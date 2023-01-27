Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in FloridaEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
Pre-Valentine's Day Weekend Places to VisitLaurens TravelsOrlando, FL
Related
inkfreenews.com
Susanna Barr
Susanna Barr, 60, Pierceton, died Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at IU Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis. Susanna was born Dec. 7, 1962, in Lansdale, Pa., the daughter of Stephen and Gladys (DenBleyker) Saint. She was united in marriage to Frank Duane Barr II on June 30, 1984, in Lansdale, Pa., who preceded her Feb. 16, 2021.
inkfreenews.com
Ralph L. Gunter
Ralph L. Gunter 89, Rochester, died 9:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at his residence in Rochester. He was born Oct. 1, 1933. On July 18, 1954, he married Janet Dillman. Survivors include his wife, Janet Gunter, Rochester; children, Rodney (Isabel) Gunter, Peru, Connie Reffitt (Russell Oberg), Macy, Mark Gunter, Elizabethtown, Ky. and Jennifer (Brandon) Seyer, Mentone; seven grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Robert Harold Heyde
Robert Harold Heyde, 59, Chicago, Ill., formerly of Rochester, died Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Robert was born Feb. 10, 1963. Robert is survived by his three children, Caroline (Jordan) Clouser and their two daughters, Blake Heyde (fiancée Stephanie) and Alec Heyde; and a brother, David (Alison) Heyde. Good Family...
inkfreenews.com
Ruth J. Mercer — PENDING
Ruth Mercer, 84, Rochester, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in her home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
inkfreenews.com
Frank Unruh — UPDATED
Frank Unruh, 97, Warsaw, died Jan. 29, 2023. Frank was born Feb. 17, 1925, in Warsaw, to Ernest and Ethel (Watkins) Unruh. Born and raised on the farm east of Warsaw, he loved the farm and the work that was done there. He was the youngest of three siblings. His sisters, Evelyn Long Sechrist and Mildred Cronkhite, preceded him in death. On Dec. 31, 1948, he married the love of his life, Violet Grubbs, in Warsaw. Frank and Violet made their home in North Webster and Warsaw. They watched their family grow with the addition of three children, Diana Long, Warsaw, Stephen Unruh, Milford and Dale Unruh, who preceded him in death in 1975.
inkfreenews.com
Norma J. Shepherd — UPDATED
Norma Jean Shepherd, 82, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital Fort Wayne. Norma was born Nov. 9, 1940, in Prestonsburg, Ky., the daughter of Linden and Lillie (Elliot) Miller. She has been a resident of Kosciusko County since 1950. She was united in marriage to Talmadge Shepherd on Oct. 13, 1961, who preceded her Aug. 7, 2008.
inkfreenews.com
Robert ‘Bob’ Hardin
Robert “Bob” W. Hardin, 82, Warsaw, died 7:57 a.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital, Warsaw. He was born Jan. 29, 1941, in Gary, to Virginia Juanita (Smith) Hardin-Knight and Robert William Hardin. Bob spent most of his childhood in Logansport and graduated from Logansport High School in 1958. At the young age of 19, he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with Barbara “Barb” Pickens. They were married on March 13, 1960. They were blessed with 62 years of marriage.
inkfreenews.com
Genova Jennings
Genova Jennings, 86, Wabash, died at 2:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Parkview Wabash Hospital. She was born Sept. 5, 1936. Genova married Kenneth Lee Garrard Sr. on Feb. 14, 1959; he died May 26, 1978. She then married Joseph Jennings, and he died July 9, 1981. She is...
inkfreenews.com
Honey Marlene Pruitt
Honey Marlene Pruitt, affectionately known by all as Marlene, passed away at her residence surrounded by her loved ones at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at the age of 73. She was born on March 1, 1949, in Peru. She was one of eight children born to Phyllis...
inkfreenews.com
Lyle Eugene Becker
Lyle Eugene Becker, 74, Syracuse, died at 11:07 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at The Waters in Syracuse. He was born Oct. 20, 1948, the son of Paul R. and Lucille (Frick) Becker in Kendallville. On Nov. 23, 1968, he married Nancy E. Gates. Lyle graduated from Ligonier High School...
