A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks recently was behind bars Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO