Drunk Driver Who Struck Mother and Child Outside Ukiah Fair Sentenced to Nearly Eight Years in State Prison

mendofever.com
Neighborhood Dispute, Reckless Driver – Fort Bragg Police Logs 01.26.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Will Conduct Full-Length Warning Siren Test on February 6, 2023
The following is a press release issued by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:. On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 11:00 AM, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a full-length test of the warning sirens in Middletown, Anderson Springs, Cobb, Loch Lomond, and Kelseyville Riviera (formerly known as the Clear Lake Riviera). The test will last three minutes. In the event of an actual emergency, the warning siren is one way the community may be alerted to danger from wildfire, earthquake, or other hazards.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Head-On Crash Near Guerneville Kills Driver
River Road Head-on Crash Causes Injuries and a Fatality. Two people were taken to hospitals and another man died in a Guerneville head-on crash northwest of Novato on January 25. The accident occurred along River Road, close to Bonita Avenue, around 10:45 a.m. The incident report released by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) said that a GMC Canyon was going west along River Road and speeding when the driver veered into the opposing lane into the path of a Chevrolet Blazer S-10.
mendofever.com
Stolen Firearm, Female Yelling – Ukiah Police Logs 01.26.2023
KTVU FOX 2
Early morning house fire in Sebastopol kills 2
SEBASTOPOL, Calif. - A house fire in Sebastopol killed two earlier Sunday shortly before 5 a.m., officials said. Sebastopol Fire responded to a house located on Highway 116 for reports of a fire. Two people, a man and a woman, were killed after a converted carport they were sleeping in caught fire.
mendofever.com
Gas Station Owner Will Pay $500K to Settle Violations at Locations in Mendocino, Lake, Sonoma, and Other Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office:. On January 5, 2023, Alameda County Superior Court Judge Charles Smiley entered a $500,000.00 stipulated judgment against Mahmoud Alam, and Faizan Corporation, a California corporation of which Alam is the chief executive officer, in Case No. 22CV023017. This judgment settles allegations that Alam and Faizan Corporation failed to follow state laws governing the operation of retail gas stations at locations in Sonoma, Alameda, Contra Costa, Lake, Marin, Mendocino, and Yolo Counties. In Sonoma County, this involved the Chevron gas station located on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa.
mendofever.com
‘Gut-Wrenching and Disgusting’: Fort Bragg Police Chief Speaks Out on the ‘Brutal Attack’ By Memphis Cops on Tyre Nichols
The following is a letter penned by Fort Bragg Police Chief Neil Cervenka. The video footage from Memphis, Tennessee released last night showed the brutal attack and suffering of Tyre Nichols. Our hearts go out to Mr. Nichols’ family, as they unnecessarily have endure the death of their father, son, brother, nephew and friend. We mourn with you.
krcrtv.com
Willits police looking for suspects connected to robbery of alleged cannabis business
WILLITS, Calif. — The Willits Police Department is on the lookout for five suspects they say robbed a home at gunpoint, stealing pounds of processed marijuana bud. According to the WPD, on Jan. 22, officers were made aware of a potential robbery near Creekside Drive and responded to the scene and discovered a marijuana-related business being operated out of the residence.
ksro.com
Three Arrested in Santa Rosa Stabbing Death Wednesday Night
A 22-year-old man has been stabbed to death after a fight in Santa Rosa. Last night, witnesses called police to the intersection of Dutton Avenue and Sebastopol Road where a fight broke out. Two males drove off in a car before police got to the scene and one was left with stab wounds and was found unresponsive. He was declared dead at a local hospital. Police found the fleeing car on the 100 block of West Barham Avenue and located three suspects inside a nearby residence. All three seemed to have targeted the victim and were arrested for murder. Two of the suspects are 17-year-old juveniles.
