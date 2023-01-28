ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

mynewsla.com

LAPD: Man Arrested in Theft of French Bulldogs from Owner at Gunpoint

A man who allegedly stole two French bulldogs from their pregnant owner at gunpoint in Studio City in December has been arrested, authorities said Monday. Sammeiso Lewis, 27, of Las Vegas was taken into custody in Glendale on Thursday, and he was booked on suspicion of robbery, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Tesla driver accused in L.A. road rage attacks arrested

A Tesla driver accused of attacking motorists with a pipe in at least two road rage incidents in Los Angeles has been arrested, authorities announced Monday. Nathaniel Radimak, 36, was taken into custody Sunday evening by the California Highway Patrol. He was being held on $5 million bail. Police say...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

CHP: Man Arrested in Tesla Road Rage Incidents

A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks recently was behind bars Monday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak, 36, was taken into custody in Torrance about 3 p.m. Sunday by members of the California Highway Patrol’s Southern Division Major Crimes Unit, and he was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and two outstanding warrants totaling $5.17 million, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in Montebello ID’d

A man shot to death in Montebello was publicly identified Monday. The coroner’s office said 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez died in a carport. The shooting was reported at 12:08 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Taylor Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at...
MONTEBELLO, CA
mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested for Carrying a Loaded Rifle in Pomona

A 54-year-old Chino Hills man suspected of having a loaded rifle in his vehicle was arrested during a traffic stop in Pomona Friday evening. Members of the Pomona Police Department’s Major Crimes Task Force were in the area of Philadelphia and Reservoir streets at 6:43 p.m. when they noticed a vehicle with an expired registration and equipment violations. After stopping the vehicle they saw a rifle in plain sight within the driver’s reach, said Cpl. Kristian Gutierrez.
POMONA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Taken Into Custody After Pursuit Ends in Montebello

A person is in custody after leading LA County Sheriff's deputies on a pursuit that ended in the Montebello area. The driver was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer. Details about the crime were not immediately available. The driver pulled into a dead end area...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Four persons are arrested during DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28

Four persons were arrested during a DUI checkpoint in Fontana on Jan. 28, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Traffic Unit conducted the checkpoint in the northbound lanes of Sierra Avenue at Technology. A total of 1,510 vehicles passed through the checkpoint, and of those, 65 were pulled in...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach

Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA

A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
Key News Network

2 Fatally Shot at House Party in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Pomona Police Department along with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim in the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street and East Franklin Avenue in the city of Pomona Saturday night, Jan. 28, just before 10:30 p.m. Once officers along with...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore

A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA

Man found dead on Anaheim road identified; police investigating

Police have identified a man found dead on an Anaheim street on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez, 31, by the Anaheim Police Department. Officers responded to reports of a collapsed person on East Street just south of the 91 Freeway around 7:20 a.m., said police. When police arrived at the […]
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

Reported possible active shooter at Pico Rivera Walmart ruled hoax: LASD

LOS ANGELES - A possible active shooter incident reported at the Pico Rivera Walmart Sunday was ruled a hoax, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. "Responding deputies did a sweep of the store and checked for suspects and any immediate danger. It was determined that there was no shooter on the premises and no suspects were taken into custody at the scene," according to city officials.
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

Stabbing suspect shot and killed by Huntington Park Police

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. - A 36-year-old stabbing suspect who police shot and killed in Huntington Park was identified Saturday. Anthony Lowe was identified as the victim by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. Officers from the Huntington Park Police Department responded to a stabbing call at 3:40 p.m. Thursday in...
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Two teens charged with fatal shooting in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Two 18-year-olds were charged Friday with fatally shooting a 36-year-old man in Santa Ana in December in what police said was a confrontation over graffiti vandalism in a 7-Eleven store parking lot. Adan Constantino Reyes and Jesus Daniel Reyes both of Santa Ana, were charged...
SANTA ANA, CA

