Heart disease is a broad term for several conditions that affect the heart and its vessels, arteries, or valves. Coronary artery disease (blocked arteries) is the most common type of heart disease, but other types include congestive heart failure, and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm), among others.If you have symptoms of heart disease or may be at risk for developing a type of heart disease, it’s good practice to make an appointment with your healthcare provider or cardiologist (a doctor who specializes in the heart) for regular screenings.The testing measures that your healthcare provider will use depend on the specific type...

13 DAYS AGO