ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Falcon 9 rocket from SpaceX transports its biggest payload to space

By Madz
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xwqAY_0kUJIW8O00
On Thursday morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched into space with the biggest payload ever. At 4:22 a.m., it will launch from Florida's Kennedy Space Center. According to comments made during the mission's broadcast, the Falcon 9 carried 56 Starlink broadband satellites as part of a payload weighing 17,400 kilograms (38,400 pounds).

On Thursday morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched into space with the biggest payload ever.

At 4:22 a.m., it will launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. According to comments made during the mission’s broadcast, the Falcon 9 carried 56 Starlink broadband satellites as part of a payload weighing 17,400 kilograms (38,400 pounds).

Falcon 9 Rocket Sets New Payload Weight Record

The first-stage booster had previously launched two crewed flights to the International Space Station, as well as the CRS-22, Turksat 5B, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD 13G, mPOWER-a, and now two Starlink missions.

According to SpaceX, the 56 spacecraft launched on Thursday totaled more than 17.4 metric tons, or more than 38,000 pounds, shattering the record for the heaviest payload ever flown on a SpaceX rocket.

Engineers at the business have experimented with engine throttle settings, fuel efficiency, and other minor improvements to extend the Falcon 9’s lift capability. SpaceX intends to launch second-generation Starlink satellites on its new Starship mega-rocket in the future.

Those satellites will be larger and more capable than SpaceX’s current fleet of Starlink spacecraft and will be capable of transmitting signals directly to cell phones.

But with the Starship rocket still undergoing preparations for its first orbital test flight, SpaceX officials signaled they will start launching the Gen2 satellites on Falcon 9 rockets.

According to Jonathan McDowell, an expert tracker of spaceflight activity and an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, SpaceX presently has over 3,400 operational Starlink satellites in space, with more than 3,100 operational and around 200 going into operational orbits.

SpaceX Launches Pre-dawn Mission

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ghSUS_0kUJIW8O00
On Thursday morning, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched into space with the biggest payload ever. At 4:22 a.m., it will launch from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center.

For Thursday’s predawn countdown, SpaceX’s launch team was stationed inside a launch control center just south of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. At T-minus 35 minutes, SpaceX began loading super-chilled, densified kerosene and liquid oxygen propellants into the Falcon 9 vehicle.

Following the launch, the Falcon 9 rocket used its 1.7 million pounds of power produced by nine Merlin engines to steer southeast over the Atlantic Ocean.

This winter, SpaceX has resumed launches from Cape Canaveral, rather than paths to the northeast, to take advantage of better sea conditions for landing the Falcon 9’s first-stage rocket.

The Falcon 9 rocket broke the sound barrier in roughly one minute and then shut down its nine main engines two and a half minutes later. After separating from the upper stage of the Falcon 9, the booster stage fired pulses from cold gas control thrusters and extended titanium grid fins to help direct the vehicle back into the atmosphere.

During the second stage burn, the Falcon 9’s reusable payload fairing was discarded. A rescue ship was also stationed in the Atlantic to recover the nose cone’s two sections once they landed under parachutes.

SpaceX is now preparing one of its Falcon 9 rockets for a crewed trip in late February, the company’s first such mission since October 2022.

Crew-6 will transport an international crew of four astronauts to the International Space Station aboard a Crew Dragon, which, like the rockets, has already completed several missions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
petapixel.com

Epic Photos of SpaceX’s Massive Starship Rocket on Launch Pad

SpaceX has released staggering photos of its super heavy-lift rocket Starship standing fully stacked on its launch pad. Standing 395 feet tall (120 meters), SpaceX and its founder Elon Musk have teased recent aerial photos saying that the long-awaited rocket will launch soon. “Team are stepping into a series of...
TEXAS STATE
traveltomorrow.com

The supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser to launch first manned mission in 2026

The future of space exploration will largely rely on the supersonic spaceplane Dream Chaser: the first launch will depart in 2023 with a cargo mission, and the first manned mission is due in 2026. 1. Next-generation spacecraft. Nearly a decade in the making, Dream Chaser is the next-generation spacecraft under...
abandonedspaces.com

Haunting Pieces of Debris Were Scattered Across Texas After the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster

On February 1, 2003, onlookers watched in horror as the space shuttle Columbia became a fireball in the sky, disintegrating as it reentered Earth’s atmosphere with seven astronauts on board. What was supposed to be a triumphant return from another successful mission of the first shuttle to ever fly space would become a disaster akin to the 1986 Challenger disaster and went on to change NASA forever.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Korean spacecraft sends back stunning images of the Earth and the Moon

Danuri, South Korea’s first ever spacecraft to orbit the Moon, has sent back stunning images of the lunar surface and the Earth beyond.The spacecraft – which has the official name of Korea Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter, but is better known as Danuri – left Earth on board a SpaceX rocket in August. It has been travelling towards the Moon ever since.Last month, it arrived in lunar orbit. Since then it has been moving closer to the Moon’s surface, with the aim of gathering information about it.That scientific mission will start next month. But new images show the Earth rising out over the top...
teslarati.com

Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil

After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSB Radio

NASA marks 20 years since space shuttle Columbia disaster

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — NASA marked the 20th anniversary of the space shuttle Columbia tragedy with somber ceremonies and remembrances during its annual tribute to fallen astronauts on Thursday. More than 100 people gathered under a gray sky at Kennedy Space Center to remember not only...
FLORIDA STATE
TechSpot

An asteroid came so close to the Earth that its orbit was permanently altered

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. That was close! An asteroid approximately the size of a large SUV or bigger swung around the Earth Thursday evening missing us by just over 2,000 miles. NASA said that it was one of the closest flybys of a near-Earth object in recorded history.
BGR.com

NASA tested new propulsion tech that could unlock new deep space travel possibilities

With the successful launch of Artemis I behind it, NASA has been doubling down on efforts to make deep space travel – and it’s reported future trips to the Moon and Mars – easier to achieve. We’ve already reported on why the Space Launch System used for the Artemis mission isn’t sustainable, but now NASA has tested a new propulsion tech that could cut down on the fuel needed for those missions.
Industrial Distribution

NASA, DARPA Will Test Nuclear Engine for Future Mars Missions

NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) announced Tuesday a collaboration to demonstrate a nuclear thermal rocket engine in space, an enabling capability for NASA crewed missions to Mars. NASA and DARPA will partner on the Demonstration Rocket for Agile Cislunar Operations, or DRACO, program. The non-reimbursable agreement...
satnews.com

SpaceX deploys 56 Starlink satellites to orbit

On Thursday, January 26th., at 4:22 a.m. ET (9:22 UTC), a SpaceX Falcon 9 launched 56 Starlink satellites to LEO from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The first stage booster supporting this mission previously launched CRS-22, Crew-3, Turksat 5B, Crew-4, CRS-25, Eutelsat HOTBIRD...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
Blogging Big Blue

Scientists develop terminator-style bar-breaking robot made of liquid metal

This tiny robot can melt, escape a prison by squeezing through tight bars, and then solidify and carry out its duties. In Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the purpose of the first terminator, portrayed by Arnold Schwarzenegger, is to safeguard Sarah and John Connor from the T-1000, a futuristic killer robot so ductile that it can easily regain its shape after being hit or shot.
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy