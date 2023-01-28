ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kizzy Ellison
2d ago

You can just hear the evil and hatred in the voices. They wanted to Kill him for nothing and they did. This Man felt his death thats why he ran. Its plain to see he was a humble sole . No cursing or yelling. I Pray justice is served.

Edward Dalzell
2d ago

this is what happens when people are given more power than their capable of handling.they turn into monsters that believe they're justified in using force to the extreme anytime someone doesn't do what they tell them to do immediately. Those officers weren't serving anything but themselves. It was personal.How dare he not do what I say. They were enraged by the perceived non compliance. It's disgusting how blind they are to the wrongness of it. Any person that cannot separate their personal feelings from their professional responsibilities should never be in authority.

Miguel Aguirre
2d ago

This Story needs some new narration. Cop opens door and pulls him out, that's not how it's done, the sad thing about it, besides this young man dying 4 no apparent reason, is if he had a weapon and would've chosen 2 defend himself with it, the story would've been different..

Related
The Hill

Two deputies ‘relieved of duty,’ under investigation after Tyre Nichols arrest video release: sheriff

Two Shelby County, Tennessee, deputies who responded to the scene of Tyre Nichols’s arrest have been “relieved of duty” and are under investigation following the release of footage on Friday night of the encounter that resulted in Nichols’s death. “Having watched the videotape for the first time tonight, I have concerns about two deputies who…
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
NewsOne

Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged?

The white Memphis cop in the Tyre Nichols bodycam video heard hoping officers will "stomp his ass" is named "Detective Preston Hemphill," according to a new report. Only the Black cops have been fired, arrested and charged with murder. The post Who Is Preston Hemphill And Why Hasn’t The White Cop In Tyre Nichols Bodycam Video Been Charged? appeared first on NewsOne.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

2 Memphis Fire Dept. Employees 'Relieved of Duty' After Tyre Nichols Waited 22 Minutes for Ambulance

"I feel that everyone there should be charged," Nichols' stepfather said, following the 29-year-old Black man's death from injuries days after a traffic stop turned violent Two Memphis Fire Department (MFD) personnel have been temporarily "relieved of duty" in connection to the death of Tyre Nichols, the department announced earlier this week. After footage of the traffic stop that ultimately claimed the 29-year-old Black man's life showed that Nichols waited 22 minutes for an ambulance, MFD spokesperson Qwanesha Ward said the two employees under investigation were "involved in...
MEMPHIS, TN
