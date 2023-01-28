ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Here's Tyre Nichols through the eyes of his mom

By Marlee Ginter
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3981aw_0kUJHkZt00

MEMPHIS — We're getting a look at Tyre Nichols through the eyes of the person who, by far, knew the 29-year-old the longest.

"He was coming from Shelby Farms about the time of the incident because he liked to go and watch the sunset and take pictures. That was his thing," said RowVaughn Wells.

Wells could picture the peaceful moments before her son's brutal encounter with police. She says Tyre had a beautiful smile and enjoyed beautiful sights.

"My son loved the sunset. That was his passion. He loved photography. He loved skateboarding. He was just his own person," she said.

Wells said Tyre didn't follow what everybody else was doing, he had his own style.

"I tried to buy him a pair of Jordans one time and he said, 'Oh mama, I don't want those.'  And he wanted some Vans," she said with a laugh.

She didn't watch the video of her son's last moments, instead, choosing to remember him through the eyes of a mom.

"I'm just telling you guys, my son was a beautiful soul. He was a good boy. No one's perfect but he was damn near," said RowVaughn.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Memphis mom featured in M&F Hers magazine after giving birth

A Mid-South mother is reaching new heights and inspiring new moms along the way. University of Memphis graduate, Breya McGlown graced the pages of Muscle & Fitness Hers magazine. “I was sitting with my husband and they emailed me. They said ‘hey, we want to interview you. You placed 2nd and we want to feature […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Young and the Restless Jan. 27 time change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to Young and The Restless being preempted on Friday, January 27 by breaking news coverage, it will air at a later time. The show will air at 1:35 a.m. on Saturday, January 28. Viewers are advised to set their DVRs to record.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

Tyre Nichols video raises concerns about impact on viewers' mental health

SACRAMENTO — The graphic content in the Tyre Nichols video released Friday night is raising concerns about how it might impact your mental health.At news conferences Friday, both in Sacramento and in Memphis, speakers urged not everyone should be watching it.Even Nichols' mother - who hadn't seen the video - told people to not watch the video based on what she heard about it. It's a violent video, and people within Nichols' family and the NAACP are urging caution to sensitive viewers. They even brought in a therapist to offer some advice on how to cope."I've never seen the video,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Getting Answers: Does Sacramento have a specialized police unit like Memphis unit that killed Tyre Nichols?

SACRAMENTO -- The five officers charged with second-degree murder for the death of Sacramento native Tyre Nichols were part of the now-disbanded "Scorpion Unit" within the Memphis Police Department. The specialized unit was short for Street Crimes Operation to Restore Peace in Our Neighborhoods, but complaints about excessive policing rolled in shortly after its inception. In the weeks now following Nichols' death, CBS13 viewers asked if police departments within the Sacramento region utilized a similar specialized unit for patrolling. In Stockton, there's no such group. In areas with multiple incidents, a spokesperson told CBS13 it's an "all hands on deck" approach,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnews5.com

MPD: Suspects wanted in Game X Change smash-and-grab

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several suspects are wanted in a business robbery on Tuesday morning, according to police. Memphis Police Department responded to the robbery at 1:48 a.m. at Game Exchange on 7464 Winchester Road Suite 103. Officers made the scene and notice the front door to the business was...
MEMPHIS, TN
cbs19.tv

Video released in deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Editor's note: The police video is extremely graphic. Viewer discretion is advised. The City of Memphis has publicly released video showing five Memphis police officers beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols. He died three days later. The beating prompted murder charges against the five officers and outrage at...
MEMPHIS, TN
tri-statedefender.com

Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’

With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Mississippi leaders react to Tyre Nichols’ death

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies. The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force. “What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Kait 8

Jan. 30: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. ICE STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES are now in effect for all of Region 8. We are waking up to cold air filtering into Region 8. Some of us are waking up with some fog and in area where temperatures are below freezing, we are watching for a little freezing fog.
JONESBORO, AR
WBBJ

Poll of the Day: Tyre Nichols death

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed video footage relating to the death of Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday evening. Memphis police, along with Nichols’ family, say they expect protests following the video’s release, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 24-30

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Mollie Fontaine Lounge – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Chicago Defender

JA’MAL GREEN CONDEMNS THE MURDER OF TYRE NICHOLS

Arrests are not enough, the cycle must be broken. The killing of Tyre Nichols shows the world that we cannot continue to over-police minority. communities. It does not solve communal ills – all it does is brutalize black and brown. communities. This endless cycle of oppression is unconscionable, and...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis officers pretend to buy stolen car from man on Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MPD officers pretended to buy a stolen car from a man who tried to sell it on Facebook. According to reports, on January 17, a victim told police that he was carjacked on Winchester Road. The victim said he was sitting in his 2011 Nissan Versa when two men approached him with […]
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

Memphis police shut down SCORPION unit

The Memphis Police Department Saturday announced that it has "permanently deactivated" its SCORPION unit, one day after the release of shocking video which showed the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols earlier this month. All five former officers involved in Nichols' arrest, who have since been charged with second-degree murder in his death, were part of that unit. The decision came after Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn "CJ" Davis met with members of the unit Saturday "to discuss the path forward for the department and the community in the aftermath of the tragic death of Tyre Nichols," police said in a...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Woman shot in Frayser, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was shot in Frayser early Sunday morning. At approximately 3:25 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Denver Street, off Frayser Boulevard. A woman was shot and taken by private vehicle to Methodist North in critical condition. The victim was later taken to...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
130K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy