labpulse.com
Cardiovascular disease deaths undergo largest single-year increase since 2015
A new American Heart Association (AHA) report "Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics—2023 Update" outlines the most significant single-year increase in cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths in the U.S. since 2015. The report, published on January 25 in the journal Circulation, also noted that the largest increases in deaths were among...
insightscare.com
According to a study, Deaths from heart diseases went up during the COVID pandemic
As a new study, the number of people dying from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the United States increased during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, rising from 874,613 in 2019 to 928,741 in 2020. According to data published in the American Heart Association’s flagship peer-reviewed journal Circulation, the increase...
AHA reports significant increase in US cardiovascular deaths
More people died from cardiovascular-related causes in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, than in any year since 2003, with the largest increases in deaths among Asians, Blacks and Hispanics, according to the American Heart Association 2023 Statistical Update. The association’s 2023 Statistical Update reported that number of...
pharmacytimes.com
AHA Reports Record Number of Cardiovascular Deaths Early in COVID-19 Pandemic
Mortality was highest among Asian, Black, and Hispanic populations, American Heart Association’s 2023 Statistical Update shows. The number of individuals in the United States who died from cardiovascular disease (CVD) increased to 928,741 in 2020, the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, from 874,613 in 2019, according to the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Heart Disease and Stroke Statistic 2023 Update.
Medical News Today
Are there warning signs days before a stroke?
A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is limited, causing damage to brain cells. There are warning signs that indicate a person is experiencing a stroke, but these occur suddenly. Stroke is the. cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States. It...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin as effective as blood thinner injections to prevent deadly complications in patients with bone fractures
Patients hospitalized with fractures typically receive an injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots. A new clinical trial, however, found that inexpensive over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, published today in the New England Journal of Medicine, may lead surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin to these patients.
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of heart failure?
Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
7 Signs of Heart Health Issues That Women Shouldn't Shrug Off
Here's what experts want you to know about the sneaky signs that your heart health isn't in great shape.
MedicalXpress
Stroke symptoms, even if they disappear within an hour, need emergency assessment
Stroke symptoms that disappear in under an hour, known as a transient ischemic attack (TIA), need emergency assessment to help prevent a full-blown stroke, according to a new American Heart Association scientific statement published today in the Association's journal Stroke. The statement offers a standardized approach to evaluating people with suspected TIA, with guidance specifically for hospitals in rural areas that may not have access to advanced imaging or an on-site neurologist.
Medical News Today
How does an echocardiogram diagnose heart failure?
An echocardiogram, or echo, is a heart ultrasound. It uses sound waves to create an image of the heart. Doctors can then use this image to diagnose heart failure, as well as assess whether heart failure has progressed. Heart failure is when the heart. pump enough oxygen and blood to...
COVID-19 and the Rise of Heart Attacks in Young Adults
As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to destroy communities across the globe, new research is emerging that links the disease to an alarming rise in heart attacks among young adults.
Up and Coming Weekly
Recognizing warning signs of heart disease key to prevention
Cardiovascular disease claims more lives across the globe every year than any other disease or condition, and many of those fatalities are credited to heart disease. Though the terms “cardiovascular disease” and “heart disease” are often used interchangeably, the National Heart, Blood and Lung Institute notes that, while all heart diseases are cardiovascular diseases, not all cardiovascular diseases are heart diseases.
Advanced ECG App Gets FDA Approval as Stroke, Heart Attack Incidents Rise Among Young Adults
According to new research funded by the Medical Research Foundation, there has been a significant rise in the number of young adults experiencing a stroke. The study, which analyzed data from over 94,000 individuals in Oxfordshire, highlights the devastating impact of this condition on a growing population.
Medical News Today
Life expectancy after a mini stroke
A person’s life expectancy after a mini stroke reduces by around 4% in the first year following the attack in comparison to people who have not had one. In the following 9 years, life expectancy reduces by 20%. These statistics come from a. A mini stroke, or transient ischemic...
Medical News Today
How long do strokes last?
A stroke occurs when a ruptured blood vessel or a blockage from a blood clot hinders or cuts off the blood supply to part of the brain. The duration of a stroke depends on the individual and the type of stroke. Each year, around. in the United States experience a...
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
How Is Heart Disease Diagnosed?
Heart disease is a broad term for several conditions that affect the heart and its vessels, arteries, or valves. Coronary artery disease (blocked arteries) is the most common type of heart disease, but other types include congestive heart failure, and arrhythmias (abnormal heart rhythm), among others.If you have symptoms of heart disease or may be at risk for developing a type of heart disease, it’s good practice to make an appointment with your healthcare provider or cardiologist (a doctor who specializes in the heart) for regular screenings.The testing measures that your healthcare provider will use depend on the specific type...
KULR8
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
Antidepressants can cause emotional blunting, study reveals
New insights into the prospective efficacy and negative effects of widely used antidepressants suggest that they may cause emotional blunting. Three weeks of treatment with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) medication reduced the sensitivity of healthy volunteers to both positive and negative feedback. One possible mechanism by which antidepressants aid in recovery from depression is by reducing the intensity of negative emotions.
Artificial intelligence analysis of pain drawings could forecast how patients would react to a headache operation
An artificial intelligence based automatic pattern recognition can identify if nerve compression surgery will reduce headache pain. according to research published in Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery’s February edition. American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) Member Surgeons Lisa Gfrerer, MD, Ph.D., of Weill Cornell Medicine, and William G. Austen, Jr.,...
