Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant hires new sous chef

Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant has a new Sous Chef, Madison Glazier of Bandon, Oregon.

Born and raised in Coos Bay, Glazier began her full-time culinary career alongside her schooling immersion soon after joining the award-winning Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant in Old Town Bandon.

Prior to Alloro, Glazier’s previous experience was in a fast-food environment. She chose to transfer from Oregon State University, where she was majoring in psychology, to attend Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts to pursue her culinary degree.

Glazier is two-thirds of the way through the culinary program while continuing her full-time employment at Alloro.

“Madison is successfully applying her knowledge from ESC and continues to excel in all areas of learning this business along with her unmatched organizational abilities, flavor profile enhancements and cooking skills,” said Alloro Chef and Owner Susan Hayes.

“In addition, she continues her leadership growth and economic restaurant education, all while completing her culinary arts degree,” Hayes added.

Glazier stated emphatically, “I couldn’t be happier with where I’m headed. I hadn’t thought about pursuing culinary as an education or career path until a few months after working and talking with Chef Susan in-depth about my potential future in not only the industry but at Alloro itself, and what that might look like.”

Glazier said the obvious goal is, “Becoming Chef and learning as many elements of this trade as I can, while continuing my employment at Alloro.”

She hopes that one day she can have her own restaurant, following in the footsteps of Chef Susan.

“We are excited to have Madison as part of our amazing team here at Alloro and look forward to her continued success,” Hayes said.

Alloro Wine Bar & Restaurant, which is celebrating its 18th year as an established restaurant, is located at 375 Second St. SE, in Old Town Bandon.

Alloro offers award-winning French-Italian-inspired coastal cuisine, wine cellar, seasonal menus - locally farmed when possible, imported specialty ingredients and house-made pasta and desserts with year-round dinner service.

Advance reservations are highly recommended year-round due to limited seating space. Winter hours are 4:30 p.m. to last seating at 7 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. To make a reservation, call 541-347-1850. For more information, visit allorowinebar.com or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Alloro was named “Best Restaurant in Bandon” by Forbes.com, and is on the list of “10 Best Wine Bars in Oregon” by BestThingsOr.com. Boisesbest.com voted Alloro as the “Best Restaurant in Coos County.”