, authorities said Monday.
NBC Los Angeles
No Valentine's Day Plans Yet? Here Are 10 Affordable Places to Check Out
As Feb.14 approaches, stress levels can get higher. The thought of having to decide on a place, food, outfits and everything else can be overwhelming. To alleviate the stress of where or what to do this Valentine’s Day, here are 10 cute and affordable places to attend with your partner or with friends.
Caught on video: Group wrangles large shark back into ocean in Hermosa Beach
One of the ocean's top predators - a shark - was spotted on shore in Hermosa Beach and it was caught on camera.
2urbangirls.com
City of Inglewood mourns death of long-time employee
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – The City of Inglewood has suffered the loss of a long-time employee today. Leonca Cahee has worked for the City for over two decades in the city’s Human Resources Department. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working for the City in late 2001 as...
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Pasadena father accused of intentionally driving family off cliff released from hospital, jailed
MONTARA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena man accused of intentionally driving a Tesla off a cliff in Northern California - with his two children and wife inside - was released from the hospital and jailed on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse. Dharmesh A. Patel, 41, was booked into...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA
POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
KTLA.com
Monterey Park survivor shares harrowing account of mass shooting
In the wake of the Monterey Park mass shooting that killed 11 people, the Southern California community is coming together to offer assistance. At Arcadia Donuts, the shop is working to raise money for victim Yu Kao, aka Andy Mr. Nice. Also at the donut shop was a survivor of...
oakparktalon.org
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern Calif. just after midnight
On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Southern Calif. was rattled by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake at 2 a.m., just 10 miles off the coast of Malibu. This quake was 16 kilometers south of Malibu, with a depth of 14 kilometers. The 4.2 earthquake was then followed by a series of aftershocks, with the greatest magnitude of 3.5 at 2:03 a.m.
Activists clash with LAPD after release of Tyre Nichols beating video
Activists took to the streets of Los Angeles to protest police brutality after the release of video showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of former Memphis police officers.
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find lovely items there for everyone and for some great deals too!
