KULR8
Preeclampsia in Pregnancy a Bad Sign for Women's Future Heart Health
THURSDAY, Jan. 26, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A new study finds troubling information about a link between the pregnancy complication preeclampsia and future heart attack, even in younger women. Danish researchers found a fourfold higher risk of heart attack and stroke within just seven years after delivery. Risks continued to...
Heart attack: Worst habit you may do, simple way to calculate your risk
If a heart attack or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health. If cardiovascular diseases or other disorders run in your family, it’s simple to feel despair. You won’t necessarily have the same health problems as other people, though.
8-year-old Girl Married a 40-year-old Man and Dies on Wedding Night
As the saying goes, "it takes a village to raise a child." However, the primary role in a child's upbringing falls on the parents. They are responsible for providing love, affection, basic necessities, and guidance as the child grows and develops. In a world where many families face poverty, disease, and other challenges, the task of parenting can be difficult, and not all parents are able to provide the care and support their children need.
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
wmar2news
Heart disease in women: What are the signs?
Heart disease is the leading cause of death in women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Lisa Marie Presley reportedly went into cardiac arrest on Thursday and died shortly after. It's unclear what led to the 54-year-old's situation. However, research has shown that heart disease in women aged 35-54 is more common than previously thought.
Researchers noted that up to 92% of people with blood clots in the lungs report “tachypnea”
Blood clots can develop anywhere in the body where blood has increased due to injury. Unfortunately, about one in three cases are misdiagnosed, putting hundreds of thousands of patients at risk of death. Understanding the symptoms of pulmonary embolism can increase the chances of treatment.
msn.com
Pregnant Woman Checks Into ER When She Can't Feel Legs, Gets Diagnosed With B12 Deficiency
A recent case report in a medical journal, BMJ Case Reports, notes that a woman in her late 20s was admitted to an ER when her legs went numb. After tests, doctors there soon diagnosed her with a vitamin B12 deficiency. Doctors said her diet “lacked nutrition,” according to the...
Medical News Today
What signs may indicate kidney damage?
The early stages of kidney damage may cause few or no symptoms. However, as damage accumulates and prevents the kidneys from functioning correctly, people may begin to notice symptoms. These may include fatigue, swelling, and urine changes. The kidneys play a crucial role in filtering and removing waste products and...
A 12-year old girl was diagnosed with hormonal imbalances — in reality, she had a 3-pound tumor on her ovary
The young patient saw a doctor for worsening abdominal pain, and because her period had abruptly stopped for two years.
Healthline
Can Fatty Liver Disease Cause Sudden Death?
Fatty liver disease itself is unlikely to cause sudden death. The liver is your body’s primary detoxifying organ. It carries out many vital functions, including removing waste and bacteria from the bloodstream and breaking down fats. But what happens if your liver starts accumulating its own fat? Can it...
Detroit News
Dr. Roach: Statins and thiazides can increase blood sugar, risk of diabetes
Dear Dr. Roach: My question regards the results of my fasting glucose tests for the past couple of years. I am 81 and weigh around 150 pounds. The medications I am taking concern me, with relevance to the A1C levels of my quarterly blood work. My A1C levels have mostly been near mid 5%; last was 6%. Medications relevant to this that I am suspicious of are 100-12.5 mg of losartan/hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) and 20 mg of simvastatin. I have read that these medications can have an effect of raising blood glucose. My doctor is adamant that this does not exist, but it seems to me that there is a conflict on this.
VEXAS syndrome: Newly identified inflammatory disease may affect thousands of Americans
According to studies, VEXAS syndrome, an autoimmune disorder affecting blood cells, affects more males than women and is more prevalent than previously believed. Hector Campos presented to the emergency room with shortness of breath, fluctuating fever, and swollen, itching ears. Campos had tested negative for COVID-19, according to his wife.
Heart Disease Symptoms
Heart disease is an umbrella term for a group of health conditions that affect the way the heart functions. These heart-related health conditions include coronary artery disease (CAD), arrhythmias, heart attack, and heart failure, among others. It is possible to have more than one heart condition at a time.The symptoms of heart disease can vary depending on the specific heart condition that you have. But, there are some symptoms that several heart conditions share in common, such as chest pain, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, weakness, and fatigue. In some cases—especially in the early stages of heart disease—you may not...
Signs and Symptoms of Ulcerative Colitis
Ulcerative colitis (UC) is a type of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It irritates the lining of the intestines, which are the tubes that connect the stomach to the anus. It specifically affects the colon and rectum, the parts of the intestine closest to the anus. This irritation may lead to sores or ulcers.In the United States, UC affects 214 out of 100,000 people. It can develop at any age, but it typically appears in your 30s.Bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and a sudden urge to have a bowel movement (poop) are the most common symptoms of ulcerative colitis. These symptoms typically...
Antidepressants can cause emotional blunting, study reveals
New insights into the prospective efficacy and negative effects of widely used antidepressants suggest that they may cause emotional blunting. Three weeks of treatment with a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) medication reduced the sensitivity of healthy volunteers to both positive and negative feedback. One possible mechanism by which antidepressants aid in recovery from depression is by reducing the intensity of negative emotions.
Ozempic Overdose: What happens when you stop taking this diabetes medicine?
Ozempic is said to have been used by a small number of celebrities due to its reputation for promoting weight loss. On TikTok, the hashtag Ozempic has been viewed 450 million times, and it is now trending on social media. However, it is vital to highlight that Ozempic is primarily a diabetes medication used to regulate adult blood sugar levels.
COVID-19 may cause brain hemorrhages to unborn baby, experts warn
The Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King’s College London has discovered evidence of small hemorrhages in the brain tissue of fetuses at the peak of COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom. There are already many reasons to be concerned about COVID-19, but there is one more...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Polyps and Uterine Fibroids?
Polyps and uterine fibroids are both abnormal growths. The main difference is the type of tissue of which they’re made. Symptoms and treatment options may vary. Fibroids are made up of thick muscle tissue (myometrium), and are commonly found in or on the uterus. Polyps can occur in many places in the body, but when they occur in the uterus they’re made from the tissue lining of the uterus (endometrial tissue).
Medical News Today
Coffin-Siris syndrome: Symptoms and outlook
Coffin-Siris syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects multiple bodily systems. Individuals with this syndrome typically have distinctive facial features and may experience developmental delays. Other symptoms may include feeding difficulties, skeletal differences, and issues with vision and hearing. Healthcare professionals sometimes refer to Coffin-Siris syndrome as dwarfism-onychodysplasia, fifth...
