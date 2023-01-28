ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

Hopes and Dreams For Coos County exhibit on display at Coos Bay Public Library

 2 days ago

Over 60 artists of all ages and backgrounds painted their hopes and dreams for the future of Coos County at the Coos Bay Public Library at the close of 2022.

Their work is currently on display in the Children and Family section of the library through February 18 as well as on the library’s Facebook and social media Art included pictures of people helping one another, a sky raining books, a bridge between people, and an expanded port for Coos Bay.

I was really pleased with the thought people put into the project,” commented librarian Jennifer Knight. “I wasn’t sure what to expect and the creative energy participants demonstrated was exciting. I loved talking with the artists about what they want for the future-many expressed a hope for kindness. It was inspiring to see so many different facets of the community come together.” The library partnered with Pottery and Company on the program; Pottery and Company generously offered a discount for tiles, paint kits, and firing. Tiles from the project will hopefully be used in an art installation in the library.

The project was made possible through grant funding from the Coos County Cultural Coalition. Each year, the Coalition awards grants to support arts funding throughout the county.

Tile painting was the final program of six programs offered throughout the year at the Coos Bay Public Library specifically geared towards community art.

For more information about programs being offered at the Coos Bay Public Library visit the library’s website at https://www.coosbaylibrary.org/.

