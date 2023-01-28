Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
TWU scores a season high to beat Lindenwood in tri-meet
ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Texas Woman’s gymnastics team scored a season-high 194.350, as they positively bounced back to place to second at the Lindenwood Tri-Meet on Sunday. The Pioneers, who had competed twice in three days, found their rhythm on all four rotations Sunday afternoon. The Pioneers competed on Friday against Southeast Missouri State, scoring a 193.325. Against Lindenwood, another Midwest Independent Conference opponent, the Pioneers raised their team score by more than a point to defeat the Lindenwood Lions, who scored a 191.325.
KPVI Newschannel 6
UNT just landed one of its highest-rated recruits ever in Houston linebacker Jayven Anderson
North Texas has enjoyed quite a few recruiting wins since Eric Morris took over as the Mean Green’s coach in December. None quite measure up to what UNT accomplished Monday when Galena Park North Shore linebacker/safety Jayven Anderson committed to UNT. Anderson is rated No. 54 nationally among linebackers...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Players with local ties highlight three-player Sunday recruiting haul for UNT
New North Texas coach Eric Morris vowed to put an emphasis on recruiting the Dallas-Forth Worth area and Texas high schools in general when he took over the Mean Green’s program a few weeks ago. UNT took another step toward reaching that goal on Sunday as the Mean Green...
KPVI Newschannel 6
North Texas loses highly regarded linebacker recruit
North Texas lost one of its top recruits on Monday morning, just hours after wrapping up one of its most productive weekends of the recruiting season. South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner announced on his Twitter account that he has backed out of his commitment to UNT. Brown-Turner thanked UNT's...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Southern Illinois University | Professor who specializes in energy to speak on Friday
CARBONDALE – A Canadian speaker will separately address young scientists and the energy-conscious during two sponsored lectures on Friday, Feb. 3, at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. Federico Rosei is professor and scientific head of the Nanofemtosecond Laboratory, The Centre Energie, Materiaux et Telecommunications, Institut National de la Recerche Scientifique,...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Stay safe, Denton: Schools close, police respond to crashes as road conditions, winter weather worsens
A winter storm warning is in effect for all of North Texas and western Central Texas until Wednesday at 6 p.m., with up to a half-inch of freezing rain or sleet expected, according to the National Weather Service. Icy roads were expected beginning Monday afternoon but have taken hold early Monday morning, with the Denton Police Department announcing around 8:30 a.m. they were responding to “20 crashes and counting,” though no serious injuries have yet been reported.
Comments / 0