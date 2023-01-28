While state government is all geared up to distract itself with trivia, news organizations are full of reports indicating Connecticut's worsening impoverishment, especially its child neglect. In recent days these reports have told of thousands of students coming to school hungry because their families don't feed them at home, and of a city school system -- Waterbury's -- that is making around-the-clock tutoring available to students, 80% of whom are described as "high needs," a euphemism for neglected.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO