OP-ED | Rent Stability Is Past Due In Connecticut

The housing crisis in Connecticut feels hopeless right now. But we can fight it by telling our stories to the politicians in power who need to understand that this crisis affects tenants in every city and town in Connecticut. Together, we can demand change. Last summer, I and other members...
iheart.com

Governor Lamont Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers

Monday Morning, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to discussing Tax Relief for Low-income workers. The following press was released. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Provide Tax Relief for Low-Income Workers. Governor Proposes Increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit to 40%. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont...
New Haven Independent

Compost Headlines: Ready, Set … Advocate!

(Opinion) Come listen to a story about a man named Ned. Ned just won a second term as Connecticut’s governor, with political capital to spare. Ned presides over a state where the ultra-wealthy on average pay just 7.1 percent of income in state and local taxes, according to a report by his own revenue department, while lower to middle-income filers like teachers and cops and bus drivers on average pay more than three times as much, around 26 percent.
Journal Inquirer

Legislators and governor scurry to overlook Connecticut's child neglect

While state government is all geared up to distract itself with trivia, news organizations are full of reports indicating Connecticut's worsening impoverishment, especially its child neglect. In recent days these reports have told of thousands of students coming to school hungry because their families don't feed them at home, and of a city school system -- Waterbury's -- that is making around-the-clock tutoring available to students, 80% of whom are described as "high needs," a euphemism for neglected.
Journal Inquirer

Slow down

ENFIELD — In response to residents’ concerns about drivers speeding and traveling the wrong way on highways, town officials are considering calming measures, including speed bumps and increased patrols. During a Town Council meeting last week, Police Chief Alaric Fox spoke about driver behavior and what the department...
Journal Inquirer

Glastonbury bridles at roundabout cost

GLASTONBURY — Everyone agrees that a roundabout would be better than a traffic light for handling traffic at the revamped intersection of New London Turnpike and Route 17’s southbound exit and entrance ramps. LOCATION: Intersection of New London Turnpike in Glastonbury with southbound Route 17 exit and entrance...
newbritainindependent.com

Mount Pleasant Slated for Demolition and Redevelopment In Revised NBHA Plan

Residents May Face Risk of Displacement; Public Hearing Is March 7th. A March 7th hearing will be held at the New Britain Housing Authority (NBHA) on “significant amendments” to the Authority’s 2023 annual plan that include the demolition and redevelopment of the aging Mount Pleasant family housing complex on Myrtle Street.
Bridgeport staffer fired, rehired and refired claims retaliation for backing Ganim’s opponent, candidate upset at election year tactics

With an upcoming mayoral election quickly approaching, the executive leadership of our city is showing that they will stop at nothing to ensure they continue to remain in office. The recent termination of Maria Pires is nothing more than an attempt to bully city employees from exercising their civil rights to be involved in the political process.
ctexaminer.com

Developer Returns with Proposal for 47 Manufactured Homes, Neighbors Object Again

WATERFORD – A year after a Norwich developer floated an 8-30g proposal to build 47 manufactured homes on Clark Lane, neighbors showed up at a public hearing to oppose the project a second time – again citing environmental, safety and density concerns. Mark Branse, an attorney with Halloran Sage, who represented Kingstown Properties at the […]
darientimes.com

Opinion: CT cancer patients need proton therapy, but cannot get treatment here

Recently, a legislative task force charged with recommending statutory reforms to Connecticut’s Certificate of Need process submitted a final report that provides a helpful conversation starter for issues around access, cost and community input, among others, within the state framework. Importantly, the final report also recommends that the task force’s work continues for another year, as there is much still to explore, including, I would suggest, clarifying CON parameters, ensuring decision-making transparency, and a consistent rationale for approval of CON applications or, in its absence, defensible reasons for denial.
zip06.com

Fishing Connecticut’s Places of Noises

Tucked in among forests, pastures, and farmland, in close proximity to the Connecticut River, is a body of water well-known by residents of the River Valley. Historic buildings are located within three village centers, generally known for being quiet and peaceful. This laid-back and relaxing environment is and always has been an attractor for anglers who enjoy the outdoors — especially fishing lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams.
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
Boston Globe

A breakfast place called ‘Woke’ opened in Connecticut. Controversy soon followed.

“This is all I have right now,” said owner Carmen Quiroga. “I just want to be successful and do a good job.”. A new breakfast spot in a quaint Connecticut town has a bright menu offering everything from chocolate chip pancakes to huevos rancheros. Residents in Coventry had been waiting for a diner for several years, and it opened last week to high hopes.
