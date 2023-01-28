ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Jan 30, 2023

Wall Street closed higher on Friday continuing the northbound movements of U.S. stocks in January. A series of favorable economic data, especially a key inflation data, boosted market participants’ sentiment. All three major indexes ended in green. For the week as a whole, these indexes also finished in positive territory.
NASDAQ

4 Service Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates This Earnings Season

The widely-diversified Business Services sector houses consulting, outsourcing, staffing, waste management, financial transactions, information services and technology services companies, to name a few. The Sector’s Dynamics in Q4. Things were not rosy for the service sector throughout the fourth quarter of 2022 due to macroeconomic headwinds such as the...
Zacks.com

Is Deere & Company (DE) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

DE - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.
Zacks.com

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th

AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days. AngloGold Ashanti...
NASDAQ

Earnings Season Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Duke Energy, Lululemon & Cenovus Energy

The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time update on the ongoing Q4 earnings season and new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) and Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
Entrepreneur

2 Chip Stocks to Buy Instead of NVIDIA In 2023

Regulatory actions and macroeconomic headwinds hampered the performance of the chip industry last year. However, technological advancements and lucrative government support could drive the industry’s long-term growth. Hence, quality chip...
Zacks.com

Why Marsh & McLennan (MMC) Might Surprise This Earnings Season

MMC - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because Marsh & McLennan is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for MMC in this report.
Zacks.com

Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
Zacks.com

Is a Beat in Store for ConocoPhillips (COP) in Q4 Earnings?

COP - Free Report) is set to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 2, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s adjusted earnings per share of $3.60 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.41, aided by higher oil-equivalent production volumes and realized commodity prices.
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 30th

BFC - Free Report) is a banking company which offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor, Disney And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Infosys Limited INFY to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion before the opening bell. Infosys shares gained 0.2% to $18.15 in after-hours trading.
NASDAQ

Simpson Manufacturing (SSD) Declares $0.26 Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.26 per share ($1.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 5, 2023 will receive the payment on April 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share. At the most recent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Zacks.com

What Awaits Brookfield Renewable (BEP) This Earnings Season?

BEP - Free Report) is set to release fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 3, before the opening bell. In the last reported quarter, the firm delivered a negative earnings surprise of 525%. Let’s discuss the factors likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Note. Brookfield...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: United States Steel (X) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

X - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (HEES) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

HEES - Free Report) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 9.1% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $49.51 in the previous session. H&E Equipment has gained 8.6% since the start of the year compared to the -8.4% move for the Zacks Industrial Products sector and the 22.9% return for the Zacks Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry.
Zacks.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.13, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...

