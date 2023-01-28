ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Beach, OR

Go wild and get hooked at Ecola Seafood Restaurant and Market

By Deb Atiyeh Reporter
The Cannon Beach Gazette
The Cannon Beach Gazette
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLXam_0kUJG5zM00

There is a local treasure for seafood lovers in downtown Cannon Beach that sells high quality seafood fresh from the ocean. Jay and Cindy Beckman, owners of Ecola Seafood, serve up wild, local seafood sourced fresh from their very own boats, along with other local fisherman.

They use “line and hook” to catch fish (no nets) Ecola Seafood sells in-season halibut, salmon, crab, steamer clams, oysters, scallops, and prawns. It is the freshest you can find it.

Jay and Cindy first met in the summer of 1978. While Jay was attending Beaverton High School, at the age of 15 he and his friend John purchased a dory and began commercial fishing off the beach at Gearhart.

They had no idea what they were doing, but followed a group of local fishermen as they launched into the surf. After living in other states, Cindy’s love of the north Oregon coast led her back to this area. They were married in 1991, with their first child Ashley born in 1994.

Another daughter Shawna followed in 1996, and a son CJ in 1999. Thus, the beginning of a family and a future family-owned business. Their three children grew up in the seafood market, and Cindy loved the help she received from the community, with locals often stopping in to help care for their young children.

In 1993 they were selling their catch to various businesses, including Ecola Seafood in Ecola Square Mall on Hemlock Street. The owners were tired and ready to call it quits. Jay and Cindy became the new owners of the small Ecola Seafood fish market and restaurant.

Jay and Cindy were the perfect match; Jay would catch the fish, and Cindy would sell it and cook it for customers. In 1996 they purchased the vacant property at their current location at 2nd and Spruce and built a new restaurant.

Jay continues to fish using his own boat, expanding his operation to include other species while fishing the waters of Washington, Oregon, and California. 45 years after Jay and Cindy met, their children are grown, with children of their own.

The adult children now help run the business, and have come up with many great new ideas. They have had to grow and adapt to the changes in the seafood industry, but with the focus always remaining the same: bringing fresh, high quality, wild seafood from their boats to your table.

You will find the Beckman children and their spouses preparing your fresh, hot fish and chips, and they will advise you on the catch of the day for you to prepare at home. They also sell ready-made crab cakes and pre-breaded razor clams for you to cook at home. Daughter-in-law Heaven manages the front counter, and like her name, she is a heavenly presence.

The family has a love for their customers and they take pride in serving the best and healthiest seafood. They love their employees and they have become like family to them. They love the Cannon Beach community and the safe, village-like character that remains. They have been a family-run business for 30 years and intend to keep it that way.

Check out their new outdoor dining area, with a partial ocean view from the upper deck, and gas fire tables to keep you warm while you dine outside. They also have a small private room upstairs that will seat 12-15 for special occasions when reserved ahead of time.

The outdoor dining area was created in response to Covid, and has served everyone well over the past few years with a safe dining experience. The extra seating has given their business a boost and created a more comfortable dining space for their customers.

Halibut season arrives at the end of March, and you can tell the amazing difference in taste and texture when eating fresh halibut. They make their fish and chips with halibut, salmon or cod, served up with their amazing fries.

They also serve grilled salmon and halibut, accompanied by their clam chowder, garlic bread and homemade coleslaw. Know that when you eat their wild, fresh seafood you will be hooked.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Immigrants pave their road to success in Cannon Beach

This is one of a three-part series featuring the incredible stories of those who have fought for their well-earned positions in Cannon Beach’s legacy. Despite the modest population, Cannon Beach continues to attract and retain talent from across the world. U.S. Census data indicates that roughly 5% of Cannon Beach residents are foreign-born individuals. While they are certainly a small group, the immigrant community has left an incredible mark on...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Affordable housing development proposed for Arch Cape area

The chronic shortage of affordable housing has been plaguing Clatsop County employers, workers and residents for years, with the problem only growing worse as real estate prices and rents continue to climb. The shortage of affordable housing is especially acute in popular tourist destinations like Astoria, Seaside and Cannon Beach; along with hundreds of other small tourist-oriented towns scattered throughout the country. Some have found solutions, while many others have...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cullaby Lake County Park Docks closure extended

The closure of Cullaby Lake County Park boarding docks at the boat ramp has been extended through Friday, Feb. 10 for maintenance and repairs due to a delay in the shipping of the dock repair materials. “We know what a valuable resource Cullaby Lake is to our community and we are doing our best to open the docks safely and as quickly as possible,” said Steve Meshke, Clatsop County Natural Resources Manager. The Cullaby Lake ramp will remain open for public use. Cullaby Lake County Park is located off U.S. Highway 101 between Astoria and Seaside. The park has 165 acres, offering public access to Cullaby Lake boat launch and docks, four-stall flush restrooms, picnic shelters, barbecue pits, horseshoe pits, play areas, fishing, swimming, nature observation of beavers, bald eagles, deer, and waterfowl, and is home to the Lindgren Cabin, a Finnish-American heritage site.
ASTORIA, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream

Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep Bao, a cream made in […] The post 2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Health Alert: What parents need to know about skin cream product

High levels of lead have been found in two tubes of a skin cream known as Diep Bao that’s advertised as treatment for eczema in young children. State and local health officials are warning parents to avoid using the product while its safety is investigated. Two Portland-area children were recently found to have elevated blood lead levels. The children, one in Washington County and one in Multnomah County, are both...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Crash partially blocks Hwy 30 east of Astoria

ASTORIA, Ore. — A crash has Highway 30 partially blocked just east of Astoria on Thursday evening, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. ODOT reported the crash at about 1:45 p.m. near milepost 94, which is west of Astoria. There were no initial reports of how many vehicles were...
ASTORIA, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cascadia Earthquake Anniversary is Thursday, January 26th

Clatsop County Emergency Management is reminding residents that the anniversary of the last Cascadia Earthquake is around the corner. “This Thursday it will be 323 years since our area experienced the earthquake and tsunami,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop County emergency management director. At around 9 p.m. Tuesday, January 26, 1700, a severe earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 8.7-9.2 occurred in Clatsop County. The severe shaking caused subsidence—that means the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Hwy 219 reopens near Hillsboro after occupants pulled from rollover crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A rollover crash closed Highway 219 in Washington County on Saturday morning as firefighters worked to free people trapped inside. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to Highway 219 just south of Jackson Bottom Wetlands on Saturday morning. Deputies said a single vehicle went off the road and rolled over. They said the Hillsboro Fire Department freed people from the vehicle. There is no word on their conditions.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Which Oregon Coast Beach Has Seashells

Are you looking for a way to explore the beauty of the Oregon coast? Finding Seashells is a great way to go!. Seashell Hunting offers a unique and exciting way to explore the Oregon coast and its diverse marine life. From the rugged cliffs of the north to the sandy beaches of the south, the Oregon coast is home to an array of unique shells.
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

Narcan saves lives in narcotic overdoses, use on the increase

Opioids, commonly referred to as narcotics, are strong analgesic (pain relief) medications that include prescription drugs such as hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine and fentanyl, as well as illegal street drugs like heroin. The past several years have seen a surge in the supply of illegally manufactured Fentanyl, which is 50-100 times stronger than morphine, leading to the majority of overdose deaths in the U.S. Taking too much of an opioid like...
CANNON BEACH, OR
The Cannon Beach Gazette

The Cannon Beach Gazette

Cannon Beach, OR
673
Followers
899
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cannon Beach Gazette covers local news in Cannon Beach and Clatsop County areas in Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.cannonbeachgazette.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy