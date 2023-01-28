Read full article on original website
ctnewsjunkie.com
OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut
The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
iheart.com
Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers
Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
Compost Headlines: Ready, Set … Advocate!
(Opinion) Come listen to a story about a man named Ned. Ned just won a second term as Connecticut’s governor, with political capital to spare. Ned presides over a state where the ultra-wealthy on average pay just 7.1 percent of income in state and local taxes, according to a report by his own revenue department, while lower to middle-income filers like teachers and cops and bus drivers on average pay more than three times as much, around 26 percent.
Journal Inquirer
Legislators and governor scurry to overlook Connecticut's child neglect
While state government is all geared up to distract itself with trivia, news organizations are full of reports indicating Connecticut's worsening impoverishment, especially its child neglect. In recent days these reports have told of thousands of students coming to school hungry because their families don't feed them at home, and of a city school system -- Waterbury's -- that is making around-the-clock tutoring available to students, 80% of whom are described as "high needs," a euphemism for neglected.
New Milford Rep Shares Some of the Strangest Bills Being Introduced in CT
If you follow some of the action in the CT Capitol (Hartford), you might think our priorities are a bit out of whack. Bill Buckbee is a State Representative from New Milford, CT. Buckbee is a friend of the I-95 Morning Show so we asked him to join us and...
This Week in Connecticut History: Massive industrial arson changed Shelton
(WTNH) – This week in Connecticut history, a mammoth fire changed a Connecticut city. March 1, 1975, overnight in Shelton, explosions and raging fire at the BF Goodrich Sponge Rubber Factory blew out windows and shook the neighborhood. The fire raged until the next day. No one was killed, but the fire was no accident. […]
Slow down
ENFIELD — In response to residents’ concerns about drivers speeding and traveling the wrong way on highways, town officials are considering calming measures, including speed bumps and increased patrols. During a Town Council meeting last week, Police Chief Alaric Fox spoke about driver behavior and what the department...
Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost
GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
newbritainindependent.com
Mount Pleasant Slated for Demolition and Redevelopment In Revised NBHA Plan
Residents May Face Risk of Displacement; Public Hearing Is March 7th. A March 7th hearing will be held at the New Britain Housing Authority (NBHA) on “significant amendments” to the Authority’s 2023 annual plan that include the demolition and redevelopment of the aging Mount Pleasant family housing complex on Myrtle Street.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport staffer fired, rehired and refired claims retaliation for backing Ganim’s opponent, candidate upset at election year tactics
With an upcoming mayoral election quickly approaching, the executive leadership of our city is showing that they will stop at nothing to ensure they continue to remain in office. The recent termination of Maria Pires is nothing more than an attempt to bully city employees from exercising their civil rights to be involved in the political process.
wiltonbulletin.com
In CT, barriers for women in fire service range from ill-fitting equipment to poor access to CPAT training
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When Caitlin Clarkson Pereira was working to become a firefighter, she flew to Florida to train for the Candidate Physical Ability Test, or CPAT. Connecticut does not have a year-round facility where would-be firefighters can practice the CPAT, prompting...
City, State, Clergy Gather Against Gun Violence
Before December, “I had never seen anyone die,” Addie Kimbrough told a room full of police, prosecutors, clergy, and politicians. Until, on the block where she founded a community garden, she witnessed a young man lying on the ground. He was the same age as her grandson:...
ctexaminer.com
Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again
WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
darientimes.com
Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here
Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
Connecticut officials react to video of Tyre Nichols beating
Connecticut officials have weighed in since the release of the Tyre Nichols police body cam footage on Friday. Governor Lamont in a statement says “Tyre Nichols should be alive today. His life matters, and my heart breaks for his family,
zip06.com
Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises
Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
The Most Historic, Scrumptious Fast Food Place From Each New England State
From burgers to hot dogs, fries, lobster rolls, and sandwiches, we know fast, delicious food doesn't always mean a chain drive-through. So here you go if you want historic, delicious, and fast around New England, with six of the most historic serving up their well-known fast food for decades and beyond.
yankeeinstitute.org
Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures
This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Boston Globe
A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.
“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
americanmilitarynews.com
28-year CT firefighter, South Pacific WWII veteran John Cyrulik dies at 104
One of the oldest WWII veterans in Connecticut died in his sleep last week in Middletown, taking with him more than 100 years’ worth of memories starting when Main Street was a dirt road. John Cyrulik Sr., a 28-year firefighter who dropped out of ninth grade at 16 to...
