MarketRealist

Netflix and Bill? You Can Actually Get Paid to Watch Netflix

Every now and then, you’ll hear about an opportunity to get paid to watch Netflix. Sometimes these opportunities are one-time promotions — like how the online contact lens retailer Lenstore offered the chance to binge-watch 10 shows on Netflix for $70,000 earlier this year. But more often than...
Polygon

The 5 best thrillers to watch on Netflix this January

Greetings Polygonauts! Welcome to our regular roundup of the best thrillers to watch on Netflix, wherein the Polygon curation team dutifully combs through the library of the streaming service to bring you the good stuff. What makes for a great January thriller? We’re smack-dab in the middle of winter, which...
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King shoots down a Netflix film as a must not watch

When Blonde was released in September last year, it was met with mixed feelings with a 2.4 Star rating amongst Google reviews and a 42% on Rotten Tomatoes. While fans are iffy on whether or not viewers should check it out, Stephen King is quite sure that they should not.
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
Collider

What's New on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023

Amazon Prime Video has plenty of exciting titles coming this February from some of your favorite comfort films, new seasons of hit shows, exciting new series and films, and a batch of theatrical movies from 2022. The hit comedy series Harlem will be returning for a second season as Camille and her friends try to navigate their love lives and their personal lives in the New York neighborhood. The Orlando Bloom-Cara Delevingne fantasy series Carnival Row will be debuting its second and final season on Prime Video as well. Two Time Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz will be starring in the dark workplace satire The Consultant which could be Prime Video's answer to Severance. Alison Brie, Jay Ellis, and Kiersey Clemmons will star in the romcom Somebody I Used to Know from director Dave Franco. Recent films such as the Idris Elba survival thriller Beast, the polarizing slasher finale Halloween Ends, George Miller's trippy genie tale Three Thousand Years of Longing, and the sleeper horror hit Smile will also all be making their way to Prime Video in February.
Popculture

Netflix's 2023 Cancellations Have Targeted Shows With LGBTQ+ Characters and Stories

Barely a big toe into 2023, and Netflix has already canceled several queer shows. Over 20 LGBTQ-inclusive television and streaming shows were canceled last year, including Saved by the Bell, Love, Victor, Queer as Folk, Los Espookys, Legendary, and Warrior Nun, which deserved more seasons. Despite this, executives love to go on canceling sprees, and queer TV shows always seem the most vulnerable. There is Heartstopper and a few stray roles on mainstream TV, but besides that, LGBTQ+ characters are scarce. There have been many fantastic LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, but unfortunately, they have all been canceled after only one or two seasons. Here's a list of the LGBTQ+ series that won't survive past 2023.
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air

Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
GoldDerby

‘The 1619 Project’: Red carpet interviews from Hulu premiere include Boris Kodjoe, Jalen Rose and more … [WATCH]

Gold Derby’s associate editor Latasha Ford interviewed actor Boris Kodjoe, executive producer and director Roger Ross Williams, sports analyst and former NBA star Jalen Rose, social justice advocate Angela Rye, casting director and producer Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, musician Herbie Hancock and showrunner Shoshana Guy on the red carpet at the premiere of “The 1619 Project.” The event took place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on January 26, 2023. Watch the video above. Hulu’s six-part 1619 Docuseries is an expansion of “The 1619 Project” created by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and The New York Times Magazine....
IndieWire

‘American Gigolo,’ ‘Let the Right One In’ Canceled at Showtime Ahead of Paramount+ Merger

Ahead of the Showtime and Paramount+ merger, Paramount Global is cleaning house. “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In,” two drama series that premiered last year, have been canceled at the channel, IndieWire has confirmed. In addition, Showtime will no longer be proceeding with the series “Three Women,” starring Shailene Woodley, Betty Gilpin, DeWanda Wise, and Gabrielle Creevy. The series, which finished principal production, will be shopped to other outlets, and “American Gigolo” and “Let the Right One In” are also reportedly being shopped. Paramount Global announced the integration of Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear television on January...
ComicBook

Bridgerton Star Exits Netflix Series Ahead of Season 3

Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor has exited the Netflix series ahead of Season 3. Dynevor is doing press interviews while at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, where she confirmed to multiple outlets that she is definitely NOT in Bridgerton Season 3:. "Well I did my two seasons," Dynevor recently told Variety...
Variety

Fox Renews Hulu Streaming Deal for In-Season Episodes

Fox Corp.’s Fox Entertainment and Disney’s Hulu announced a multiyear content deal renewal, encompassing in-season streaming rights for Fox’s primetime shows. The pact also includes “an extensive multiplatform strategic marketing alliance,” the companies said. That will feature joint Fox and Hulu branding across all Fox-owned and “external marketing touchpoints” to “align live and on-demand viewing messaging of Fox content.” Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming — including “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy,” 9-1-1,” “The Cleaning Lady,” “The Masked Singer” and “Next Level Chef” — will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following linear telecast. The renewal...