inkfreenews.com
Thurston Blackburn
Thurston Blackburn, 85, Milford, passed away on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Goshen General Hospital. He was born in Wonder, Ky., on Jan. 28, 1937, to Thelmar and Lana Blackburn. He grew up in the hills of Kentucky. He attended Prestonsburg High School and joined the United States Air Force. He served as an electrician from 1956 to 1959 and served an additional four years with the Air Force Reserves before being honorably discharged. He married his wife, Frankie Burchett, in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Feb. 4, 1961. The pair spent 62 years together before his passing.
inkfreenews.com
Nilas L. ‘Red’ Miller
Nilas L. “Red” Miller, 77, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. He married Beverly Jo Henderson on Dec. 27, 1965. She preceded him in death. He is survived by his three daughters, Tammy (Mike) White, Bloomington, Ill., Angie (Brett) Schultz, Wakarusa and Kristin (Jeff) Hylek, Oswego, Ill.; eight grandchildren; four, soon to be five, great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Betty (Ralph) Berkeypile, Lucy (Ken) Reimer and Terry Miller.
inkfreenews.com
Betty Nichols — PENDING
Betty Nichols, 92, formerly of Pierceton, passed away in Maryville, Tenn., at Brockdale Browns Creek Nursing Home at 11:48 a.m. Jan. 29, 2023. Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Warsaw, is handling arrangements.
inkfreenews.com
Larry Eugene Vetor
Larry Eugene Vetor, 80, North Manchester, died Jan. 29, 2023. He was born June 9, 1942. On July 30, 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Marilyn Kline. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Vetor, North Manchester; sons, Jackson (Linda) Vetor, Portland, Tenn. and Darrell (JoRetta) Vetor, Beaver Dam Lake; daughters, Patty (Robert) Gray, Wabash and Sarah (Mathew) Jones, Wabash; brother, Jimmie (Mary) Vetor, Fairborn, Ohio; sister, Bonnie Clifford, Warsaw; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Parrett Retires After 24 Years As WWFT Firefighter
WARSAW — Moving to the Warsaw area, Fred Parrett wanted to help his new community. “I was actually looking into being with the (Kosciusko County) Sheriff’s Department or the … fire department,” he said. “The … fire department won.”. That led to 24 years...
inkfreenews.com
Hope N. Sutherlin — UPDATED
Hope N. Sutherlin, 49, Warsaw, died Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Hope was born Jan. 3, 1974. She is survived by her husband, John Sutherlin, Warsaw; their children, Angela (Zach) Dunham, Ashton Nichter, Jeremy Sutherlin, Abigail Nichter, Chase Nichter, Samantha Garman and Austin Nichter, all of Warsaw, Brandon (Jessica) Cochran-Sutherlin, Sellers Lake, Desiree (Kendall) Nichols and Tiphanie Nichter, both of Fort Wayne; 14 grandchildren; five brothers; and one sister.
inkfreenews.com
Sylvia L. Whetstone
Sylvia L. Whetstone, 88, Nappanee, died at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, at her residence in Nappanee. Sylvia was born June 11, 1934. On March 14, 1953. Sylvia married Jacob Whetstone. He preceded her in death. Sylvia is survived by her seven children, Linda (John) Tener, Nappanee, Shirley (Terry)...
inkfreenews.com
Mardi Gras Pancake Supper Supports Wawasee Band
SYRACUSE — During spring break, the Wawasee High School Marching Band will be traveling to Orlando, Fla., where the group will march in a Disney parade. Director Tony Pawlicki’s goal is to take the band on a trip like this once every four years so all band members will have the experience during their high school career. What a great way of encouraging band members to stick with the rigorous practice and competition schedule.
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Claypool Police Department investigated the following accident:. 7:05 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, South SR 15, south of West CR 700W, Claypool. Drivers: Ashley M. Shafer, 35, South CR 825W, Akron; and Jonathan M. Dewald, 40, Rivercrest Drive, Warsaw. Shafer was attempting to turn left onto SR 15 when she hit Dewald’s vehicle. Damage up to $25,000.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 7:59 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 4800 block East CR 1000N, Syracuse. Officers investigated a report of domestic battery. 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 300 block East Levi Lee Road, Warsaw. Christian G. Garcia reported criminal mischief. 9:03 a.m....
Comments / 0