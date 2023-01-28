ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

mynewsla.com

Two Dead in Indio Crash

Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Man Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Incidents

A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks recently was behind bars Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced

A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Key News Network

Bicyclist Found Dead on Street in Fullerton

Fullerton, Orange County, CA: A bicyclist was found deceased on the northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard in the city of Fullerton Saturday afternoon prompting closure of CA-39. Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received calls for a possible hit-and-run traffic collision that took place on Beach Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue shortly after 12:30 p.m., Jan. 28.
FULLERTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Senior Fatally Injured in Collision at Menifee Intersection

A 75-year-old woman was killed in a side-impact collision at a Menifee intersection, where she apparently pulled in front of a motorist who had the right-of-way, authorities said Monday. Judith Armijo of Menifee was fatally injured about 9:50 a.m. Sunday at Menifee and Watson roads, according to the Menifee Police...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach

Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
mynewsla.com

Three Women Killed at “Short-Term Rental” Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering near Beverly Hills were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook, Illinois, according to the coroner’s office. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash

A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Authorities pursued reckless driver in Los Angeles County

Authorities pursued a driver in Los Angeles County on Friday night. The driver was originally wanted for reckless driving, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit began on 132nd Street near Long Beach Boulevard, authorities said. The driver was seen speeding and winding through streets and intersections, narrowly missing another vehicle at […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID cyclist fatally struck by driver near LA

POMONA, Calif. – Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced

A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in hit-and-run in Orange County

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. – The name of a 39-year-old man who was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle in Laguna Beach was released Sunday by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. Officers were dispatched at about 2:50 a.m. Saturday to the 700 block of South Coast Highway located...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Key News Network

2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Mobile Home Park Managers Settle Retaliation Lawsuit

The former resident managers of an Agoura Hills mobile home park impacted by the Woolsey Fire have settled a lawsuit against their former employers, in which they alleged they were wrongfully fired in 2020 for complaining about both exposure to the coronavirus and abuses by tenants and members of the public.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Montebello

MONTEBELLO, Calif. – A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez...
MONTEBELLO, CA

