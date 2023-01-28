ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Biden Administration Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Cryptocurrency Risks

The Biden Administration has posted an official blog detailing its roadmap to mitigate the risks of cryptocurrencies. The roadmap starts by citing the 2022 implosion of LUNA/Terra and the subsequent catastrophic contagion within the industry that led to various bankruptcies. Included in this reference is the bankruptcy of FTX, saying that, “Many everyday investors who trusted cryptocurrency companies—including young people and people of color—suffered serious losses, but, thankfully, turmoil in the cryptocurrency markets has had little negative impact on the broader financial system to date.”
WASHINGTON STATE
coingeek.com

South Africa agency tackling financial disputes now takes Bitcoin complaints

South African digital asset investors can now file complaints with virtual asset service providers (VASPs) with the country’s financial dispute resolution office. The Office of the Ombud for Financial Service Providers (FAIS) announced this week that it now has jurisdiction over the industry. This follows the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s declaration in October that digital assets now fall under the financial products category. As CoinGeek reported, this was the first time Bitcoin has been legally recognized in the country and opened the industry up to regulations applied to traditional finance.
CoinTelegraph

USFCR partners with ClearCryptos LLC. to accelerate enterprise adoption of Web 3.0 and Blockchain

ClearCryptos, the mission-driven company charting a path to crypto optimization, and US Federal Contractor Registration (USFCR), the worldwide leader in assisting companies to efficiently and successfully conduct business with the U.S. government, are excited to announce a partnership that will allow federal government contractors to leverage the distinct and unique technological capabilities of the blockchain.
bitcoinist.com

Filipino Securities Regulator Amps Up Authority To Scrutinize Crypto Industry Better

The Philippine Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) intends to include crypto under its radar in order to amp up its authority over the crypto industry. This means that the Filipino SEC is seeking to increase its scope of jurisdiction over the local crypto industry according to the new draft rules.
NASDAQ

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in 2023

What a difference a year makes. Following a scorching-hot 2021 for the cryptocurrency space, the combined value of more than 21,000 digital currencies sank by $1.4 trillion, or nearly 64%, to $795 billion in 2022. With equities plunging into a bear market and cryptocurrencies failing to decouple from the stock market, this highly volatile asset class has been clobbered.
cryptoslate.com

White House report says it would a ‘grave mistake’ to deepen ties between crypto, broader financial system

A new White House report provides additional insight into the mind of the executive branch of the US federal government when it comes to regulating cryptocurrencies. The authors of the Jan. 27 report, members of President Joe Biden’s economic team, suggest that Congress is not acting fast nor efficiently enough when it comes to providing regulatory clarification to the public,
cryptoglobe.com

White House Aims to Shield Investors from Cryptocurrency Turmoil

The White House has revealed a strategy to address the possible risks linked with crypto. The statement, which was issued on Friday (27 January 2023), details the efforts the Biden Administration has taken to address the problems posed by cryptocurrencies. These include developing a framework for their safe and responsible use, boosting enforcement, and issuing new guidelines.
blockchain.news

The Philippines SEC seeks to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope

In a new set of proposed regulations, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the Philippines wants to expand its jurisdiction over the local cryptocurrency business so that it may regulate cryptocurrencies and put them under its purview. A report that was published on a local news site on January...
thecoinrise.com

Banks Reluctance with Cryptocurrency will Affect their Existence: CZ

Since the bankruptcy filing of FTX which was once valued at $32 billion and the collapse of the Terra/LUNA ecosystem, the cryptocurrency industry at large has suffered a series of negative cascading events which has affected confidence in the sector. As such, some traditional financial institutions have proactively reduced their exposure to cryptocurrencies in reaction to the negative events and are going for other alternatives.
thenewscrypto.com

Philippines SEC Proposes Legislation For More Control Over Crypto Sector

The SEC would have the authority to prevent providers from levying excessive charges. The regulator is given the authority to establish its own regulations. In a new set of proposed regulations, the Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) aims to expand its purview to include virtual currencies and to increase its control over the country’s crypto space.
cryptonewsbtc.org

5 of the Best Crypto Presales to Look Into for 2023

crypto-academy.org

SEC Strengthens Enforcement Against Crypto Scams in the Philippines

The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has made plans to make sure people who invest their money are protected. They have created some rules that companies must follow to keep customers safe. These rules will cover all types of financial products and services, including digital products like cryptocurrencies. The...

