Go wild and get hooked at Ecola Seafood Restaurant and Market

There is a local treasure for seafood lovers in downtown Cannon Beach that sells high quality seafood fresh from the ocean. Jay and Cindy Beckman, owners of Ecola Seafood, serve up wild, local seafood sourced fresh from their very own boats, along with other local fisherman.

They use “line and hook” to catch fish (no nets) Ecola Seafood sells in-season halibut, salmon, crab, steamer clams, oysters, scallops, and prawns. It is the freshest you can find it.

Jay and Cindy first met in the summer of 1978. While Jay was attending Beaverton High School, at the age of 15 he and his friend John purchased a dory and began commercial fishing off the beach at Gearhart.

They had no idea what they were doing, but followed a group of local fishermen as they launched into the surf. After living in other states, Cindy’s love of the north Oregon coast led her back to this area. They were married in 1991, with their first child Ashley born in 1994.

Another daughter Shawna followed in 1996, and a son CJ in 1999. Thus, the beginning of a family and a future family-owned business. Their three children grew up in the seafood market, and Cindy loved the help she received from the community, with locals often stopping in to help care for their young children.

In 1993 they were selling their catch to various businesses, including Ecola Seafood in Ecola Square Mall on Hemlock Street. The owners were tired and ready to call it quits. Jay and Cindy became the new owners of the small Ecola Seafood fish market and restaurant.

Jay and Cindy were the perfect match; Jay would catch the fish, and Cindy would sell it and cook it for customers. In 1996 they purchased the vacant property at their current location at 2nd and Spruce and built a new restaurant.

Jay continues to fish using his own boat, expanding his operation to include other species while fishing the waters of Washington, Oregon, and California. 45 years after Jay and Cindy met, their children are grown, with children of their own.

The adult children now help run the business, and have come up with many great new ideas. They have had to grow and adapt to the changes in the seafood industry, but with the focus always remaining the same: bringing fresh, high quality, wild seafood from their boats to your table.

You will find the Beckman children and their spouses preparing your fresh, hot fish and chips, and they will advise you on the catch of the day for you to prepare at home. They also sell ready-made crab cakes and pre-breaded razor clams for you to cook at home. Daughter-in-law Heaven manages the front counter, and like her name, she is a heavenly presence.

The family has a love for their customers and they take pride in serving the best and healthiest seafood. They love their employees and they have become like family to them. They love the Cannon Beach community and the safe, village-like character that remains. They have been a family-run business for 30 years and intend to keep it that way.

Check out their new outdoor dining area, with a partial ocean view from the upper deck, and gas fire tables to keep you warm while you dine outside. They also have a small private room upstairs that will seat 12-15 for special occasions when reserved ahead of time.

The outdoor dining area was created in response to Covid, and has served everyone well over the past few years with a safe dining experience. The extra seating has given their business a boost and created a more comfortable dining space for their customers.

Halibut season arrives at the end of March, and you can tell the amazing difference in taste and texture when eating fresh halibut. They make their fish and chips with halibut, salmon or cod, served up with their amazing fries.

They also serve grilled salmon and halibut, accompanied by their clam chowder, garlic bread and homemade coleslaw. Know that when you eat their wild, fresh seafood you will be hooked.