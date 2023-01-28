Read full article on original website
Fatal Crash: Fairfield County Man's SUV Slams Into Trees, Rolls Over, Police Say
A Fairfield County man was killed in a single-car crash on Route 8 after leaving the roadway and hitting a clump of trees in the median.Clinton McDevitt, age 51, of Bridgeport, was killed around 4:50 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29 on Route 8 in Shelton.McDevitt was traveling northbound on Route 8 when his 20…
Of All Places: SUV Crash Destroys Auto Repair Shop In Bergenfield
An SUV slammed into an auto repair business -- collapsing the building -- in Bergenfield. The driver and passenger both fortunately emerged with minor injuries when their Nissan Rogue crashed into Auto Clinic Repair Tech Service on West Main Street with minor injuries at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29. They...
Eyewitness News
Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
State police seek witnesses to fatal one-car crash on Route 8 in Shelton
SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – State police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Route 8 in Shelton on Sunday. State police said a car was traveling in the left lane on Route 8 Northbound near exit 13 when it entered the shoulder and then the median of the highway. After entering the […]
Woman Killed In Crash Between Car, Tractor-Trailer In Hudson Valley
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead in the Hudson Valley.It happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Ulster County on I-87 in the town of New Paltz, involving a car vehicle and a tractor-trailer.New York State Police said that a preliminary investigation deter…
Eyewitness News
Wallingford Police: Woman dragged by car after purse snatching attempt in Stop & Shop parking lot
A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Reports of single engine plane crash at Brainard Airport. Updated: 23 hours ago. The CT Airport...
19-Year-Old From Stratford Accused Of Stealing Car For Sale At Gunpoint In Milford
After a weeks-long investigation, a teenager from Fairfield County has been nabbed for allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint that was for sale online in New Haven County. The incident took place in Milford around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3 on Maple Street. The victim told Milford Police they...
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman bit person during parking lot disturbance
WESTPORT — A local woman who police said bit another person during a parking lot “disturbance” last month has been arrested. Jennifer Lindstrom, 56, of Westport, was charged Jan. 20 with third-degree assault in connection with the incident. Police were dispatched about 6 p.m. last Dec. 7...
Suffolk police: Man arrested for DWI; woman seriously injured in LIE crash
Police say Sargunvir Sondhi was driving a Mercedes Benz eastbound around 5 a.m. when he smashed the back of a Nissan Sentra near Exit 51, causing the Mercedes to flip over.
NBC Connecticut
Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton
Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
Woman Seriously Injured In LI Expressway Crash Involving Drunk Driver In Dix Hills: Police
A man has been accused of driving drunk following an overnight Long Island Expressway crash that seriously injured a woman. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28 in Dix Hills. A 28-year-old man was driving a 2019 Mercedes Benz G30 eastbound near Exit 51 in Dix Hills, when...
NBC Connecticut
Man and Woman Arrested in Connection to Shooting at West Haven Burger King
A man and a woman have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a Burger King in West Haven on Saturday that left one person in critical condition. Emergency crews were called to Burger King on Campbell Avenue around 3:50 p.m. after getting a report of a person shot in the parking lot.
2 dead in BMW crash on Belt Parkway in Queens
Police say the white BMW was traveling east on the parkway when the driver lost control and slammed into a divider.
'I was in shock' - Bridgeport mother says a bullet was fired through her kitchen window
Lozada says it went right passed her refrigerator, where she and her daughters could easily have been standing nearby.
New Haven Police investigate carjacking
Police said the 29-year old victim was walking from a bar on State Street around 2:15 this morning. He said a masked man accosted him, pointing a black handgun, demanding his cell phone and car keys.
Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection
Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
Eyewitness News
6-year-old taken by Lifestar to CT Children’s Hospital after 15 foot fall from ski lift
NEW HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A 6-year-old has been taken by Lifestar to Connecticut Children’s Hospital after officials say the child fell possibly 15 feet from a ski lift at Ski Sundown. State Police confirm the New Hartford Fire Department and Ambulance responded to the bunny hill at Ski...
connect-bridgeport.com
Bridgeport Police Seeking Public Aid to Help Identify Woman Relating to Larceny Complaint Investigation
The Bridgeport Police Department is hoping you can assist them in identifying a woman wanted in an investigation that is ongoing relating to a larceny complaint. Officer W.B. "Ben" Myers is seeking assistance in identifying this female shown in the two photos. The images were taken from surveillance footage. If...
Eyewitness News
Waterford woman killed in New London crash
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Waterford was identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in New London on Sunday. Police said 61-year-old Margaret Larsen was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street just before 3 p.m. The...
