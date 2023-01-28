Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks
The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
coingeek.com
South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints
South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
Crypto firms acted like banks, then collapsed like dominoes
NEW YORK (AP) — Over the past few years, a number of companies have attempted to act as the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank, promising lucrative returns to customers who deposited their bitcoin or other digital assets. In a span of less than 12 months, nearly all of the...
CoinTelegraph
USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain
ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
bitcoinist.com
Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better
The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
NASDAQ
5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023
What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP Whales Abruptly Move Over $116,000,000 Worth of Crypto Assets Over the Weekend
Deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) and XRP holders were active over this weekend, mysteriously shuffling crypto assets worth tens of millions of dollars. First reported by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, on-chain data shows that a crypto whale transferred 3.35 trillion SHIB tokens between two wallets of unknown origins. At the...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried put $20 million into a big VC fund that then took a stake in the crypto exchange right back
FTX's ex-boss Sam Bankman-Fried poured $20 million into large VC fund Paradigm, per the FT. That same fund invested in the collapsed crypto exchange right back, amounting to about $215 million. It's cofounder has previously stated he "deeply regrets" backing Bankman-Fried's exchange. Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried piled in millions...
U.S. Federal Reserve rejects crypto-focused bank's application to be supervised by the Fed
Jan 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve on Friday rejected crypto-focused Custodia Bank's application to become a member of the Federal Reserve System, saying the bank's proposed business model and focus on digital assets presented significant safety and soundness risks.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales Move Over $317,000,000 in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Polygon – Here’s Where It’s Headed
Deep-pocketed crypto investors are suddenly moving hundreds of million worth of crypto assets, including the top two leading digital assets by market cap, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). New data from the whale-watching platform Whale Alert finds that crypto whales have moved $317 million worth of BTC, ETH, Polygon (MATIC),...
cryptoslate.com
White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system
A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
Bankrupt crypto lender Genesis wants 'Bitcoin Jesus' to pay $20.9 million over expired options trades
A unit of Genesis Global says a trader known as "Bitcoin Jesus" has yet to settle all his crypto options trades. GGC International's claim was part of a January 23 filing in New York State Supreme Court. Genesis filed for bankruptcy this month after being impacted by the bankruptcies of...
cryptoglobe.com
White House Aims to Shield Investors from Cryptocurrency Turmoil
The White House has revealed a strategy to address the possible risks linked with crypto. The statement, which was issued on Friday (27 January 2023), details the efforts the Biden Administration has taken to address the problems posed by cryptocurrencies. These include developing a framework for their safe and responsible use, boosting enforcement, and issuing new guidelines.
blockchain.news
The Philippines SEC seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope
In a new set of proposed regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines wants to expand its jurisdiction over the local cryptocurrency business so that it may regulate cryptocurrencies and put them under its purview. A report that was published on a local news site on January...
thecoinrise.com
Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ
Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
thenewscrypto.com
Philippines SEC Proposes Legislation For More Control Over Crypto Sector
The SEC would have the authority to prevent providers from levying excessive charges. The regulator is given the authority to establish its own regulations. In a new set of proposed regulations, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to expand its purview to include virtual currencies and to increase its control over the country’s crypto space.
cryptonewsbtc.org
5 of the Best Crypto Presales to Look Into for 2023
Presales are sometimes a superb alternative for buyers to become involved with promising new crypto tasks earlier than making their cash out there to most of the people by way of exchanges. After all, threat is connected to investing in a brand new cryptocurrency, and buyers want to make sure they’re absolutely educated in regards to the scope and roadmap of every mission earlier than sinking their funds into it. Nevertheless, decide the best one, and the mission can rapidly repay handsomely with glorious long-term returns to be gained.
Business Insider
Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $23K, White House Urges Congress to 'Step Up' Crypto Regulation
Bitcoin (BTC): The largest cryptocurrency by market value was recently trading at $23,100, up 0.4% in the past 24 hours, as traders awaited next week’s Federal Open Market Committee decision on interest rates. BTC has rallied almost 40% since Jan. 1, on track for its best opening to a year since 2013 when it surged 51%.
crypto-academy.org
SEC Strengthens Enforcement Against Crypto Scams in the Philippines
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made plans to make sure people who invest their money are protected. They have created some rules that companies must follow to keep customers safe. These rules will cover all types of financial products and services, including digital products like cryptocurrencies. The...
