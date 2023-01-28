ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Motley Fool

Almost 6 in 10 Workers Say Their Paychecks Can't Cover Their Living Costs

Talk about a troubling situation. Inflation has made it more difficult for many people to keep up with their expenses. If you've been struggling, there are different options you can consider. See if you can get a raise at work, or even pick up a side hustle. For months on...
BBC

Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed

A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
Military.com

Nontraditional Jobs that Pay $100K

It's no secret that doctors, lawyers and senior executives at large corporations typically earn six figures or more. But where are the $100,000 jobs for the rest of us -- the 140 million American workers who lack the inclination, the aptitude or the tolerance for student debt to go for the classic big-money careers?
BBC

Over-50s at work: 'You feel your usefulness has passed'

Michael O'Reilly from Bexhill wants a job, but says he can't find one because companies don't want people his age. "It's horrible," he says. "You feel your usefulness has passed." His experience is not unusual. New research from the Chartered Management Institute (CMI) suggests firms are much less open to...
BBC

Rural bus cuts blamed on rising costs and drop in passengers

Passengers have criticised cuts in rural bus services. Ceredigion council said it was reducing or cutting services due to rising costs and budget pressures and a bus firm said it was reducing another three amid rising costs and a drop in passengers. Industry leaders said help was needed as passenger...
BBC

Cost of living: One in five eating food beyond use-by date

Many people struggled to keep warm and ate food past its use-by date in the build-up to Christmas as prices continued to soar, official data shows. Issues regarding the costs of heating and eating, and the impact on individuals, are shown in data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

