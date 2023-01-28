ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2023 Events at Nissan Stadium

By Donna Vissman
Maury County Source
Maury County Source
 2 days ago
photo by Jim Wood

Nissan Stadium is home to the Tennessee Titans but it also host a variety of events.

Here is a list of 2023 events at Nissan Stadium.

Last updated January 27, 2023

1Luke Combs

Saturday, April 15, 5:45 pm

Three continents, 16 countries, 35 concerts. country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will embark on an unprecedented world tour in 2023. The massive trek includes a stop at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium, as well as shows in Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland, France and Belgium.

Buy tickets here.

2Monster Energy Supercross

Saturday, April 29, 1:30 pm

Nashville welcomes the Monster Energy Supercross to Nissan Stadium. Fans will have the chance to watch riders while they compete in Round 15 of the Championship.

Buy tickets here.

3Taylor Swift

Friday – Sunday, May 5-7

The U.S. leg of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour was announced this morning just days after the eleven-time GRAMMY winner broke streaming, physical and vinyl album sales around the world. Taylor’s critically acclaimed album, Midnights, is the fastest selling album of her career. Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be supported by (each artist’s dates are listed on the graphic below) Paramore, beabadoobee, Phoebe Bridgers, girl in red, MUNA, HAIM, GAYLE, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN. It will be presented by Capital One and produced by Taylor Swift Touring and promoted by the Messina Touring Group (MTG).

There are no tickets available to these shows.

4Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks

Friday, May 19, 7 pm

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks, two of the most loved and universally respected entertainers of all time, announce one unforgettable evening of live music at Nissan Stadium on Friday, May 19. The spectacular one night only show marks the first time the two have ever performed on the same stage in Nashville.

Buy tickets here.

5CMA Fest

Thursday – Sunday, June 8-11, 7 pm

CMA Fest is the longest-running Country Music festival in the world! Country fans can choose from a variety of ticketing options, from the complete CMA Fest Four-Night Stadium Pass, featuring nightly concerts right here at Nissan Stadium with the genre’s biggest stars, to attending the free outdoor, daytime stages without any ticket! Your attendance and a portion of proceeds supports the CMA Foundation and their mission to shape the next generation through high quality music education.

Buy tickets here.

6Monster Jam World Finals

Saturday, July 1, 6 pm

Champions will be crowned and legends made when Monster Jam World Finals® races into Music City for the first time ever with the biggest event of the season at Nissan Stadium in Nashville on July 1, 2023. This marquee event brings in fans from all over the globe to see some of the best monster trucks and world-class drivers compete for a total of four championships in Racing, Freestyle, High Jump and Skills competitions, plus an unforgettable Monster Jam World Finals- exclusive stunt that fans will be talking about for years.

Buy tickets here.

7Ed Sheeran

Saturday, July 22, 6 pm

Ed Sheeran has announced details for the North American leg of his “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced “The Mathematics Tour”), hitting stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making “Divide Tour” in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion. Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

Buy tickets here.

8George Strait

Friday-Saturday, July 28-29, 5:45 pm

George Strait will team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa, a second Nissan Stadium date has been added due to overwhelming demand. Joining the King of Country and Stapleton for all dates are GRAMMY Award-winning special guests, Little Big Town.

Buy tickets here.

Maury County Source

Maury County Source

