Monroe, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Eyewitness News

Police charge two in connection to Burger King parking lot shooting

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. A good insurance policy and some donations later, they can start rebuilding. We’ll start out the week above normal. Then tracking an arctic blast that will bring frigidly cold temperatures Friday into Saturday... Wallingford Police: Woman dragged...
WALLINGFORD, CT
westportjournal.com

Police: Woman bit person during parking lot disturbance

WESTPORT — A local woman who police said bit another person during a parking lot “disturbance” last month has been arrested. Jennifer Lindstrom, 56, of Westport, was charged Jan. 20 with third-degree assault in connection with the incident. Police were dispatched about 6 p.m. last Dec. 7...
WESTPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Dies After Serious Crash on Route 8 in Shelton

Connecticut State Police said a man has died after a serious crash on Route 8 Sunday night. State Police said Route 8 South was shut down between Exits 12 and 13 due to a one-car crash. Troopers said the car veered into the median where it hit several trees and...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Man Struck, Killed By SUV At Busy Brentwood Intersection

Police are investigating an overnight crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 in Brentwood. A 32-year-old Franklin Square woman was driving a 2021 Acura RDX northbound on Wicks Road, when the vehicle struck a pedestrian in the roadway at the intersection of Merrill Street, Suffolk County Police said.
BRENTWOOD, NY
Paterson Times

19-year-old hurt in Paterson shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on North 10th Street early Sunday morning. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on North 10th Street and Belmont Avenue at around 3:45 a.m. Police said the victim arrived at St. Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
Eyewitness News

Waterford woman killed in New London crash

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A woman from Waterford was identified as the victim of a deadly crash that happened in New London on Sunday. Police said 61-year-old Margaret Larsen was behind the wheel of the vehicle that crashed between Broad Street and Vauxhall Street just before 3 p.m. The...
NEW LONDON, CT

