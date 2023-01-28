"I feel that everyone there should be charged," Nichols' stepfather said, following the 29-year-old Black man's death from injuries days after a traffic stop turned violent Two Memphis Fire Department (MFD) personnel have been temporarily "relieved of duty" in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department announced earlier this week. After footage of the traffic stop that ultimately claimed the 29-year-old Black man's life showed that Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance, MFD spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the two employees under investigation were "involved in...

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO