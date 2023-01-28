Record Graduation Rate: Oregon sees improvements

The statewide graduation rate for the class of 2022 is 81.3 percent, marking gains for every student group compared to the previous year and the second highest graduation rate ever recorded in Oregon, according to data released today by the Oregon Department of Education (ODE).

After a slight drop due to the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the statewide 2022 graduation rates are a positive sign that Oregon’s students and school systems are continuing to recover, according to ODE Director Colt Gill.

Notably, students completing two credits in an approved Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program of Study significantly exceeded the statewide average, graduating at a rate of 93.0 percent. Students who successfully completed English Learner programs prior to entering high school in Oregon graduated at 86.4 percent, 5.1 percentage points higher than the statewide average and an all-time high for that student group.

“When we combine the tremendous resilience of Oregon’s youth, the courageous, tireless, work of our educators, and the individualized, student centered resources made available through the Student Success Act and other key initiatives, we’re able to make meaningful progress for Oregon’s students,” Gill said. “There is more work to do, and we are ready to keep working to make sure all students have what they need to succeed.”

“Each graduate represents an individual and family success story, a point of pride for their community, and a stronger future for Oregon,” Gov. Tina Kotek said. “It will take focused leadership and increased accountability to continue our recovery and ensure that all of Oregon’s children are better served by our investments in K-12 schools. All of our education investments must be paired with specific strategies to ensure we know how the dollars that are spent are connected to the education priorities that Oregonians care about. Every child is full of promise, and I am committed to creating the conditions for them to thrive.”

Other key findings from the statewide data:

• Black/African American students’ graduation rate of 73.7 percent is 0.2 points higher than the previous year and the second-highest rate ever for that student group.

• Hispanic/Latino students’ graduation rate of 78.7 percent was up 1.7 percentage points from the previous year and the second-highest rate ever for that student group.

• American Indian/Alaska Native students had a 1.9 percentage point increase to 68.9 percent, the highest ever for that student group.

• The Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander student group rebounded from a 6.8 percentage point drop for the Class of 2021 to a 4.8 percentage point increase for the Class of 2022. (Because this is one of the smallest student groups it can have large annual percentage swings.)

• The graduation rate for students experiencing houselessness increased 3.2 percentage points to the second-highest level for the group.