Nike MLB Jerseys: Teams Limited to 4 Uniforms Plus City Connect in 2023 and Beyond

By Jonnie Nonnie
 2 days ago

Nike's 'four plus one' rule will go into effect beginning in 2023.

Nike is instituting a new policy for MLB jerseys beginning in 2023. Teams will only be allowed to have four jerseys plus a City Connect look in the uniform mix.

"They [Nike] have come to all the clubs and said, ‘We really want to sort of streamline uniforms.’ So there’s a model out there that they want to stick to called ‘four plus one,'" St. Louis Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III told Sportslogos.net .

"You have four jerseys that you can wear — home, road and two alternates — plus your City Connect when you unveil that."

The policy change was magnified Friday when the Seattle Mariners dropped their road grey jerseys.

As Chris Creamer of Sportslogos.net pointed out , Seattle had six jerseys to choose from in 2022.

Like the Mariners, the Arizona Diamondbacks, San Diego Padres, and Tampa Bay Rays will have to detract from their respective wardrobes under Nike's 'four plus one' jersey policy.

The Chicago White Sox and Cubs can keep their setups from 2022 if they choose. The South Siders followed the 'four plus one' rule to a tee this past season while the Cubs rocked three standard uniforms with a City Connect jersey of their own.

How Many Jerseys Can MLB Teams Have?

5 total jerseys beginning in 2023

  • 1 home
  • 1 road
  • 2 alternates
  • 1 City Connect

