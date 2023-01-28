You can just hear the evil and hatred in the voices. They wanted to Kill him for nothing and they did. This Man felt his death thats why he ran. Its plain to see he was a humble sole . No cursing or yelling. I Pray justice is served.
this is what happens when people are given more power than their capable of handling.they turn into monsters that believe they're justified in using force to the extreme anytime someone doesn't do what they tell them to do immediately. Those officers weren't serving anything but themselves. It was personal.How dare he not do what I say. They were enraged by the perceived non compliance. It's disgusting how blind they are to the wrongness of it. Any person that cannot separate their personal feelings from their professional responsibilities should never be in authority.
This Story needs some new narration. Cop opens door and pulls him out, that's not how it's done, the sad thing about it, besides this young man dying 4 no apparent reason, is if he had a weapon and would've chosen 2 defend himself with it, the story would've been different..
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