ksro.com
Homeless Man Who Caught on Fire in Santa Rosa Identified
The Sonoma County Coroner has identified a man who died after catching on fire last week. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Mardirosian was a homeless person who mainly lived on the streets of Santa Rosa. He was found dead after flames were reported behind a business last Saturday morning. Police believe Mardirosian was using a lighter to do narcotics, perhaps fentanyl, when he passed out after ingesting the drugs. Police found a flammable gel in a bag next to the man’s body, and believe that may have helped the flames spread.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man After Finding Stolen Handgun
A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Santa Rosa police for possessing a stolen handgun. On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They responded and found the suspect, Nathan Wheeler, on foot. The loaded handgun was not found immediately on Wheeler’s person but in a nearby backpack that had information indicating it belonged to Wheeler. A records check on the firearm revealed the gun was reported stolen from out of state. Wheeler was arrested for the charges related to carrying a stolen and concealable firearm in public.
mendofever.com
Community Input Is Sought on Plans to Install Electric Vehicle Charging Station Locations from Redwood Valley to Hopland
The following is a press release issued by Mendocino Council of Governments:. The Mendocino Council of Governments (MCOG) is partnering with ChargePoint, a recipient of a “Rural Electric Vehicle” grant from the California Energy Commission, in soliciting community input on preferred electric vehicle (EV) charging sites to be installed in the greater Ukiah/Redwood Valley/Hopland area.
Abandoned warehouse fire, $150K in damages
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – A fire broke out in an abandoned warehouse causing over a hundred thousand dollars in damages Saturday night in Santa Rosa, according to Santa Rosa Fire Department. Shortly before midnight, multiple calls of a fire at 1235 Central Avenue were reported to SRPD with smoke visible from a mile away. […]
Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
kymkemp.com
Desperation, Tears, and Anger as Residents of Creekside Cabins Faced With Terrible Choices
————————————————— UPDATE:. Some residents at Creekside Cabins who had been given only two days to leave the property after a sinkhole closed their driveway occupied the temporary bridge between the RV park and Highway 101 last night, counter-blocking an excavator that was moving into position to prevent access to the property. Residents of the RV park north of Willits originally had between 8:00 am Wednesday and 5:00 last night to evacuate or face misdemeanors.
mendofever.com
City of Ukiah Receives $53.7 Million Grant for Expansion of Water Recycling Program
The following is a press release issued by the City of Ukiah. The California State Water Resources Control Board has awarded the City of Ukiah $53.7 million for expansion of its Water Recycling Project. The grant will allow the City to increase capacity of the recycled water project from 1,000 acre-feet per year to 1,500 acre-feet per year. The City utilizes recycled water to support parks, sports fields, and schools, as well as for agricultural and industrial uses. The increasing reliance on recycled water means reduced demand on the Russian River and Lake Mendocino and groundwater resources.
mendofever.com
Sunday Night Crash Near Covelo Results in Major Injuries—Drunk Driving Suspected
A single-vehicle collision on Sunday evening, January 22, 2022 southeast of Covelo left a driver hospitalized with major injuries. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Clevenger confirmed the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Originally reported around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency personnel located a vehicle approximately...
kymkemp.com
Expensive Ticket Contest Winner: Ukiah CHP Clocks Driver at 105 MPH on the Willits Bypass
The Ukiah CHP posted a photo of what they deemed as the “winner of the expensive ticket contest” in a cheeky post on the agency’s Facebook page. The post features a photo of what appears to be a red Mazda sedan pulled to the side of the road, the alleged “winner” of the contest, clocked at 105 mph on the Willits Bypass, which is a 55. 65-mph zone.
Opioid addiction tragedy drives Sebastopol couple to help others through 'Micah's Hugs'
A Sebastopol couple's fight against drug addiction is personal, and they are channeling their own family's grief into helping others avoid the same fate.Micah and Michelle Sawyer share their family's painful journey. Micah's son, Micah Jr., was hooked on heroin for years.But you wouldn't know it if you looked at his achievements. "He was an amazing person. He was captain of the football team two years in a row. He broke weightlifting records while was struggling with addiction," said Sawyer. ...
The Mendocino Voice
A look at Mendocino County water: Rainfall gives “breathing room,” but only infrastructure, climate solutions can ease drought
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/29/23 — Even while power outages, flooding, and downed trees plagued Mendocino County during the first weeks of 2023, we could take comfort in the fact that on California’s drought-ridden soil, rain is good news. Lake Mendocino hit its highest amount of water storage in more than a decade, and our past month of precipitation is on track with or better than “normal” conditions over the past 30 years.
Comments / 4